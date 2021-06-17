2021 Formula 1 French Grand Prix session timings and preview

Located at Le Castellet near Marseille, Circuit Paul Ricard brought France back on the F1 map after a decade-long absence in 2018.

However, the latest configuration of the Paul Ricard circuit hasn't proved to be popular with fans, with both the 2018 and the '19 race failing to deliver exciting action. Last year's event was called off due to COVID-19.

But while the circuit has proved to be notoriously difficult for overtaking in recent years, the recent form of title protagonists Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen leaves the door open for a thrilling on-track contest between the two.

Paul Ricard could also serve as an important barometer in the title fight, with both Red Bull and Mercedes keen to find out how competitive they would be relative to each other at a more conventional track, after the tide shifted towards the former at street circuits.

Although Mercedes is expected to bounce back after failing to finish on the podium for two races in a row, Red Bull can now count on Sergio Perez, who finally appears to be accustomed to the RB16B after a five-race learning period.

Mercedes, meanwhile, will need Valtteri Bottas to step up his game if it is to bridge the 26-point gap to Red Bull in the constructors' standings.

2021 Formula 1 French Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 09:30 10:30 11:30 05:30 02:30 19:30 18:30 15:00 FP2 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 FP3 10:00 11:00 12:00 06:00 03:00 20:00 19:00 15:30 Qualifying 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 Race 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30

2021 Formula 1 French GP session timings in the UK/Portugal

Friday 18th June 2021

Free Practice 1: 10:30 - 11:30 BST

Free Practice 2: 14:00 - 15:00 BST

Saturday 19th June 2021

Free Practice 3: 11:00 - 12:00 BST

Qualifying: 14:00 - 15:00 BST

Sunday 20th June 2021

Race: 14:00 - 16:00 BST

2021 Formula 1 French GP session timings in Europe

Friday 18th June 2021

Free Practice 1: 11:30 - 12:30 CEST

Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 CEST

Saturday 19th June 2021

Free Practice 3: 12:00 - 13:00 CEST

Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 CEST

Sunday 20th June 2021

Race: 15:00 - 17:00 CEST

2021 Formula 1 French GP session timings in the US

Friday 18th June 2021

Free Practice 1: 05:30 - 06:30 ET / 02:30 - 03:30 PT

Free Practice 2: 09:00 - 10:00 ET / 06:00 - 07:00 PT

Saturday 19th June 2021

Free Practice 3: 06:00 - 07:00 ET / 03:00 - 04:00 PT

Qualifying: 09:00 - 10:00 ET / 06:00 - 07:00 PT

Sunday 20th June 2021

Race: 09:00 - 11:00 PT / 06:00 - 08:00 PT

2021 Formula 1 French GP session timings in Australia

Friday 18th June 2021

Free Practice 1: 19:30 - 20:30 AEST

Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 AEST

Saturday 19th June 2021

Free Practice 3: 20:00 - 22:00 AEST

Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 AEST

Sunday 20th June 2021

Race: 23:00 - 01:00 AEST

2021 Formula 1 French GP session timings in Japan

Friday 18th June 2021

Free Practice 1: 18:30 - 19:30 JST

Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 23:00 JST

Saturday 19th June 2021

Free Practice 3: 19:00 - 20:00 JST

Qualifying: 22:00 - 23:00 JST

Sunday 20th June 2021

Race: 22:00 - 00:00 JST

2021 Formula 1 French GP session timings in Africa

Friday 18th June 2021

Free Practice 1: 11:30 - 12:30 SAT / 12:30 - 13:30 EAT

Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 SAT / 16:00 - 17:00 EAT

Saturday 19th June 2021

Free Practice 3: 12:00 - 13:00 SAT / 13:00 - 14:00 EAT

Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 SAT / 16:00 - 17:00 EAT

Sunday 20th June 2021

Race: 15:00 - 17:00 SAT / 16:00 - 18:00 EAT

2021 Formula 1 French GP session timings in India

Friday 18th June 2021

Free Practice 1: 15:00 - 16:00 IST

Free Practice 2: 18:30 - 19:30 IST

Saturday 19th June 2021

Free Practice 3: 15:30 - 16:30 IST

Qualifying: 18:30 - 19:30 IST

Sunday 20th June 2021

Race: 18:30 - 20:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the French Grand Prix

Pirelli is bringing the C2, C3 and C4 compounds from its tyre range to Paul Ricard. These are a step harder than what was last seen at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

shares