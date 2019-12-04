Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
F1 2020
Topic

F1 2020

Main
Previous
Formula 1 / Special feature

F1 2020 driver and team lineups

shares
comments
F1 2020 driver and team lineups
By:
Dec 4, 2019, 5:04 PM

Here are the line-ups for the 2020 Formula 1 World Championship, with the stats for each driver as per the end of the 2019 season. Click on the arrows below to scroll through them.

Slider
List

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
1/30

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

  • Car Number: 44
  • F1 Career Starts: 250
  • F1 Wins: 84 
  • Pole Positions: 88
  • Fastest Laps: 47
  • Championships: 2008, ’14, ’15, ’17, ’18, ’19

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes
2/30

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

  • Car Number: 77
  • F1 Career Starts: 139
  • F1 Wins:
  • Pole Positions: 11
  • Fastest Laps: 13
  • Last Season: 2nd

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 Team

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 Team
3/30

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

  • F1 Starts: 210
  • F1 Wins: 102 
  • Pole Positions: 111
  • Fastest Laps: 75
  • Championships: 6

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
4/30

Photo by: Erik Junius

  • Car Number: 16
  • F1 Career Starts: 42
  • F1 Wins: 2
  • Pole Positions: 7
  • Fastest Laps: 4
  • Last Season: 4th

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
5/30

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

  • Car Number: 5
  • F1 Career Starts: 240
  • F1 Wins: 53
  • Pole Positions: 57
  • Fastest Laps: 38
  • Last Season: 5th
  • Champion: 2010, ’11, ’12, ’13

Scuderia Ferrari Misson Winnow

Scuderia Ferrari Misson Winnow
6/30

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

  • F1 Starts: 991
  • F1 Wins: 238 
  • Pole Positions: 228
  • Fastest Laps: 254
  • Championships: 16

Max Verstappen, Red Bull-Honda

Max Verstappen, Red Bull-Honda
7/30

Photo by: Erik Junius

  • Car Number: 33
  • F1 Career Starts: 102
  • F1 Wins: 8
  • Poles: 2
  • Fastest Laps: 7
  • Last Season: 3rd

Alexander Albon, Red Bull-Honda

Alexander Albon, Red Bull-Honda
8/30

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

  • Car Number: 23
  • F1 Career Starts: 21
  • Best Result: 4th
  • Best Grid Position: 5th
  • Last Season: 8th

Aston Martin Red Bull Racing

Aston Martin Red Bull Racing
9/30

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

  • F1 Starts: 286
  • F1 Wins: 62
  • Pole Positions: 62
  • Fastest Laps: 65
  • Championships: 4

Carlos Sainz Jr, McLaren-Renault

Carlos Sainz Jr, McLaren-Renault
10/30

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

  • Car Number: 55
  • F1 Career Starts: 102
  • Best Result: 3rd
  • Best Grid Position: 5th
  • Last Season: 6th

Lando Norris, McLaren-Renault

Lando Norris, McLaren-Renault
11/30

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

  • Car Number: 4
  • F1 Career Starts: 21
  • Best Result: 6th
  • Best Grid Position: 5th
  • Last Season: 11th

McLaren F1 Team

McLaren F1 Team
12/30

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

  • F1 Starts: 863
  • F1 Wins: 182
  • Pole Positions: 155
  • Fastest Laps: 154
  • Championships: 8

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault
13/30

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

  • Car Number: 3
  • F1 Career Starts: 171
  • F1 Wins: 7
  • Pole Positions: 3
  • Fastest Laps: 13
  • Last Season: 9th

Esteban Ocon, Renault

Esteban Ocon, Renault
14/30

Photo by: Renault

  • Car Number: 31
  • Starts: 50
  • Best Result: 5th
  • Best Grid Position: 3rd
  • 2018 Season: 12th

Renault F1 Team

Renault F1 Team
15/30

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

  • F1 Starts: 383
  • F1 Wins: 35
  • Pole Positions: 51
  • Fastest Laps: 31
  • Championships: 2

Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Alpha Tauri-Honda

Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Alpha Tauri-Honda
16/30

Photo by: Erik Junius

  • Car Number: 10
  • Starts: 47
  • Best Result: 2nd
  • Best Grid Position: 4th
  • Last Season: 7th

Daniil Kvyat, Scuderia Alpha Tauri-Honda

Daniil Kvyat, Scuderia Alpha Tauri-Honda
17/30

Photo by: Erik Junius

  • Car Number: 26
  • Starts: 93
  • Best Result: 2nd
  • Best Grid Position: 4th
  • Last Season: 13th

Scuderia Alpha Tauri Honda

Scuderia Alpha Tauri Honda
18/30

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

  • F1 Starts: 268
  • F1 Wins: 1
  • Pole Positions: 1
  • Fastest Laps: 1

Sergio Perez, Racing Point-Mercedes

Sergio Perez, Racing Point-Mercedes
19/30

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

  • Car Number: 11
  • Starts: 176
  • Best Result: 2nd
  • Best Grid Position: 4th
  • Fastest Laps: 4
  • Last Season: 10th

Lance Stroll, Racing Point-Mercedes

Lance Stroll, Racing Point-Mercedes
20/30

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

  • Car Number: 18
  • Starts: 62
  • Best Result: 3rd
  • Best Grid Position: 2nd
  • Last Season: 15th

Sportpesa Racing Point F1 Team

Sportpesa Racing Point F1 Team
21/30

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

  • F1 Starts: 21
  • F1 Wins: 0
  • Pole Positions: 0
  • Fastest Laps: 0

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo-Ferrari

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo-Ferrari
22/30

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

  • Car Number: 7
  • F1 Career Starts: 312
  • F1 Wins: 21
  • Pole Positions: 18
  • Fastest Laps: 46
  • Last Season: 12th
  • Champion: 2007

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo-Ferrari

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo-Ferrari
23/30

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

  • Car Number: 99
  • Starts: 23
  • Best Result: 5th
  • Best Grid Position: 7th
  • Last Season: 17th

Alfa Romeo Racing

Alfa Romeo Racing
24/30

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

  • F1 Starts: 133
  • F1 Wins: 10
  • Pole Positions: 12
  • Fastest Laps: 14

Kevin Magnussen, Haas-Ferrari

Kevin Magnussen, Haas-Ferrari
25/30

Photo by: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

  • Car Number: 20
  • F1 Career Starts: 102
  • Best Result: 2nd
  • Best Grid Position: 4th
  • Fastest Laps: 2
  • Last Season: 16th

Romain Grosjean, Haas-Ferrari

Romain Grosjean, Haas-Ferrari
26/30

Photo by: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

  • Car Number: 8
  • F1 Career Starts: 164
  • Best Result: 2nd
  • Best Grid Position: 2nd
  • Fastest Laps: 1
  • Last Season: 18th

Haas F1 Team

Haas F1 Team
27/30

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

  • F1 Starts: 83
  • F1 Wins: 0
  • Pole Positions: 0
  • Fastest Laps: 2

George Russell, Williams-Mercedes

George Russell, Williams-Mercedes
28/30

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

  • Car Number: 63
  • F1 Career Starts: 21
  • Best Result: 11th
  • Best Grid Position: 14th
  • Last Season: 20th

Nicholas Latifi, Williams-Mercedes

Nicholas Latifi, Williams-Mercedes
29/30

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

  • Car Number: TBA
  • F1 Career Starts: 0
  • Last Season: 2nd in FIA Formula 2

Rockit Williams Racing

Rockit Williams Racing
30/30

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

  • F1 Starts: 732
  • F1 Wins: 114
  • Pole Positions: 128
  • Fastest Laps: 133
  • Championships: 9

Read Also:

Next article
Red Bull has faith in FIA over F1 engine policing

Previous article

Red Bull has faith in FIA over F1 engine policing
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Charles Bradley

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Leclerc would welcome Hamilton at Ferrari

3h
2
Formula 1

Russell tops F1 test for Mercedes, Leclerc crashes

2h
3
Formula 1

Red Bull reveals Ricciardo's tyres trapped at back of garage

Latest videos

Zandvoort Architect sheds light on the new changes 04:41
Formula 1

Zandvoort Architect sheds light on the new changes

Virtual lap of the new Zandvoort circuit 01:24
Formula 1

Virtual lap of the new Zandvoort circuit

Zandvoort banking under construction ahead of 2020 F1 return 00:49
Formula 1

Zandvoort banking under construction ahead of 2020 F1 return

Starting Grid for the Abu Dhabi GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Abu Dhabi GP

Max Verstappen and Alex Albon duel in the desert 03:01
Formula 1

Max Verstappen and Alex Albon duel in the desert

Latest news

F1 2020 driver and team lineups
F1

F1 2020 driver and team lineups

Red Bull has faith in FIA over F1 engine policing
F1

Red Bull has faith in FIA over F1 engine policing

Russell tops F1 test for Mercedes, Leclerc crashes
F1

Russell tops F1 test for Mercedes, Leclerc crashes

Leclerc would welcome Hamilton at Ferrari
F1

Leclerc would welcome Hamilton at Ferrari

Wolff "cannot imagine" a better place than Mercedes
F1

Wolff "cannot imagine" a better place than Mercedes

Schedule

WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.