In the comments, 'Silverstone Guy' asks a serious question, so we put the torrent of pop trivia on pause to get down to it.

Our understanding is that it is permissible for one change of gear ratios, and the final drive ratio, during the season. From 2027 they will still be allowed one change of both, but not at the same time.

As to Aston Martin's gearbox, the Spanish website Soymotor reported that they had shortened some of the ratios in a new gearbox fitted in Baku. Various other websites, YouTubers, etc, have then repeated the story without substantiating it.

Our track team is working on that; obviously since the gearbox isn't visible from the exterior, it doesn't have to be declared in the FIA's 'show and tell' document.