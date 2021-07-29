Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP Preview

2021 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings and preview

By:

Formula 1 travels to Budapest this weekend for the Hungarian Grand Prix. Find out how and when you can watch the last F1 race before the summer break.

2021 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings and preview

The focus in Hungary will be on the rivalry between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen after the two title protagonists spectacularly collided during the British Grand Prix a fortnight ago.

The incident, which led to Verstappen's retirement, has helped close the gap at the top of the standings, with Hamilton now trailing the Dutchman by just eight points.

While Verstappen has been the more successful of the two drivers this season, the Mercedes driver has a stronger track record at the Hungaroring, with eight victories in 14 appearances.

Red Bull has scored only one victory in the country in the  V6 hybrid era, courtesy of Daniel Ricciardo's success in the 2014 edition of the race. But given the Milton Keynes-based team's result this year, and the track layout, it is the absolute favourite going into the weekend.

2021 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

09:30

10:30

11:30

05:30

02:30

19:30

18:30

15:00

FP2

 13:00

14:00

15:00

 09:00

06:00

 23:00

22:00

18:30

FP3

10:00

11:00

12:00

06:00

 03:00

20:00

 19:00

15:30

Qualifying

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

 23:00

22:00

18:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

2021 Formula 1 Hungarian GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Friday 30th July 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 10:30 - 11:30 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 14:00 - 15:00 BST

Saturday 31st July 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 11:00 - 12:00 BST
  • Qualifying: 14:00 - 15:00 BST

Sunday 1st August 2021

  • Race: 14:00 - 16:00 BST

2021 Formula 1 Hungarian GP session timings in Europe

Friday 30th July 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 11:30 - 12:30 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 CEST

Saturday 31st July 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 12:00 - 13:00 CEST
  • Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 CEST

Sunday 1st August 2021

  • Race: 15:00 - 17:00 CEST

2021 Formula 1 Hungarian GP session timings in the US

Friday 30th July 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 05:30 - 06:30 ET / 02:30 - 03:30 PT
  • Free Practice 2: 09:00 - 10:00 ET / 06:00 - 07:00 PT

Saturday 31st July 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 06:00 - 07:00 ET / 03:00 - 04:00 PT
  • Qualifying: 09:00 - 10:00 ET / 06:00 - 07:00 PT

Sunday 1st August 2021

  • Race: 09:00 - 11:00 PT / 06:00 - 08:00 PT

2021 Formula 1 Hungarian GP session timings in Australia

Friday 30th July 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 19:30 - 20:30 AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 AEST

Saturday 31st July 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 20:00 - 22:00 AEST
  • Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 AEST

Sunday 1st August 2021

  • Race: 23:00 - 01:00 AEST

2021 Formula 1 Hungarian GP session timings in Japan

Friday 30th July 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 18:30 - 19:30 JST
  • Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 23:00 JST

Saturday 31st July 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 19:00 - 20:00 JST
  • Qualifying: 22:00 - 23:00 JST

Sunday 1st August 2021

  • Race: 22:00 - 00:00 JST

2021 Formula 1 Hungarian GP session timings in Africa

Friday 30th July 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 11:30 - 12:30 SAT / 12:30 - 13:30 EAT
  • Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 SAT / 16:00 - 17:00 EAT

Saturday 31st July 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 12:00 - 13:00 SAT / 13:00 - 14:00 EAT
  • Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 SAT / 16:00 - 17:00 EAT

Sunday 1st August 2021

  • Race: 15:00 - 17:00 SAT / 16:00 - 18:00 EAT

2021 Formula 1 Hungarian GP session timings in India

Friday 30th July 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 15:00 - 16:00 IST
  • Free Practice 2: 18:30 - 19:30 IST

Saturday 31st July 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 15:30 - 16:30 IST
  • Qualifying: 18:30 - 19:30 IST

Sunday 1st August 2021

  • Race: 18:30 - 20:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Hungarian Grand Prix

Pirelli has allocated C2, C3 and C4 compounds from tyres range, taking into account the abrasive surface of the Hungaroring.

