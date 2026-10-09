2026 Formula 1 Singapore GP
F1 Singapore GP: Follow sprint qualifying at Marina Bay circuit with live timing
Keep in touch with F1's sprint qualifying session for the Singapore Grand Prix weekend
Live Standings
Summary
Live Text
SQ2 will start at 21:11 local, says race control.
Yes, word from the FIA. There was "an issue with timing systems".
"Some lap times had not been registered. That is now resolved and the current timings are considered correct. We are investigating whether we can proceed with the rest of the session."
We understand that there is some background issue causing the delay to SQ2. Antonelli and Leclerc have reported power delivery glitches and been told this is "an FIA issue".
The start of SQ2 has been delayed but no explanation forthcoming as yet.
The cut-off was Franco Colapinto's 1m35.048s.
Hamilton's original time of 1m33.748s was good for P4 overall - he didn't improve on his second run.
A very nervy final few minutes of SQ1 owing to that mid-session red flag.
Stroll, Bortoleto, Albon, Bottas, Sainz and Perez are eliminated in SQ1.
"I had a lot of front locking and no rear, combined," harrumphs Sainz.
Just Hadjar and Ocon left. Can they escape the drop zone? Yes - Ocon's 1m35.004s is good for P14 as Hadjar's 1m34.182s puts him P5. Russell improves to 1m33.573s.
That puts George P2 for now since Max Verstappen was fastest with 1m33.477s.
Piastri was one of these. He has one shot... It's good! 1m34.277s.
And the clock runs down. Still seven drivers to set a lap!
Norris displaces Russell to P4 with a 1m34.257s.
Leclerc does a 1m34.055s, not as quick as Hamilton's earlier lap.
Gasly and Colapinto now following suit. Can they improve on 1m34.718s an 1m35.345s? They've only got one chance.
Alonso and Stroll now leaving the pits. Only time for one push lap...
And Leclerc is first to open a push lap, Russell and Antonelli behind him on track.
The McLarens out on track behind the Williams cars, so that is going to be tricky in terms of finding a gap.
Verstappen 'will be investigated after the session' for that potential yellow-flag infringement.
GREEN FLAG
And Perez and Bottas are first out of the pitlane.
'No further investigation' for Perez.
Quite the queue in the pitlane with one minute remaining until the green flag.
Perez has been 'noted' for driving his car in an 'unsafe condition'.
Everybody out!
Hamilton leaving the pits as well. Clearly the team feels track evolution is such that 1m33.748s will not be enough.
Hamilton complaining that Verstappen overtook him in the yellow flag zone.
Stand by for the tinfoil hats a-crinkling!
Perez, Leclerc, Botas, Russell, Antonelli, Albon, Bortoleto, Hulkenberg and Sainz have times on the board, but these were their out-laps.
Only Hamilton, Gasly, Alonso, Colapinto and Stroll have set timed laps so far. Hamilton is fastest on 1m33.748s.
DRAPEAU ROUGE!
So, just as Charles Leclerc was opening his push lap, we have a red flag. Six minutes left on the clock.
Brief yellow flag for Sergio Perez tapping the barrier at Turn 5. There's now double yellows later in the lap because his Cadillac has been dropping debris.
We're off!
Medium-compound tyres for all the runners apart from Ocon, Alonso and Stroll, who are currently carrying question marks on our data screen.
In the comments, 'Silverstone Guy' asks a serious question, so we put the torrent of pop trivia on pause to get down to it.
Our understanding is that it is permissible for one change of gear ratios, and the final drive ratio, during the season. From 2027 they will still be allowed one change of both, but not at the same time.
As to Aston Martin's gearbox, the Spanish website Soymotor reported that they had shortened some of the ratios in a new gearbox fitted in Baku. Various other websites, YouTubers, etc, have then repeated the story without substantiating it.
Our track team is working on that; obviously since the gearbox isn't visible from the exterior, it doesn't have to be declared in the FIA's 'show and tell' document.
Extraordinary! Don't Stand So Close To Me by The Police - surely the anthem for anyone saddled with the task of working in the post-session media 'pen' here - was only the seventh song in UK chart history to go straight in at number one.
But we digress.
Massively.
And today's earworm is D.I.S.C.O by Ottawan, courtesy of its appearance on Top of the Pops from 25 September 1980, which we've had playing in the background as we set up.
As part of the BBC's quest to make maximum use of its light entertainment performers, Russ Abbot and Leo Sayer periodically joined host Mike Read.
Famously, former Autosport editor Anthony Rowlinson bore such a strong resemblance to the You Make Me Feel Like Dancing vocalist that, as he was walking past a scaffolded building in central London, he heard one of the builders bellow: "**** me! It's Leo Sayer!"
WELCOME BACK TO MARINA BAY
And we're about to perform a delirious experiment: sprint racing in the Singapore Grand Prix weekend.
Not that this will make the racing any more exciting but, as with Monaco hosting a sprint next year, the thinking is that qualifying is the more exciting session at these street tracks - so why not have two?
Missed practice? We've got you...
By: Stuart Codling