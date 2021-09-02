2021 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix session timings and preview

The circuit has undergone extensive renovation work to prepare for its grand prix return, with new banked sections at Turn 3 and 14 being the key highlights.

The Dutch Grand Prix was originally due to return last year, only for the coronavirus pandemic to delay the race until 2021. But with vaccination rates going up in Europe, the circuit will welcome 70,000 spectators on race day or about 67% of its total capacity.

All eyes will be on Max Verstappen as he races on his home turf for the very first time in his F1 career. The Dutchman completed a few demonstration laps at Zandvoort last year before the race was scuppered by COVID-19.

2021 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 09:30 10:30 11:30 05:30 02:30 19:30 18:30 15:00 FP2 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 FP3 10:00 11:00 12:00 06:00 03:00 20:00 19:00 15:30 Qualifying 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 Race 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Dutch Grand Prix

With several high energy corners at Zandvoort and no previous data to fall back on, Pirelli is bringing the three hardest tyres from its range - C1 hard, C2 medium and C3 soft.