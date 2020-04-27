Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
60 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
67 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
81 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
95 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
123 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
130 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
144 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
150 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
164 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
179 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
186 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
200 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
214 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

French GP announces cancellation of 2020 F1 race

shares
comments
French GP announces cancellation of 2020 F1 race
By:
Apr 27, 2020, 8:09 AM

Formula 1 has announced the French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard has been cancelled, pushing the earliest possible start of the new season into July.

The French government announced earlier this month it would be extending existing lockdown measures for an additional month in the bid to combat the spread of COVID-19.

French president Emmanuel Macron also confirmed the ban on public gatherings would remain until "mid-July", ending chances of the grand prix scheduled for 28 June at Paul Ricard going ahead as planned.

Organisers confirmed in a statement on Monday that the French Grand Prix has officially been cancelled

"We regret to inform you that we take note of the impossibility to maintain the 2020 Grand Prix de France. We will have to wait until next year to live the #SummerRace, all together," they said.

It means the Austrian Grand Prix on 5 July is now the earliest race yet to be called off.

Next article
Silverstone confirms British GP will be behind closed doors

Previous article

Silverstone confirms British GP will be behind closed doors
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Luke Smith

Race hub

South African GP

South African GP

24 Dec - 26 Dec
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Sunday race
Tue 2 Dec
Tue 2 Dec
08:05
01:52
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Le Mans

Insight: What’s the future for the Le Mans 24h and WEC?

2
Formula 1

Silverstone confirms British GP will be behind closed doors

36m
3
MotoGP

Top 10 disappointing rider signings in MotoGP

4
Supercars

Triple Eight improves emergency ventilator

5
Supercars

Knee, rib fractures added to Holdsworth's injuries

Latest videos

10 Circuits We'd Like To See Back In F1 11:44
Formula 1

10 Circuits We'd Like To See Back In F1

Netflix Or Esports: What Is Better For Formula 1? 30:54
Formula 1

Netflix Or Esports: What Is Better For Formula 1?

The first F1 Grand Prix Winner - The Alfa 158 01:18
Formula 1

The first F1 Grand Prix Winner - The Alfa 158

Mercedes F1 W03: F-Duct 01:30
Formula 1

Mercedes F1 W03: F-Duct

Grand Prix Greats – Taxi! When F1 drivers hitch a ride 03:27
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Taxi! When F1 drivers hitch a ride

Latest news

French GP announces cancellation of 2020 F1 race
F1

French GP announces cancellation of 2020 F1 race

Silverstone confirms British GP will be behind closed doors
F1

Silverstone confirms British GP will be behind closed doors

F1 career in numbers: Jarno Trulli
F1

F1 career in numbers: Jarno Trulli

The grand prix that Toyota should have won
F1

The grand prix that Toyota should have won

The hits and misses among Red Bull's 85 F1 proteges
F1

The hits and misses among Red Bull's 85 F1 proteges

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.