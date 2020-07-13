2020 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings and preview
After a double header at the Red Bull Ring in Austria, Formula 1 will travel to Budapest for the Hungarian Grand Prix on July 17-19. Here are the TV timings for the third round of the 2020 F1 World Championship season.
The opening two races have suggested that Mercedes remains a class above the rest of the field, with Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton picking up one win each at Spielberg.
Red Bull appears to be Mercedes’ closest challenger, but the energy drinks giant will have to dig deep to close the gap to the German manufacturer and fight for race wins again.
Ferrari appears to have slipped into the midfield, although a full evaluation of the Scuderia’s fast-tracked upgrade package is yet to be completed after Charles Leclerc clattered into the back of Sebastian Vettel last weekend, causing both drivers to retire from the race.
Ferrari’s struggles have allowed McLaren and Racing Point to move up the pecking order, and the two outfits are expected to continue their battle at the Hungaroring this weekend.
2020 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings in Europe
Friday - 17th July
- Free Practice 1: 11am – 12:30pm CEST
- Free Practice 2: 3pm – 4:30pm CEST
Saturday - 18th July
- Free Practice 3: 12pm – 1pm CEST
- Qualifying: 3pm – 4pm CEST
Sunday - 19th July
- Race: 3:10pm CEST
2020 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings in the UK
Friday - 17th July
- Free Practice 1: 10am – 11:30am BST
- Free Practice 2: 2pm – 3:30pm BST
Saturday - 18th July
- Free Practice 3: 11am – 12pm BST
- Qualifying: 2pm – 3pm BST
Sunday - 19th July
- Race: 2:10pm BST
2020 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings in the US
Friday - 17th July
- Free Practice 1: 5am – 6:30am ET / 2am PT – 3:30am PT
- Free Practice 2: 9am – 10:30am ET / 6am PT – 7:30am PT
Saturday - 18th July
- Free Practice 3: 6am – 7am ET / 3am PT – 4am PT
- Qualifying: 9am – 10am ET / 6am PT – 7am PT
Sunday - 19th July
- Race: 9:10am ET / 6:10am PT
2020 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings in Australia
Friday - 17th July
- Free Practice 1: 7pm – 8:30am AEST
- Free Practice 2: 11pm – 12:30am AEST
Saturday - 18th July
- Free Practice 3: 8pm – 9pm AEST
- Qualifying: 11pm – 12am AEST
Sunday - 19th July
- Race: 11:10pm AEST
2020 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings in India
Friday - 17th July
- Free Practice 1: 2:30pm – 4:00pm IST
- Free Practice 2: 6:30pm – 8:00pm IST
Saturday - 18th July
- Free Practice 3: 3:30pm – 4:30pm IST
- Qualifying: 6:30pm – 7:30pm IST
Sunday - 19th July
- Race: 6:40pm IST
2020 Formula 1 calendar (first 10 rounds only)
|Date
|Venue
|July 5
|Red Bull Ring, Austria
|July 12
|Red Bull Ring, Austria
|July 19
|Hungaroring, Hungary
|August 2
|Silverstone, Britain
|August 9
|Silverstone, Britain
|August 16
|Barcelona, Spain
|August 30
|Spa, Belgium
|September 6
|Monza, Italy
|September 13
|Mugello, Italy
|September 27
|Sochi, Russia
