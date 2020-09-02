Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
23 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
92 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
100 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Italian GP / Preview

2020 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix session timings and preview

shares
comments
2020 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix session timings and preview
By:

Monza will host the eight round of the coronavirus-disrupted 2020 Formula 1 season on September 4-6. Here's all you need to know about the Italian Grand Prix.

Following last weekend's Belgian Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit, Formula 1 heads straight to Italy for the second leg of the triple header.

Monza is the spiritual home of Ferrari, but the Maranello-based outfit could be in for another non-points finish based on its showing at Spa.

Monza is known for its long straight and big braking zones, putting the stress on engine power over downforce. This could expose the weaknesses of Ferrari's power unit, which hasn't been a match to those of its rivals since Ferrari agreed to a controversial 'settlement' with the FIA regarding the legality of its 2019 unit.

While Ferrari is expected to struggle in Italy, expect Mercedes to be out in front again, with Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas likely to battle it out for victory. Red Bull's Max Verstappen should be closed behind, while Daniel Ricciardo could also shine with the low-downforce Renault package. 

2020 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix session timings in the UK 

Friday 4th September 2020

  • Free Practice 1: 10am – 11:30am BST 
  • Free Practice 2: 2pm – 3:30pm BST

Saturday 5th September 2020

  • Free Practice 3: 11am – 12pm BST 
  • Qualifying: 2pm – 3pm BST

Sunday 6th September 2020

  • Race: 2:10pm BST

2020 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 4th September 2020

  • Free Practice 1: 11am – 12:30pm CEST 
  • Free Practice 2: 3pm – 4:30pm CEST

Saturday 5th September 2020

  • Free Practice 3: 12pm – 1pm CEST  
  • Qualifying: 3pm – 4pm CEST  

Sunday 6th September 2020

  • Race: 3:10pm CEST 

2020 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 4th September 2020

  • Free Practice 1: 5am – 6:30am ET / 2am PT – 3:30am PT
  • Free Practice 2: 9am – 10:30am ET / 6am PT – 7:30am PT

Saturday 5th September 2020

  • Free Practice 3: 6am – 7am ET / 3am PT – 4am PT
  • Qualifying: 9am – 10am ET /  6am PT – 7am PT

Sunday 6th September 2020

  • Race: 9:10am ET / 6:10am PT 

2020 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 4th September 2020

  • Free Practice 1: 7pm – 8:30pm AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 11:00pm – 12:30am AEST 

Saturday 5th September 2020

  • Free Practice 3: 8pm – 9pm AEST 
  • Qualifying: 11pm – 12am AEST

Sunday 6th September 2020

  • Race: 11:10pm AEST

2020 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 4th September 2020

  • Free Practice 1: 2:30pm – 4:00pm IST 
  • Free Practice 2: 6:30pm – 8:00pm IST

Saturday 5th September 2020

  • Free Practice 3: 3:30pm – 4:30pm IST 
  • Qualifying: 6:30pm – 7:30pm IST

Sunday 6th September 2020

  • Race: 6:40pm IST

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Italian Grand Prix

Pirelli will bring C2, C3 and C4 compounds for the Italian Grand Prix. These three tyres sit in the middle of the manufacturer's range.

Related video

Horner: One-stop races are making F1 boring

Previous article

Horner: One-stop races are making F1 boring
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Italian GP
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

New Supercars Gen3 details emerge
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

New Supercars Gen3 details emerge

MIE Honda scales down to one bike after Althea split
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

MIE Honda scales down to one bike after Althea split

Rossi reveals he “didn’t even see” Morbidelli’s flying bike
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi reveals he “didn’t even see” Morbidelli’s flying bike

The big interview: Tech 3’s Herve Poncharal on landmark win
MotoGP MotoGP / Interview

The big interview: Tech 3’s Herve Poncharal on landmark win

Ricciardo: Set-up "sweet spot" has transformed Renault
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: Set-up "sweet spot" has transformed Renault

Latest news

2020 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

2020 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Horner: One-stop races are making F1 boring
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner: One-stop races are making F1 boring

Binotto: Party mode ban could shake up order at Monza
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Binotto: Party mode ban could shake up order at Monza

FIA to review "concerning" Giovinazzi loose wheel incident
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA to review "concerning" Giovinazzi loose wheel incident

Trending

1
World Superbike

MIE Honda scales down to one bike after Althea split

2
Supercars

New Supercars Gen3 details emerge

3
Supercars

Below the Bonnet podcast with David Reynolds and Michael Caruso

4
MotoGP

Zarco "ready" for factory MotoGP return with Ducati

5
Formula 1

Tsunoda set for AlphaTauri F1 test in Abu Dhabi

Latest news

2020 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1

2020 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Horner: One-stop races are making F1 boring
Formula 1

Horner: One-stop races are making F1 boring

Binotto: Party mode ban could shake up order at Monza
Formula 1

Binotto: Party mode ban could shake up order at Monza

FIA to review "concerning" Giovinazzi loose wheel incident
Formula 1

FIA to review "concerning" Giovinazzi loose wheel incident

Ferrari explains Leclerc's pneumatic dramas at Spa
Formula 1

Ferrari explains Leclerc's pneumatic dramas at Spa

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Belgian GP best photos 02:52
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Belgian GP best photos

Starting grid for the Belgian GP 01:01
Formula 1

Starting grid for the Belgian GP

Onboard Lap of Bahrain 'Oval' 01:06
Formula 1

Onboard Lap of Bahrain 'Oval'

The F1 Steering Innovations That Were Banned 06:00
Formula 1

The F1 Steering Innovations That Were Banned

My Job in 60 Seconds | F1 Photographer 01:00
Formula 1

My Job in 60 Seconds | F1 Photographer

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.