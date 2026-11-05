Obituary
Formula 1
1980 F1 world champion Alan Jones dies aged 80
Australia's 1980 Formula 1 world champion Alan Jones has died aged 80 following a short illness, leaving behind a legacy that includes 12 grand prix victories and Williams' first Drivers' Championship title
Phil Branagan
Published: Nov 5, 2026, 8:50 AM
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1980 F1 drivers champion Alan Jones
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
The 1980 World Drivers’ Champion, Australia’s Alan Jones, died on the Gold Coast on Thursday.
In a statement released on behalf of Jones's family, his wife, Amanda Butler-Davis, said he died following a short illness. He was 80.
“We are extremely saddened to announce the passing of our beloved Alan, who passed away on 5 November following a short illness,” Butler-Davis said.
“He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by those closest to him, as well as the many fans whose support he was always grateful for.
“Alan dedicated his life to motorsport, building a legacy that will live on through the countless people he touched along the way.
“Through his achievements, passion and unmistakable character, both on and off the track, Alan left an enduring mark on the sport both nationally and across the globe.
“As a family, we would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who was part of Alan's journey for the many years of friendship, love and support. He was incredibly fortunate to have so many wonderful people around him.”
Jones was born in Melbourne in 1946, the son of businessman and racer Stan Jones, and watched from the sidelines when his father won the 1959 Australian Grand Prix at Longford. The younger Jones repeated the feat at Calder Park in 1980 and remains the last Australian driver to have won the race, which is considered the second-oldest Grand Prix in the world.
Jones dabbled in racing in the UK in the 1960s before returning to Australia, before he moved to London in 1970. It took three years for him to establish himself, winning his first Formula 3 race at Silverstone in 1973, the same year he took second in the British F3 championship in a GRD.
Frank Dernie, Frank Williams and Alan Jones
Photo by: Motorsport Images
In 1975 he made his Formula 1 debut at the Spanish Grand Prix, in a Hesketh, and when that team shut at the end of the season he moved to Graham Hill’s team, then to Surtees.
That team also was to close and Jones’s career looked to have stalled – until Shadow called, having lost lead driver Tom Pryce in a tragic crash in South Africa. In a fairytale result, Jones won in Austria, after a brilliant drive on a wet track, passing local hero Niki Lauda on the way to the first win for an Australian since the retirement of Sir Jack Brabham.
Ferrari sounded Jones out for 1978 and Jones thought he had a deal – until Enzo Ferrari reneged, and signed Gilles Villeneuve. Jones was left with an offer from the lowly Williams team, for which owners Frank Williams and Patrick Head had big plans.
Jones nearly took the Williams FW06 to the win at Long Beach, but for a broken wing, then again at Brands Hatch, where a gearbox broke. In the US Grand Prix, he was second to Carlos Reutemann’s Ferrari while a new car, the FW07, was being finished back at Grove.
Once Jones and new team-mate Clay Regazzoni got their hands on the car, they looked like winners nearly immediately. Jones led by a mile at Silverstone until a water pump failed, allowing the Swiss to take the team’s maiden victory. Jones then took over, winning four of the remaining six GPs, to take third in the championship, behind Jody Scheckter and Gilles Villeneuve.
Jones won five grands prix in 1980 — Argentina, France, Britain, Canada and the USA — to claim the world title, topping off the year with the non-championship win at Calder.
In 1981 he again was in fine form, leading Williams to the Constructors’ title and pushing Nelson Piquet hard in the fight for the Drivers’ crown. Jones won only twice, at Long Beach and Las Vegas, and a series of DNFs and the stress of travel led him to announce his retirement at the end of the season.
He raced at home, in GT cars and open-wheelers, but the itch to return was too much. He drove an Arrows at Long Beach in 1983, took the following year off, then returned a year later with the Beatrice-Haas team, first for three GPs and then a full season in 1986. There were no more wins to add to his tally, and he retired at the end of the season.
Back in Australia he raced in what became V8 Supercars, with a best result of second in 1995, and even raced sports cars (including Le Mans) with Porsche and Toyota and CART with Newman-Haas. He made his last start in professional motor racing in 2002, as a Bathurst 1000 co-driver with Dick Johnson Racing.
Alongside his ongoing motorsport career Jones went on to have a successful media career, as a commentator on Australia’s Formula 1 TV coverage, for many years. Just as he was when he was in the cockpit, he was not shy, and called things the way he saw them.
Jones was awarded an MBE for services to motor racing in 1980, and inducted into the Sport Australia Hall of Fame in 1985.
He is survived by his wife and his six children, Christian, Amber, Zara, Jack, Camilla and Emma.
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