Formula 1 / Dutch GP Preview

2021 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix session timings and preview

By:

Formula 1 travels to Monza this weekend for the Italian Grand Prix. Here are the TV timings for the 14th round of the season.

2021 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Monza is the fastest circuit on the calendar, with drivers spending a substantial part of the lap on full throttle. Three chicanes, including two at the start of the lap, provide plenty of opportunities for overtaking.

Teams bring low-downforce configuration wings to Italy to make the most of the circuit's long straights.

Monza also sees the result of F1's sprint qualifying race, which made its debut at Silverstone in July as part of an on-going trial to determine whether it should be introduced at more grands prix next year.

As part of the format, the classic three-part qualifying shootout takes places on Friday, which determines the grid for the sprint race on Saturday.

The results of the sprint race forms the starting order for the grand prix on Sunday.

Max Verstappen won the previous F1 Sprint during the Italian Grand Prix weekend, but was eliminated from the main race following an opening lap clash with Lewis Hamilton.

2021 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

12:30

13:30

14:30

08:30

05:30

22:30

21:30

18:00

Qualifying

 16:00

17:00

18:00

 12:00

09:00

 02:00¹

01:00¹

18:30

Practice 2

10:00

11:00

12:00

06:00

 03:00

20:00

 19:00

15:30

Sprint

14:30

15:30

16:30

10:30

07:30

 00:30¹

23:30

20:00

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

2021 Formula 1 Italian GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Friday 10th September 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 BST
  • Qualifying: 17:00 - 18:00 BST

Saturday 11th September 2021

  • Qualifying: 11:00 - 12:00 BST
  • Sprint: 15:30 - 16:00 BST

Sunday 12th September 2021

  • Race: 14:00 - 16:00 BST

2021 Formula 1 French GP session timings in Europe

Friday 10th September 2021

  • Free Practice 14:30 - 15:30 CEST
  • Qualifying: 18:00 - 19:00 CEST

Saturday 11th September 2021

  • Free Practice 2: 12:00 - 13:00 CEST
  • Sprint: 16:30 - 17:00 CEST

Sunday 12th September 2021

  • Race: 15:00 - 17:00 CEST

2021 Formula 1 Italian GP session timings in the US

Friday 10th September 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 08:30 - 09:30 ET / 05:30 - 06:30 PT
  • Qualifying: 12:00 - 13:00 ET / 09:00 - 10:00 PT

Saturday 11th September 2021

  • Free Practice 2: 06:00 - 07:00 ET / 03:00 - 04:00 PT
  • Sprint: 10:30 - 11:00 ET / 07:30 - 08:00 PT

Sunday 12th September 2021

  • Race: 09:00 - 11:00 PT / 06:00 - 08:00 PT

2021 Formula 1 Italian GP session timings in Australia

Friday 10th September 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 22:30 - 23:30 AEST

Saturday 11th September 2021

  • Qualifying: 02:00 - 03:00 AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 20:00 - 21:00 AEST

Sunday 12th September 2021

  • Sprint: 00:30 - 01:00 AEST
  • Race: 23:00 - 01:00¹ AEST

2021 Formula 1 Italian GP session timings in Japan

Friday 10th September 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 21:30 - 22:30 JST

Saturday 11th September 2021

  • Qualifying: 01:00 - 2:00 JST 
  • Free Practice 2: 19:00 - 20:00 JST
  • Sprint: 23:30 - 00:30 JST¹

Sunday 12th September 2021

  • Race: 22:00 - 00:00¹ JST

2021 Formula 1 Italian GP session timings in Africa

Friday 10th September 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 14:30 - 15:30 SAT / 15:30 - 16:30 EAT
  • Qualifying: 18:00 - 19:00 SAT / 19:00 - 20:00 EAT

Saturday 11th September 2021

  • Free Practice 2: 12:00 - 13:00 SAT / 13:00 - 14:00 EAT
  • Sprint: 16:30 - 17:00 SAT / 17:30 - 18:00 EAT

Sunday 12th September 2021

  • Race: 15:00 - 17:00 SAT / 16:00 - 18:00 EAT

2021 Formula 1 Italian GP session timings in India

Friday 10th September 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 18:00 - 19:00 IST
  • Qualifying: 21:30 - 22:30 IST

Saturday 11th September 2021

  • Free Practice 2: 15:30 - 16:30 IST
  • Sprint: 20:00 - 20:30 IST

Sunday 12th September 2021

  • Race: 18:30 - 20:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Italian Grand Prix

Pirelli will bring C2 hard, C3 medium and C4 soft tyre from its range to Monza.

