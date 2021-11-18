2021 Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix session timings and preview

Red Bull's Max Verstappen heads to Doha as the championship leader, but his advantage in the standings has been slashed to 14 points by Lewis Hamilton following the Mercedes driver's victory in Brazil last weekend.

In the constructors' championship, Mercedes enjoys an 11-point lead over Red Bull.

2021 Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT CET ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 10:30 11:30 05:30 02:30 21:30 19:30 16:00 FP2 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 01:00¹ 23:00 19:30 FP3 11:00 12:00 06:00 03:00 22:00 20:00 16:30 Qualifying 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 01:00¹ 23:00 19:30 Race 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 01:00¹ 23:00 19:30

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Qatar Grand Prix

Pirelli will bring the three hardest tyres from its range to Doha, namely C1 hard tyre, C2 medium tyre and C3 soft tyre.