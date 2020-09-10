2020 Formula 1 Tuscan Grand Prix session timings and preview
Mugello will host its first ever Formula 1 race on September 11-13. Here's all you need to know about the inaugural Tuscan Grand Prix.
As part of the sweeping changes introduced to the 2020 F1 calendar in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Mugello is one of the several new or returning European circuits that have been added to the schedule.
The Italian venue will host the ninth round of the season and also mark the 1000th grand prix appearance for Ferrari, which owns the circuit and uses it as a test facility.
The Maranello-based brand heads to Mugello on the back of two non-point finishes at Spa and Monza and will be hoping for a better showing in front of limited fans in the grandstands.
2020 Formula 1 Tuscan Grand Prix session timings in the UK
Friday 11th September 2020
- Free Practice 1: 10am – 11:30am BST
- Free Practice 2: 2pm – 3:30pm BST
Saturday 12th September 2020
- Free Practice 3: 11am – 12pm BST
- Qualifying: 2pm – 3pm BST
Sunday 13th September 2020
- Race: 2:10pm BST
2020 Formula 1 Tuscan Grand Prix session timings in Europe
Friday 11th September 2020
- Free Practice 1: 11am – 12:30pm CEST
- Free Practice 2: 3pm – 4:30pm CEST
Saturday 12th September 2020
- Free Practice 3: 12pm – 1pm CEST
- Qualifying: 3pm – 4pm CEST
Sunday 13th September 2020
- Race: 3:10pm CEST
2020 Formula 1 Tuscan Grand Prix session timings in the US
Friday 11th September 2020
- Free Practice 1: 5am – 6:30am ET / 2am PT – 3:30am PT
- Free Practice 2: 9am – 10:30am ET / 6am PT – 7:30am PT
Saturday 12th September 2020
- Free Practice 3: 6am – 7am ET / 3am PT – 4am PT
- Qualifying: 9am – 10am ET / 6am PT – 7am PT
Sunday 13th September 2020
- Race: 9:10am ET / 6:10am PT
2020 Formula 1 Tuscan Grand Prix session timings in Australia
Friday 11th September 2020
- Free Practice 1: 7pm – 8:30pm AEST
- Free Practice 2: 11:00pm – 12:30am AEST
Saturday 12th September 2020
- Free Practice 3: 8pm – 9pm AEST
- Qualifying: 11pm – 12am AEST
Sunday 13th September 2020
- Race: 11:10pm AEST
2020 Formula 1 Tuscan Grand Prix session timings in India
Friday 11th September 2020
- Free Practice 1: 2:30pm – 4:00pm IST
- Free Practice 2: 6:30pm – 8:00pm IST
Saturday 12th September 2020
- Free Practice 3: 3:30pm – 4:30pm IST
- Qualifying: 6:30pm – 7:30pm IST
Sunday 13th September 2020
- Race: 6:40pm IST
Pirelli tyre allocation for the Tuscan Grand Prix
Pirelli will bring C1, C2 and C3 tyres to Mugello, i.e., the three hardest compounds from its range.
Related video
Previous article
Has Racing Point done the right thing in ditching Perez?
Next article
Vettel joins rebranded Aston Martin team for 2021 F1 season
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Event
|Tuscany GP
|Author
|Rachit Thukral