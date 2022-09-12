Ten things we learned at the 2022 F1 Italian Grand Prix
As Max Verstappen's bid to claim a second Formula 1 title gathers steam, the Italian Grand Prix played host to a fifth consecutive win for the Dutchman. It also featured safety car controversy, a true super-sub appearance and more silly season twists. Here's the 10 things we learned from the race at Monza
The late-race safety car issues F1 still needs to fix to move on from Abu Dhabi
OPINION: Formula 1’s safety car rules were thankfully followed in full at the 2022 Italian Grand Prix, but the situation reignited the controversy of the ending to the 2021 campaign in Abu Dhabi and left neutral fans without a teased grandstand finish. This then, is the perfect time to discuss alternatives to a much-maligned situation
How de Vries' overdue F1 debut proved him worthy of a 2023 drive
When Alex Albon was taken ill on the Saturday morning of the Italian Grand Prix, Nyck de Vries was thrust into the limelight at Williams as he made a long-overdue grand prix debut. Having been on the cusp of Formula 1 for so long, his stellar run to the points at Monza demonstrated a tantalising prospect for the 2023 grid
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022
As Monza celebrated its 100th anniversary, the Temple of Speed witnessed two perfect 10s notched up by a pair of Dutch dynamites at this year's Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix. But once again there were notable strugglers who would have been hoping for more
Why Verstappen would have beaten Leclerc without safety car help
The controversy which followed the Italian Grand Prix ending behind the safety car and gift wrapping Max Verstappen victory was expected. But, digging into the details of the situation, the Red Bull driver always looked strong favourite in his Monza masterclass regardless of how the Formula 1 race concluded
Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success
With the pressure very much on at its home grand prix at Monza, Ferrari showed strong form and headed both practice sessions on Friday. But with Red Bull yet to show its full hand, the pace of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz could merely flatter Ferrari as the Italian Grand Prix enters its more critical stages...
The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos
OPINION: The Alpine Formula 1 team has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons of late following its contract dispute with Oscar Piastri. On track though, the Enstone-based squad is improving its A522 in a methodical and impressive fashion which is yielding results
Can Verstappen break the record for most wins in an F1 season?
OPINION: With a 109-point lead leaving Zandvoort, Max Verstappen’s second Formula 1 title triumph feels ever-more inevitable and that comes with the likelihood he’ll break a famous and long-standing record too. But, as Verstappen himself suggests, that doesn’t paint the true picture of the 2022 campaign.
The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership
OPINION: From the moment talk of Red Bull teaming up with Porsche in Formula 1 started it sounded like a match made in heaven. But as the situation became clearer the devil in the detail put the partnership into doubt, with the two sides wanting different things