Previous / Lewis Hamilton would like to see F1 hold 'free' Belgian GP for fans
Formula 1 / Dutch GP Preview

2021 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix session timings and preview

By:

Formula 1 is set to make its first visit to Zandvoort since 1985 this weekend. Here are all the session timings for the returning Dutch Grand Prix.

2021 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix session timings and preview

The circuit has undergone extensive renovation work to prepare for its grand prix return, with new banked sections at Turn 3 and 14 being the key highlights.

The Dutch Grand Prix was originally due to return last year, only for the coronavirus pandemic to delay the race until 2021. But with vaccination rates going up in Europe, the circuit will welcome 70,000 spectators on race day or about 67% of its total capacity.

All eyes will be on Max Verstappen as he races on his home turf for the very first time in his F1 career. The Dutchman completed a few demonstration laps at Zandvoort last year before the race was scuppered by COVID-19.

2021 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

09:30

10:30

11:30

05:30

02:30

19:30

18:30

15:00

FP2

 13:00

14:00

15:00

 09:00

06:00

 23:00

22:00

18:30

FP3

10:00

11:00

12:00

06:00

 03:00

20:00

 19:00

15:30

Qualifying

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

 23:00

22:00

18:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

2021 Formula 1 Dutch GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Friday 3rd September 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 10:30 - 11:30 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 14:00 - 15:00 BST

Saturday 4th September 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 11:00 - 12:00 BST
  • Qualifying: 14:00 - 15:00 BST

Sunday 5th September 2021

  • Race: 14:00 - 16:00 BST

2021 Formula 1 Dutch GP session timings in Europe

Friday 3rd September 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 11:30 - 12:30 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 CEST

Saturday 4th September 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 12:00 - 13:00 CEST
  • Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 CEST

Sunday 5th September 2021

  • Race: 15:00 - 17:00 CEST

2021 Formula 1 Dutch GP session timings in the US

Friday 3rd September 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 05:30 - 06:30 ET / 02:30 - 03:30 PT
  • Free Practice 2: 09:00 - 10:00 ET / 06:00 - 07:00 PT

Saturday 4th September 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 06:00 - 07:00 ET / 03:00 - 04:00 PT
  • Qualifying: 09:00 - 10:00 ET / 06:00 - 07:00 PT

Sunday 5th September 2021

  • Race: 09:00 - 11:00 PT / 06:00 - 08:00 PT

2021 Formula 1 Dutch GP session timings in Australia

Friday 3rd September 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 19:30 - 20:30 AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 AEST

Saturday 4th September 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 20:00 - 22:00 AEST
  • Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 AEST

Sunday 5th September 2021

  • Race: 23:00 - 01:00 AEST

2021 Formula 1 Dutch GP session timings in Japan

Friday 3rd September 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 18:30 - 19:30 JST
  • Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 23:00 JST

Saturday 4th September 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 19:00 - 20:00 JST
  • Qualifying: 22:00 - 23:00 JST

Sunday 5th September 2021

  • Race: 22:00 - 00:00 JST

2021 Formula 1 Dutch GP session timings in Africa

Friday 3rd September 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 11:30 - 12:30 SAT / 12:30 - 13:30 EAT
  • Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 SAT / 16:00 - 17:00 EAT

Saturday 4th September 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 12:00 - 13:00 SAT / 13:00 - 14:00 EAT
  • Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 SAT / 16:00 - 17:00 EAT

Sunday 5th September 2021

  • Race: 15:00 - 17:00 SAT / 16:00 - 18:00 EAT

2021 Formula 1 Dutch GP session timings in India

Friday 3rd September 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 15:00 - 16:00 IST
  • Free Practice 2: 18:30 - 19:30 IST

Saturday 4th September 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 15:30 - 16:30 IST
  • Qualifying: 18:30 - 19:30 IST

Sunday 5th September 2021

  • Race: 18:30 - 20:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Dutch Grand Prix

With several high energy corners at Zandvoort and no previous data to fall back on, Pirelli is bringing the three hardest tyres from its range - C1 hard, C2 medium and C3 soft.

