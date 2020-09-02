2020 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Monza will host the eight round of the coronavirus-disrupted 2020 Formula 1 season on September 4-6. Here's all you need to know about the Italian Grand Prix.
Following last weekend's Belgian Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit, Formula 1 heads straight to Italy for the second leg of the triple header.
Monza is the spiritual home of Ferrari, but the Maranello-based outfit could be in for another non-points finish based on its showing at Spa.
Monza is known for its long straight and big braking zones, putting the stress on engine power over downforce. This could expose the weaknesses of Ferrari's power unit, which hasn't been a match to those of its rivals since Ferrari agreed to a controversial 'settlement' with the FIA regarding the legality of its 2019 unit.
While Ferrari is expected to struggle in Italy, expect Mercedes to be out in front again, with Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas likely to battle it out for victory. Red Bull's Max Verstappen should be closed behind, while Daniel Ricciardo could also shine with the low-downforce Renault package.
2020 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix session timings in the UK
Friday 4th September 2020
- Free Practice 1: 10am – 11:30am BST
- Free Practice 2: 2pm – 3:30pm BST
Saturday 5th September 2020
- Free Practice 3: 11am – 12pm BST
- Qualifying: 2pm – 3pm BST
Sunday 6th September 2020
- Race: 2:10pm BST
2020 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix session timings in Europe
Friday 4th September 2020
- Free Practice 1: 11am – 12:30pm CEST
- Free Practice 2: 3pm – 4:30pm CEST
Saturday 5th September 2020
- Free Practice 3: 12pm – 1pm CEST
- Qualifying: 3pm – 4pm CEST
Sunday 6th September 2020
- Race: 3:10pm CEST
2020 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix session timings in the US
Friday 4th September 2020
- Free Practice 1: 5am – 6:30am ET / 2am PT – 3:30am PT
- Free Practice 2: 9am – 10:30am ET / 6am PT – 7:30am PT
Saturday 5th September 2020
- Free Practice 3: 6am – 7am ET / 3am PT – 4am PT
- Qualifying: 9am – 10am ET / 6am PT – 7am PT
Sunday 6th September 2020
- Race: 9:10am ET / 6:10am PT
2020 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix session timings in Australia
Friday 4th September 2020
- Free Practice 1: 7pm – 8:30pm AEST
- Free Practice 2: 11:00pm – 12:30am AEST
Saturday 5th September 2020
- Free Practice 3: 8pm – 9pm AEST
- Qualifying: 11pm – 12am AEST
Sunday 6th September 2020
- Race: 11:10pm AEST
2020 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix session timings in India
Friday 4th September 2020
- Free Practice 1: 2:30pm – 4:00pm IST
- Free Practice 2: 6:30pm – 8:00pm IST
Saturday 5th September 2020
- Free Practice 3: 3:30pm – 4:30pm IST
- Qualifying: 6:30pm – 7:30pm IST
Sunday 6th September 2020
- Race: 6:40pm IST
Pirelli tyre allocation for the Italian Grand Prix
Pirelli will bring C2, C3 and C4 compounds for the Italian Grand Prix. These three tyres sit in the middle of the manufacturer's range.
