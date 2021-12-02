Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Hamilton has "moved into overdrive" in F1 title battle - Brundle Next / Hill: 2021 ending in Hamilton/Verstappen crash "sad for F1"
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabia GP Preview

2021 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix session timings and preview

By:

Formula 1 will make its first visit to the Jeddah Corniche Circuit this weekend for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Here's the full schedule for the race.

2021 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Just eight points separate Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton at the top of the standings going into the final two races of the season.

The fight for the constructors' title is also close, with Mercedes just five points clear of its nearest rival Red Bull.

While Jeddah is a brand new venue on the calendar, meaning there is a lot of uncertainty going into the weekend, it is expected that the track's high-speed nature will suit the Mercedes package. 

The German manufacturer will try to exploit this advantage by fitting the same engine Hamilton ran on his way to a dominant victory in Brazil last month.

2021 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

CET

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

13:30

14:30

08:30

05:30

00:30¹

22:30

19:00

FP2

 17:00

18:00

 12:00

09:00

 04:00¹

02:00¹

 22:30

FP3

14:00

15:00

09:00

 06:00

01:00¹

 23:00

19:30

Qualifying

17:00

18:00

12:00

09:00

 04:00¹

02:00¹

22:30

Race 

17:30

18:30

12:30

09:30

04:30¹

02:30¹

 23:00

2021 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP session timings in Jeddah

Friday 3rd December 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 16:30 - 17:30 local time
  • Free Practice 2: 20:00 - 21:00 local time

Saturday 4th December 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 17:00 - 18:00 local time
  • Qualifying: 20:00 - 21:00 local time

Sunday 5th December 2021

  • Race: 20:30 - 22:30 local time

2021 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Friday 3rd December 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 GMT
  • Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 GMT

Saturday 4th December 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 14:00 - 15:00 GMT
  • Qualifying: 17:00 - 18:00 GMT

Sunday 5th December 2021

  • Race: 17:30 - 19:30 GMT

2021 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP session timings in Europe

Friday 3rd December 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 14:30 - 15:30 CET
  • Free Practice 2: 18:00 - 19:00 CET

Saturday 4th December 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 15:00 - 16:00 CET
  • Qualifying: 18:00 - 19:00 CET

Sunday 5th December 2021

  • Race: 18:30 - 20:30 CET

2021 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP session timings in the US

Friday 3rd December 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 08:30 - 09:30 ET / 05:30 - 06:30 PT
  • Free Practice 2: 12:00 - 13:00 ET / 09:00 - 10:00 PT

Saturday 4th December 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 09:00 - 10:00 ET / 06:00 - 07:00 PT
  • Qualifying: 12:00 - 13:00 ET / 09:00 - 10:00 PT

Sunday 5th December 2021

  • Race: 12:30 - 14:30 PT / 09:30 - 11:30 PT

2021 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP session timings in Australia

Saturday 4th December 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 00:30 - 01:30 AEDT
  • Free Practice 2: 04:00 - 05:00 AEDT

Sunday 5th December 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 01:00 - 02:00 AEDT
  • Qualifying: 04:00 - 05:00 AEDT

Monday 6th December 2021

  • Race: 04:30 - 06:30 AEDT

2021 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP session timings in Japan

Friday 3rd December 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 22:30 - 23:30 JST

Saturday 4th December 2021

  • Free Practice 2: 02:00 - 03:00 JST
  • Free Practice 3: 23:00 - 00:00¹ JST

Sunday 5th December 2021

  • Qualifying: 02:00 - 03:00 JST

Monday 6th December 2021

  • Race: 02:30 - 04:30 JST

2021 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP session timings in Africa

Friday 3rd December 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 15:30 - 16:30 SAT / 16:30 - 17:30 EAT
  • Free Practice 2: 19:00 - 20:00 SAT / 20:00 - 21:00 EAT

Saturday 4th December 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 16:00 - 17:00 SAT / 17:00 - 18:00 EAT
  • Qualifying: 19:00 - 20:00 SAT / 20:00 - 21:00 EAT

Sunday 5th December 2021

  • Race: 19:30 - 21:30 SAT / 20:30 - 22:30 EAT

2021 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP session timings in India

Friday 3rd December 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 19:00 - 20:00 IST
  • Free Practice 2: 22:30 - 23:30 IST

Saturday 4th December 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 19:30 - 20:30 IST
  • Qualifying: 22:30 - 23:30 IST

Sunday 5th December 2021

  • Race: 23:00 - 01:00¹ IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Pirelli will bring the C2 hard tyre, C3 medium tyre and C4 soft tyre to Jeddah for the Saudi Arabian GP.

Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

Hamilton has "moved into overdrive" in F1 title battle - Brundle
Previous article

Hamilton has "moved into overdrive" in F1 title battle - Brundle
Next article

Hill: 2021 ending in Hamilton/Verstappen crash "sad for F1"

Hill: 2021 ending in Hamilton/Verstappen crash "sad for F1"
Load comments
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Van der Mark "expected more" from new BMW in 2021
Video Inside
World Superbike

Van der Mark "expected more" from new BMW in 2021

Ex-F1 driver Kovalainen announces retirement from SUPER GT
Super GT

Ex-F1 driver Kovalainen announces retirement from SUPER GT

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Norisring Prime
DTM

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

Latest news

Hill: 2021 ending in Hamilton/Verstappen crash "sad for F1"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hill: 2021 ending in Hamilton/Verstappen crash "sad for F1"

2021 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Hamilton has "moved into overdrive" in F1 title battle - Brundle
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton has "moved into overdrive" in F1 title battle - Brundle

Bottas will play bigger role than Perez in F1 title battle - Brundle
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas will play bigger role than Perez in F1 title battle - Brundle

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations Prime

How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations

OPINION: The pressure is firmly on Red Bull and Mercedes as Formula 1 2021 embarks on its final double-header. How the respective teams deal with that will be a crucial factor in deciding the outcome of the drivers' and constructors' championships, as Motorsport.com's technical consultant and ex-McLaren F1 engineer Tim Wright explains.

Formula 1
16 h
How getting sacked from Benetton made Mercedes' Allison Prime

How getting sacked from Benetton made Mercedes' Allison

He’s had a hand in world championship-winning Formula 1 cars for Benetton, Renault and Mercedes, and was also a cog in the Schumacher-Ferrari axis. Having recently ‘moved upstairs’ as Mercedes chief technical officer, James Allison tells Stuart Codling about his career path and why being axed by Benetton was one of the best things that ever happened to him.

Formula 1
Nov 28, 2021
The remarkable qualities that propelled Kubica’s F1 comeback Prime

The remarkable qualities that propelled Kubica’s F1 comeback

It’s easy to look at Robert Kubica’s second Formula 1 career and feel a sense of sadness that he didn’t reach the heights for which he seemed destined. But as Ben Anderson discovered, performance and results are almost meaningless in this context – something more fundamental and incredible happened…

Formula 1
Nov 27, 2021
The humbling changes Ricciardo made to deliver for McLaren Prime

The humbling changes Ricciardo made to deliver for McLaren

From being lapped by his own teammate in Monaco to winning at Monza, it’s been a tumultuous first season at McLaren for Daniel Ricciardo. But, as he tells STUART CODLING, there’s more to the story of his turnaround than having a lovely summer holiday during Formula 1's summer break...

Formula 1
Nov 26, 2021
The potential benefits of losing the F1 constructors' title Prime

The potential benefits of losing the F1 constructors' title

As the battle continues to rage over the F1 2021 drivers' championship, teams up and down the grid are turning their attentions to the prize money attributed to each position in the constructors' standings. But F1's sliding scale rules governing wind tunnel and CFD use will soften the blow for those who miss out on the top places

Formula 1
Nov 25, 2021
The invisible enemy that's made Hamilton's title charge tougher Prime

The invisible enemy that's made Hamilton's title charge tougher

After winning his past few Formula 1 titles as a canter, Lewis Hamilton currently trails Max Verstappen by eight points heading into the final double-header of 2021. Although Red Bull has been his biggest on-track challenge, Hamilton feels that he has just as much to grapple with away from the circuit

Formula 1
Nov 24, 2021
Why F1's inconvenient penalties have to stay Prime

Why F1's inconvenient penalties have to stay

OPINION: Quibbles over the length of time taken by Formula 1's stewards over decisions are entirely valid. But however inconvenient it is, there can be no questioning the importance of having clearly defined rules that everyone understands and can stick to. Recent events have shown that ambiguity could have big consequences

Formula 1
Nov 23, 2021
The mistakes Red Bull cannot afford to repeat in F1 2021's title fight climax Prime

The mistakes Red Bull cannot afford to repeat in F1 2021's title fight climax

OPINION: Red Bull has had Formula 1’s fastest package for most of 2021, but in several of the title run-in events it has wasted the RB16B’s potential. It cannot afford to do so again with Lewis Hamilton motoring back towards Max Verstappen in the drivers’ standings with two rounds remaining

Formula 1
Nov 23, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.