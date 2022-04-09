Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Vettel explains F1 moped incident after Australian GP practice Next / FIA set for clampdown on F1 driver underwear
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

F1 Australian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Melbourne plays host to the third round of the 2022 Formula 1 season. Here's how you can watch qualifying for the Australian Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
By:
F1 Australian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Ferrari topped both practice sessions on Friday in the run up to qualifying, with Carlos Sainz setting the pace in FP1 and teammate Charles Leclerc going even quicker in FP2.

Max Verstappen separated Leclerc and Sainz in second practice, suggesting Australia might feature another two-horse battle between Red Bull Ferrari.

What time does qualifying for the Australian Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Australian will begin at 16:00 local time (+10 GMT) at the Albert Park Circuit on Saturday. The three-part session will last approximately one hour.

  • Date: Saturday, April 9, 2022 
  • Start time: 06:00 GMT / 07:00 BST / 08:00 CEST / 08:00 SAST / 09:00 EAT / 02:00 ET / 23:00 PT (Friday) / 16:00 AEST / 14:00 JST / 10:30 IST 

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

03:00

04:00

05:00

23:00

20:00

13:00

12:00

08:30

FP2

 06:00 07:00

08:00

 02:00

23:00

 16:00

15:00

 11:30

FP3

03:00

04:00

05:00

23:00

 20:00

13:00

 12:00

08:30

Qualifying

06:00

07:00

08:00

02:00

23:00

 16:00

15:00

11:30

Race 

05:00

06:00

07:00

01:00

22:00

15:00

14:00

 10:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telent / Play Sport Open
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky / RTL
  • Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN2
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Malaysia - Astro Sports
  • Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio
  • Singapore - Singtel / Starhub
  • Thailand - True Visions
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Albert Park throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

Australian Grand Prix - FP1 results:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 1'19.806
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'20.377 0.571
3 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'20.399 0.593
4 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'20.626 0.820
5 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'20.878 1.072
6 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'21.004 1.198
7 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'21.027 1.221
8 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'21.155 1.349
9 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'21.229 1.423
10 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 1'21.247 1.441
11 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'21.289 1.483
12 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 1'21.457 1.651
13 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 1'21.661 1.855
14 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'21.701 1.895
15 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 1'21.821 2.015
16 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'21.869 2.063
17 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 1'22.754 2.948
18 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 1'23.186 3.380
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'23.924 4.118
20 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'24.349 4.543
View full results

Australian Grand Prix - FP2 results:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'18.978
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'19.223 0.245
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 1'19.376 0.398
4 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'19.537 0.559
5 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'19.658 0.680
6 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'19.842 0.864
7 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 1'20.055 1.077
8 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'20.100 1.122
9 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'20.142 1.164
10 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'20.203 1.225
11 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 1'20.212 1.234
12 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'20.424 1.446
13 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'20.521 1.543
14 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'20.611 1.633
15 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 1'21.063 2.085
16 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 1'21.191 2.213
17 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 1'21.912 2.934
18 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'21.974 2.996
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'22.307 3.329
20 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin
View full results
