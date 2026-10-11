2026 Formula 1 Singapore GP
F1 Singapore GP: Follow the race at Marina Bay circuit with live timing
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Well this is handy for Russell at least. Ferrari also pitting.
Stroll comes to a halt at Turn 15, triggering a VSC.
Hamilton really drilling down into the minutiae of the other cars' tyre performance with engineer Carlo Santi.
Hadjar now does the fastest lap of the race back in P13.
Black and white flag for Antonelli now he notches up a third track-limits ping.
Piastri did the fastest lap of the race on lap 36.
So with the majority of the field having made their first stops, Verstappen leads Leclerc by 5.3s on medium tyres eight laps younger. Hamilton 2s behind his team-mate on scrubbed softs 14 laps older than Verstappen's mediums.
Ferrari needs a safety car to put a dent in Verstappen's chances here.
Bearman also pits so Russell is now P7 behind Piastri on 34-lap-old mediums.
Piastri pits next time around, at the end of lap 33, but it's slow - 4.2s. Hasn't cost him position, since they were far ahead of the chasing pack, but all grist to the mill of the tinfoil-hat fraternity.
Verstappen pits at the end of lap 32 and goes on to new mediums. Norris also pits, so Verstappen emerges into the lead.
Lawson emerges just ahead of Hulkenberg.
"I feel something leaking between my feet," says Antonelli. Highly disconcerting. I woke up in the small hours with a cat between my knees.
Lawson into the pits at the end of lap 31.
Yes, Hulkenberg emerges 3s up the road from the Alpine, with Sainz and Hadjar between them.
Hulkenberg pits at the end of lap 30. That's to cover Gasly.
Colapinto is in the run-off at Turn 8.
If Bearman responds, this will uncork Russell.
Gasly pits at the end of lap 29.
As the rosso corsa soap opera continues, the Ferraris are nevertheless pulling away from Antonelli in sixth.
"I need to use this speed, mate," chivvies Hamilton, and receives a list of tyre management instructions by way of response.
Leclerc did a personal best on lap 26, then set the fastest lap of the race (1m36.890s) on the following tour, by means of riposte.
"We lost two seconds that last lap," harrumphs Hamilton over the radio as we slip on our shoes to do the I-was-right dance.
There could be some interesting conversations ahead in the next few laps, with Leclerc on the medium and Hamilton on scrubbed softs six laps older. They're currently P4 and P5 behind Verstappen, Norris and Piastri.
Verstappen is 16s ahead of Norris and extending that by around three tenths a lap.
It's going be tight! And it is. Leclerc emerges fractionally ahead of Hamilton after a 3.1s stop; Hamilton's was 3.7s.
The Ferrari pit crew is out with a new set of mediums for Leclerc... and he stops at the end of lap 24.
Leclerc now 9s behind Verstappen and the window is closing for him to pit and emerge ahead of his team-mate.
New mediums for Antonelli. He feeds out behind Hamilton in P6.
Antonelli pits at the end of lap 23.
Hamilton sets the fastest lap of the race, having passed Lawson; 1m37.170s. That's over a second faster than Leclerc's last lap, four tenths faster than Verstappen.
Russell passes Ocon for P11.
Verstappen pulling away from Leclerc at half a second a lap now (lap 23).
Unlike in the Commodores song, there's no Three Times A Lady here - three strikes for track limits and you're in trouble.
Antonelli has been told he has two strikes for track limits at Turn 2.
Leclerc saying he can't extend for much longer on that scrubbed set of softs. Verstappen looking supremely comfortable in the lead now, 6.9s up the road.
The Amazon strategy graphic suggests Antonelli would come out behind Hamilton if he pitted right now, but these 'insights' are generally as much use as a cocktail umbrella in a monsoon.
Hamilton passes Lawson at Turn 14 on lap 20.
Even so, Antonelli's lap was faster than Leclerc but slower than Verstappen.
Antonelli sets his fastest lap of the race once uncorked from behind the Ferrari. 1m37.395s. But it looks like it's been deleted because of that track-limits strike.
Norris grassing up Antonelli for track limits at Turn 1.
Scrubbed softs for Hamilton, and he feeds out between Lawson and Hulkenberg in P7.
By: Stuart Codling