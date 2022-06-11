Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Post-Abu Dhabi 2021 FIA changes still need improving, say F1 drivers Next / McLaren fears it can't stay within F1 cost cap in 2022
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Baku plays host to the eighth round of the 2022 Formula 1 season. Here's how you can watch the 2022 Azerbaijan GP qualifying.

Rachit Thukral
By:
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Ferrari set the pace in Friday practice, with Charles Leclerc leading Red Bull's Sergio Perez by two tenths in FP2. Max Verstappen was third in the sister Red Bull, while Fernando Alonso put Alpine a strong fourth in the order at the end of the day.

George Russell was Mercedes' top driver in seventh.

What time does qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix was due to begin at 6pm local time (+4 GMT) at the Baku City Circuit but has been pushed back by 15 minutes after FP3 was also delayed for barrier repairs. The three-part session will last approximately one hour, although red flags could lead to further delays.

Baku qualifying directly clashes with the start of Le Mans 24 Hours, but the due to Baku's delay fans can at least watch the first laps of Le Mans without having to miss any F1 action.

  • Date: Saturday, June 11, 2022 
  • Start time: 18:15 local time / 14:15 GMT / 15:15 BST / 16:15 CEST / 16:15 SAST / 17:15 EAT / 10:15 ET / 07:15 PT / 00:15 AEST (Sunday) / 23:15 JST / 19:45 IST 

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

11:00

12:00

13:00

07:00

04:00

21:00

20:00

16:30

FP2

 14:00 15:00

16:00

 10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:00

 19:30

FP3

11:00

12:00

13:00

07:00

 04:00

21:00

 20:00

16:30

Q

14:15

15:15

16:15

10:15

07:15

 00:15¹

23:15

19:45

Race 

11:00

12:00

13:00

07:00

04:00

21:00

20:00

 16:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sport Open
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky / RTL
  • Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN2
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Malaysia - Astro Sports
  • Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio
  • Singapore - Singtel / Starhub
  • Thailand - True Visions
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Baku throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - FP2 results:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'43.224
2 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'43.472 0.248
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'43.580 0.356
4 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'44.142 0.918
5 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 1'44.274 1.050
6 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'44.315 1.091
7 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 1'44.548 1.324
8 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'44.567 1.343
9 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'44.609 1.385
10 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'44.771 1.547
11 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 1'44.781 1.557
12 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'44.874 1.650
13 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'44.874 1.650
14 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'45.059 1.835
15 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 1'45.115 1.891
16 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 1'45.264 2.040
17 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 1'45.588 2.364
18 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 1'46.397 3.173
19 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'46.425 3.201
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'47.218 3.994
View full results

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - FP1 results:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'45.476
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'45.603 0.127
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'45.810 0.334
4 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 1'46.012 0.536
5 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'46.571 1.095
6 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'46.667 1.191
7 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'46.696 1.220
8 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 1'46.705 1.229
9 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'46.830 1.354
10 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'46.917 1.441
11 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'47.691 2.215
12 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'47.847 2.371
13 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 1'47.946 2.470
14 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 1'47.970 2.494
15 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 1'48.078 2.602
16 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 1'48.222 2.746
17 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 1'48.419 2.943
18 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'48.810 3.334
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'50.921 5.445
20 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'58.332 12.856
View full results
comments

Post-Abu Dhabi 2021 FIA changes still need improving, say F1 drivers
Post-Abu Dhabi 2021 FIA changes still need improving, say F1 drivers
McLaren fears it can't stay within F1 cost cap in 2022

McLaren fears it can't stay within F1 cost cap in 2022
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Misano WSBK: Bautista wins opener, Razgatlioglu retires Misano
World Superbike

Misano WSBK: Bautista wins opener, Razgatlioglu retires

Misano WSBK: Bautista scores Ducati's first 2022 pole Misano
World Superbike

Misano WSBK: Bautista scores Ducati's first 2022 pole

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Leclerc could be only three laps short of a Baku F1 upset Prime

Why Leclerc could be only three laps short of a Baku F1 upset

Circuits with high top speeds have generally been Red Bull's speciality so far this season but in the opening pair of practice sessions at Baku, Ferrari closed out Friday's running on top with a good straightline speed advantage. But with Red Bull rival Max Verstappen out of sync in his practice runs, Ferrari and Charles Leclerc may not have seen his best.

Formula 1
17 h
The key strength Schumacher can rely on as Haas decides his F1 future Prime

The key strength Schumacher can rely on as Haas decides his F1 future

Michael Schumacher’s son has served his apprenticeship with a Haas team that brought up the rear of the Formula 1 field in 2021. Now he has a good car and a proper team-mate, he has to prove he belongs in F1. But his record to date, while not showing any points finishes, reveals there is plenty of promise he can build on

Formula 1
Jun 9, 2022
How classic Alonso strengths are helping him in a critical F1 phase  Prime

How classic Alonso strengths are helping him in a critical F1 phase 

Fernando Alonso has been involved in F1 for over two decades and shows no signs of slowing down. Ben Edwards digs into the work ethic and team-building ability which underpins Alonso’s longevity.

Formula 1
Jun 8, 2022
The overlooked flaws of the 2022 F1 cars that Baku will expose Prime

The overlooked flaws of the 2022 F1 cars that Baku will expose

OPINION: Though Formula 1's return to ground-effect may have boosted overtaking, the other clear by-product of the technical overhaul has been weight gain. With wet conditions in Monaco stealing the show, the greatest shortcomings of the new rules will be on clear display at this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jun 7, 2022
Is F1 barking up the wrong tree with its anti-jewellery stance? Prime

Is F1 barking up the wrong tree with its anti-jewellery stance?

In a new regular column, Maurice Hamilton draws on his decades of grand prix experience to give an alternative take on the news. First up, he ponders the ongoing brouhaha over jewellery…

Formula 1
Jun 5, 2022
The contrasting temperaments that could prove key in F1 2022 title fight Prime

The contrasting temperaments that could prove key in F1 2022 title fight

For the first time in a decade, Red Bull and Ferrari are properly fighting it out for the world championship – and, as Stuart Codling reveals, the duelling drivers are children of the 1990s who are picking up a similarly old grudge match from where they left off...

Formula 1
Jun 5, 2022
How star-studded Miami Grand Prix reveals F1's direction of travel Prime

How star-studded Miami Grand Prix reveals F1's direction of travel

Home to many a cinematic car chase, Miami has made a visually dramatic impact on the F1 calendar too – as one wag put it, they paved a parking lot and put up a paradise. GP Racing’s STUART CODLING was on the scene to sample a world of celebrities, fake marinas and imperilled six-foot iguanas...

Formula 1
Jun 3, 2022
Porpoising: A lesson from history and one of F1’s greatest teams Prime

Porpoising: A lesson from history and one of F1’s greatest teams

Although the 2022 Formula 1 season is destined to be forever linked to the word ‘porpoising’, this is not a new phenomenon. In fact, it’s a problem that was identified at the start of the first ground-effects era and has returned with a change in the rules that once more allow downforce-generating floors.

Formula 1
Jun 3, 2022
