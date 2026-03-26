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“Oh, sh*t” – How Nico Hulkenberg found out about Jonathan Wheatley’s Audi exit

Nico Hulkenberg was taken aback when he found out that Jonathan Wheatley was leaving Audi – but he doesn’t think it will have much of an impact on the team

Ben Vinel
Ben Vinel
Edited:
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

Nico Hulkenberg has revealed he only found out about Audi team principal Jonathan Wheatley’s departure when his mother shared a news story with him.

It was announced last Friday that Wheatley was leaving the Switzerland-based outfit “due to personal reasons”, just a year after joining it. Motorsport understands the Briton is set for an Aston Martin move to replace Adrian Newey as team principal.

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Strangely, Audi's drivers make it sound like only one of them was warned about the announcement in advance.

Asked if it had been a surprise to him, Gabriel Bortoleto replied: “To be honest, no, because I think inside the team we are very clear with this type of thing so it's not something that got me as a surprise.

“I'm not going to lie, it happened very quickly – he joined last year. But again when you have personal things to put in place, that's the priority.”

Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team, Jonathan Wheatley, Audi F1 Team Principal

Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team, Jonathan Wheatley, Audi F1 Team Principal

Photo by: Anni Graf - Formula 1 via Getty Images

But Hulkenberg, on the other hand, said he was unaware until the news came out.

“I found out together with the world,” the German said. “I found out on Thursday. Like, last week Thursday, when it popped out.”

“Actually, I was in the sim that day and my mum sent me an article. I'm like between runs looking at my phone, I'm like, ‘Oh, shit’.”

Still, Hulkenberg believed the decision made sense. “If there is a fundamental problem with one of the central leaders of the team, then you have to take action,” he commented. “And obviously here there was a problem.

“I don't know the exact details, I haven't really spoken to him in depth yet. But if there's an issue, you also need to act and react – otherwise that's no good either.”

Both drivers praised Wheatley’s contribution over the past 12 months – Hulkenberg described him as “very involved”, “very hands-on” while Bortoleto said he learned alongside a well-liked team principal who “did a very good job in structuring things here” – “he was good [while] it lasted,” the Brazilian added.

Jonathan Wheatley, Team Principal of Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber and third place Nico Hulkenberg, Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber celebrate in parc ferme

Jonathan Wheatley, Team Principal of Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber and third place Nico Hulkenberg, Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber celebrate in parc ferme

Photo by: Bryn Lennon / Formula 1 via Getty Images

Now, what impact will Wheatley’s exit have on the team? Head of Audi F1 project Mattia Binotto is taking over Wheatley’s responsibilities until the outfit’s future structure is defined “at a later stage”. Hulkenberg is adamant that the Italian can lead the squad successfully and that the foundations have been laid for the future regardless of Wheatley’s presence or absence.

“It's not a setback,” the veteran insisted. “A Formula 1 team is made of many people. You know, we need strong people.

“But with Mattia obviously still a leader, it's not like we're without leadership, without structure and without the plan. So whilst it has changed unexpectedly, everything else on target is as we planned and intended before.

“So on the operational side, on a race weekend, I don't think it's going to change too much. Formula 1 teams, and generally Formula 1, it's bigger than one person.”

Additional reporting by Jake Boxall-Legge and Filip Cleeren

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