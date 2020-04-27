French GP announces cancellation of 2020 F1 race

The French government announced earlier this month it would be extending existing lockdown measures for an additional month in the bid to combat the spread of COVID-19.

French president Emmanuel Macron also confirmed the ban on public gatherings would remain until "mid-July", ending chances of the grand prix scheduled for 28 June at Paul Ricard going ahead as planned.

Organisers confirmed in a statement on Monday that the French Grand Prix has officially been cancelled

"We regret to inform you that we take note of the impossibility to maintain the 2020 Grand Prix de France. We will have to wait until next year to live the #SummerRace, all together," they said.

It means the Austrian Grand Prix on 5 July is now the earliest race yet to be called off.