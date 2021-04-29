Tickets Subscribe
Alonso: Harder to improvise in F1 than in WEC and IndyCar
Formula 1 / Portuguese GP Preview

2021 Formula 1 Portuguese Grand Prix session timings and preview

By:

Formula 1 travels to Portimao this weekend for the third round of the 2021 season. Scroll down to view the full schedule for the Portuguese Grand Prix.

2021 Formula 1 Portuguese Grand Prix session timings and preview

The 2021 F1 season promises the most exciting title fight in years, as Max Verstappen takes on seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton during the last year of the current rules cycle.

Some smart strategic decisions and equally brilliant driving saw Hamilton draw first blood in Bahrain last month, but Verstappen drew even at Imola just weeks later with a faultless drive in tricky wet conditions.

Mercedes has repeatedly stated that it faces a performance deficit to Red Bull's high-rake RB16B in 2021, something the Austrian brand insists is a clever tactic to put it under pressure.

The two F1 teams are again expected to be in a class of their own at the Algarve circuit, and how their battle pans out will provide a better indication of the pecking order at the front of the field.

Meanwhile, McLaren could once again threaten the top guns for a podium finish, judging by the pace Lando Norris showed at Imola in the Mercedes-powered MCL35M. Red Bull's sister team AlphaTauri and Ferrari could be in for a strong points haul at Portimao too.

2020 marked Portugal's return to the F1 calendar for the first time in 24 year, and the promoters have managed to ink a deal for a second grand prix in as many years.

Last year's event saw Hamilton claim his 92nd race victory, surpassing Michael Schumacher's long-standing of most grand prix wins by a single driver.

2021 Formula 1 Portuguese session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

10:30

11:30

12:30

06:30

03:30

20:30

19:30

16:00

FP2

 14:00

15:00

16:00

 10:00

07:00

 00:00*

23:00

19:30

FP3

11:00

12:00

13:00

07:00

 04:00

21:00

 20:00

16:30

Qualifying

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

 00:00*

23:00

19:30

Race 

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

00:00*

23:00

 19:30

*+1 day

2021 Formula 1 Portuguese session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Friday 30th April 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 11:30 - 12:30 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 BST

Saturday 1st May 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 12:00 - 13:00 BST
  • Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 BST

Sunday 2nd May 2021

  • Race: 15:00 - 17:00 BST

2021 Formula 1 Portuguese session timings in Europe

Friday 30th April 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 CEST

Saturday 1st May 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 13:00 - 14:00 CEST
  • Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 CEST

Sunday 2nd May 2021

  • Race: 16:00 - 18:00 CEST

2021 Formula 1 Portuguese GP session timings in the US

Friday 30th April 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 06:30 - 07:30 ET / 03:30 - 04:30 PT
  • Free Practice 2: 10:00 - 11:00 ET / 07:00 - 08:00 PT

Saturday 1st May 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 07:00 - 08:00 ET / 04:00 - 05:00 PT
  • Qualifying: 10:00 - 11:00 ET / 07:00 - 08:00 PT

Sunday 2nd May 2021

  • Race: 10:00 - 12:00 PT / 07:00 - 09:00 PT

2021 Formula 1 Portuguese GP session timings in Australia

Friday 30th April 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:30 AEST

Saturday 1st May 2021

  • Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 AEST
  • Free Practice 3: 21:00 - 22:00 AEST

Sunday 2nd May 2021

  • Qualifying: 00:00 - 01:00 AEST

Monday 3rd May 2021

  • Race: 00:00 - 02:00 AEST

2021 Formula 1 Portuguese GP session timings in Japan

Friday 30th April 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 19:30 - 20:30 JST
  • Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 JST

Saturday 1st May 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 20:00 - 21:00 JST
  • Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 JST

Sunday 2nd May 2021

  • Race: 23:00 - 01:00 JST

2021 Formula 1 Portuguese session timings in India

Friday 30th April 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 16:00 - 17:00 IST
  • Free Practice 2: 19:30 - 20:30 IST

Saturday 1st May 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 16:30 - 17:30 IST
  • Qualifying: 19:30 - 20:30 IST

Sunday 2nd May 2021

  • Race: 19:30 - 21:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Portuguese Grand Prix

For Portimao, Pirelli is bringing the three hardest compounds from its F1 tyre range - C1, C2 and C3.

