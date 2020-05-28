Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
91 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
98 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
112 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
119 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
133 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
148 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
155 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
169 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
182 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Dutch GP / Breaking news

Dutch GP's return postponed until 2021

shares
comments
Dutch GP's return postponed until 2021
By:
May 28, 2020, 7:51 AM

The Dutch GP has now formally been cancelled for 2020, and thus the first race at the revived track has been postponed until 2021.

The news comes as no surprise as the race had not featured on any recent version of a revised calendar that F1 has been working on.

The Netherlands remains subject to tight restrictions on events, and the promoters had made it clear that they were not keen to hold their first race behind closed doors, having sold out some months ago.

Race boss Jan Lammers told Motorsport.com recently: “It looks like our race will be postponed to 2021, hopefully when there’s a vaccine and it’s business as the ‘new’ usual.”

Read Also:

A statement from the organisers said: “Due to the worldwide spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) the Formula 1 Heineken Dutch Grand Prix has, as previously announced, been postponed.

“The organization of the Dutch Grand Prix, in consultation with Formula One Management, has had to conclude that it is no longer possible to hold a race with an audience this year.

“Therefore, it has been decided to postpone the race definitively to 2021. Together with the FIA, Formula One Management will determine the schedule for 2021, and with that the new date of the Dutch Grand Prix. Like every year the date will be announced by the FIA by the end of 2020. All tickets remain valid for the new race.”

Lammers added: “We were completely ready for this first race and we still are. An unbelievable achievement has been made thanks to all the fans, the companies and the governments involved.

"We and Formula 1 have investigated the potential to hold a rescheduled race this year without spectators, but we would like to celebrate this moment, the return of Formula 1 in Zandvoort, together with our racing fans in the Netherlands. We ask everyone to be patient. I had to look forward to it for 35 years, so I can wait another year."

Related video

Next article
Podcast: The greatest F1 team – number one driver

Previous article

Podcast: The greatest F1 team – number one driver

Next article

F1 teams now obliged to test new tyres on race weekends

F1 teams now obliged to test new tyres on race weekends
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Dutch GP
Author Adam Cooper

Trending

1
Esports

Best of the banter – Supercars at Phillip Island/Interlagos

3h
2
Formula 1

The day Ron Dennis told Enrique Bernoldi his fortune

3
Other open wheel

Barrichello's Bathurst debut in serious doubt

4
Formula 1

F1 teams now obliged to test new tyres on race weekends

45m
5
World Superbike

Razgatlioglu has attracted MotoGP interest - manager

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Steven Tee’s favourite photos 03:17
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Steven Tee’s favourite photos

Grand Prix Greats – When Coulthard met Bernoldi at Monaco 03:27
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – When Coulthard met Bernoldi at Monaco

Grand Prix Greats – Monaco GP repeat winners 04:24
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Monaco GP repeat winners

Thinking Forward with Cyril Abiteboul 05:24
Formula 1

Thinking Forward with Cyril Abiteboul

Leclerc on filming 'Le Grand Rendez-vous' remake in Monaco 04:45
Formula 1

Leclerc on filming 'Le Grand Rendez-vous' remake in Monaco

Latest news

F1 teams now obliged to test new tyres on race weekends
F1

F1 teams now obliged to test new tyres on race weekends

Dutch GP's return postponed until 2021
F1

Dutch GP's return postponed until 2021

Podcast: The greatest F1 team – number one driver
F1

Podcast: The greatest F1 team – number one driver

McLaren: ‘Massive and painful’ task to hit F1's new budget cap
F1

McLaren: ‘Massive and painful’ task to hit F1's new budget cap

World Council approves lower cost cap and other F1 rule changes
F1

World Council approves lower cost cap and other F1 rule changes

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.