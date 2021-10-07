2021 Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix session timings and preview

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton returns to Turkey - the scene of his record-equalling seventh title success last year - in the lead of the standings following his victory last time out in Russia.

Max Verstappen sits just two points Hamilton in second, having taken an engine penalty at Sochi a fortnight ago. His Red Bull - as well that of teammate Sergio Perez's - will carry a special white livery in Istanbul as a tribute to outgoing engine partner Honda.

According to the weather forecast, rain is expected in Istanbul on both Saturday and Sunday, which could lead to a repeat of last year's dramatic race.

2021 Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 08:30 09:30 10:30 04:30 01:30 18:30 17:30 14:00 FP2 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30 FP3 09:00 10:00 11:00 05:00 02:00 19:00 18:00 14:30 Qualifying 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30 Race 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Turkish Grand Prix

Pirelli has allocated the C2 hard, C3 medium and C4 soft tyre for this weekend's Turkish Grand Prix.