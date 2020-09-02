2020 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Following last weekend's Belgian Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit, Formula 1 heads straight to Italy for the second leg of the triple header.

Monza is the spiritual home of Ferrari, but the Maranello-based outfit could be in for another non-points finish based on its showing at Spa.

Monza is known for its long straight and big braking zones, putting the stress on engine power over downforce. This could expose the weaknesses of Ferrari's power unit, which hasn't been a match to those of its rivals since Ferrari agreed to a controversial 'settlement' with the FIA regarding the legality of its 2019 unit.

While Ferrari is expected to struggle in Italy, expect Mercedes to be out in front again, with Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas likely to battle it out for victory. Red Bull's Max Verstappen should be closed behind, while Daniel Ricciardo could also shine with the low-downforce Renault package.

2020 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix session timings in the UK

Friday 4th September 2020

Free Practice 1: 10am – 11:30am BST

Free Practice 2: 2pm – 3:30pm BST

Saturday 5th September 2020

Free Practice 3: 11am – 12pm BST

Qualifying: 2pm – 3pm BST

Sunday 6th September 2020

Race: 2:10pm BST

2020 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix session timings in Europe

Friday 4th September 2020

Free Practice 1: 11am – 12:30pm CEST

Free Practice 2: 3pm – 4:30pm CEST

Saturday 5th September 2020

Free Practice 3: 12pm – 1pm CEST

Qualifying: 3pm – 4pm CEST

Sunday 6th September 2020

Race: 3:10pm CEST

2020 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 4th September 2020

Free Practice 1: 5am – 6:30am ET / 2am PT – 3:30am PT

Free Practice 2: 9am – 10:30am ET / 6am PT – 7:30am PT

Saturday 5th September 2020

Free Practice 3: 6am – 7am ET / 3am PT – 4am PT

Qualifying: 9am – 10am ET / 6am PT – 7am PT

Sunday 6th September 2020

Race: 9:10am ET / 6:10am PT

2020 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 4th September 2020

Free Practice 1: 7pm – 8:30pm AEST

Free Practice 2: 11:00pm – 12:30am AEST

Saturday 5th September 2020

Free Practice 3: 8pm – 9pm AEST

Qualifying: 11pm – 12am AEST

Sunday 6th September 2020

Race: 11:10pm AEST

2020 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 4th September 2020

Free Practice 1: 2:30pm – 4:00pm IST

Free Practice 2: 6:30pm – 8:00pm IST

Saturday 5th September 2020

Free Practice 3: 3:30pm – 4:30pm IST

Qualifying: 6:30pm – 7:30pm IST

Sunday 6th September 2020

Race: 6:40pm IST

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Italian Grand Prix

Pirelli will bring C2, C3 and C4 compounds for the Italian Grand Prix. These three tyres sit in the middle of the manufacturer's range.

