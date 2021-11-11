2021 Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Max Verstappen heads to Brazil with an extended lead of 19 points over Lewis Hamilton following his impressive victory in Mexico last weekend. In the constructors' championship, Red Bull has closed within one point of Mercedes following a tough race for Valtteri Bottas last time out.

The Interlagos circuit could play into the strengths of the Red Bull/Honda package and the Austrian team would be keen to maximise its chance before F1 heads to the unknows of Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi.

But it won't be a straightforward weekend for either Red Bull or Mercedes, with the sprint qualifying race making its third and final appearance of the year.

2021 Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT CET ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 15:30 16:30 10:30 07:30 02:30¹ 00:30¹ 21:00 Qualifying 19:00 20:00 14:00 11:00 06:00¹ 04:00¹ 00:30¹ Practice 2 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 02:00¹ 00:00¹ 20:30 Sprint 19:30 20:30 14:30 11:30 06:30¹ 04:30¹ 01:00¹ Race 17:00 18:00 12:00 09:00 04:00¹ 02:00¹ 22:30

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Brazilian Grand Prix

Pirelli will bring the C2 hard tyre, C3 medium tyre and C4 soft tyre to Brazil.