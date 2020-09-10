Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
14 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Race in
31 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
92 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Tuscany GP / Preview

2020 Formula 1 Tuscan Grand Prix session timings and preview

shares
comments
2020 Formula 1 Tuscan Grand Prix session timings and preview
By:

Mugello will host its first ever Formula 1 race on September 11-13. Here's all you need to know about the inaugural Tuscan Grand Prix.

As part of the sweeping changes introduced to the 2020 F1 calendar in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Mugello is one of the several new or returning European circuits that have been added to the schedule.

The Italian venue will host the ninth round of the season and also mark the 1000th grand prix appearance for Ferrari, which owns the circuit and uses it as a test facility.

The Maranello-based brand heads to Mugello on the back of two non-point finishes at Spa and Monza and will be hoping for a better showing in front of limited fans in the grandstands.

2020 Formula 1 Tuscan Grand Prix session timings in the UK 

Friday 11th September 2020

  • Free Practice 1: 10am – 11:30am BST 
  • Free Practice 2: 2pm – 3:30pm BST

Saturday 12th September 2020

  • Free Practice 3: 11am – 12pm BST 
  • Qualifying: 2pm – 3pm BST

Sunday 13th September 2020

  • Race: 2:10pm BST

2020 Formula 1 Tuscan Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 11th September 2020

  • Free Practice 1: 11am – 12:30pm CEST 
  • Free Practice 2: 3pm – 4:30pm CEST

Saturday 12th September 2020

  • Free Practice 3: 12pm – 1pm CEST  
  • Qualifying: 3pm – 4pm CEST  

Sunday 13th September 2020

  • Race: 3:10pm CEST 

2020 Formula 1 Tuscan Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 11th September 2020

  • Free Practice 1: 5am – 6:30am ET / 2am PT – 3:30am PT
  • Free Practice 2: 9am – 10:30am ET / 6am PT – 7:30am PT

Saturday 12th September 2020

  • Free Practice 3: 6am – 7am ET / 3am PT – 4am PT
  • Qualifying: 9am – 10am ET /  6am PT – 7am PT

Sunday 13th September 2020

  • Race: 9:10am ET / 6:10am PT 

2020 Formula 1 Tuscan Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 11th September 2020

  • Free Practice 1: 7pm – 8:30pm AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 11:00pm – 12:30am AEST 

Saturday 12th September 2020

  • Free Practice 3: 8pm – 9pm AEST 
  • Qualifying: 11pm – 12am AEST

Sunday 13th September 2020

  • Race: 11:10pm AEST

2020 Formula 1 Tuscan Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 11th September 2020

  • Free Practice 1: 2:30pm – 4:00pm IST 
  • Free Practice 2: 6:30pm – 8:00pm IST

Saturday 12th September 2020

  • Free Practice 3: 3:30pm – 4:30pm IST 
  • Qualifying: 6:30pm – 7:30pm IST

Sunday 13th September 2020

  • Race: 6:40pm IST

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Tuscan Grand Prix

Pirelli will bring C1, C2 and C3 tyres to Mugello, i.e., the three hardest compounds from its range.

Related video

Has Racing Point done the right thing in ditching Perez?

Previous article

Has Racing Point done the right thing in ditching Perez?

Next article

Vettel joins rebranded Aston Martin team for 2021 F1 season

Vettel joins rebranded Aston Martin team for 2021 F1 season
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Tuscany GP
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

Has Racing Point done the right thing in ditching Perez?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Has Racing Point done the right thing in ditching Perez?

Supercars waiting on 2021 Australian Grand Prix plan
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars waiting on 2021 Australian Grand Prix plan

Hub set-up among Bathurst quarantine options
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Hub set-up among Bathurst quarantine options

GRM locks in Bathurst 1000 wildcard
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

GRM locks in Bathurst 1000 wildcard

S5000 announces series backer for 2020
Other open wheel Other open wheel / Breaking news

S5000 announces series backer for 2020

Vettel joins rebranded Aston Martin team for 2021 F1 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel joins rebranded Aston Martin team for 2021 F1 season

McLaren weighing up switch to low rake F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren weighing up switch to low rake F1 car

Aston Martin won't turn Racing Point into "monster" F1 team
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Aston Martin won't turn Racing Point into "monster" F1 team

Latest news

Vettel joins rebranded Aston Martin team for 2021 F1 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel joins rebranded Aston Martin team for 2021 F1 season

2020 Formula 1 Tuscan Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

2020 Formula 1 Tuscan Grand Prix session timings and preview

Has Racing Point done the right thing in ditching Perez?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Has Racing Point done the right thing in ditching Perez?

Exclusive: The real inside story of Gasly’s shock F1 win Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Exclusive: The real inside story of Gasly’s shock F1 win

Trending

1
Formula 1

Has Racing Point done the right thing in ditching Perez?

2
Supercars

Supercars waiting on 2021 Australian Grand Prix plan

2h
3
Supercars

Hub set-up among Bathurst quarantine options

4
Supercars

GRM locks in Bathurst 1000 wildcard

5
Other open wheel

S5000 announces series backer for 2020

Latest news

Vettel joins rebranded Aston Martin team for 2021 F1 season
Formula 1

Vettel joins rebranded Aston Martin team for 2021 F1 season

2020 Formula 1 Tuscan Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1

2020 Formula 1 Tuscan Grand Prix session timings and preview

Has Racing Point done the right thing in ditching Perez?
Formula 1

Has Racing Point done the right thing in ditching Perez?

Exclusive: The real inside story of Gasly’s shock F1 win
Formula 1

Exclusive: The real inside story of Gasly’s shock F1 win

Sergio Perez announces Racing Point F1 exit
Formula 1

Sergio Perez announces Racing Point F1 exit

Latest videos

Lewis' Penalty, Best Pizzas & More | 2020 Italian GP F1 Debrief 14:11
Formula 1

Lewis' Penalty, Best Pizzas & More | 2020 Italian GP F1 Debrief

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Mugello First Laps 01:43
Formula 1

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Mugello First Laps

Onboard with Fisichella at Mugello 03:10
Formula 1

Onboard with Fisichella at Mugello

Grand Prix Greats – Italian GP best photos 03:05
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Italian GP best photos

Starting grid for the Italian GP 01:01
Formula 1

Starting grid for the Italian GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.