Formula 1 / Dutch GP News

F1 Dutch Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Zandvoort hosts the 15th round of the 2022 Formula 1 season this weekend on September 2-4. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday.

Rachit Thukral
By:
F1 Dutch Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Ferrari led the way in practice on Friday, with Charles Leclerc topping the times in FP2 ahead of teammate Carlos Sainz. Mercedes emerged as the second-fastest team as Lewis Hamilton finished third, just 0.072s down on Leclerc, while Lando Norris was an excellent fourth for McLaren.

Max Verstappen was the top Red Bull driver in eighth, nearly seventh tenths off the best time of the day.

What time does qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Dutch GP will begin at 3pm local time (+2 GMT) at Circuit Zandvoort.

  • Date: Saturday, September 3, 2022 
  • Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 15:00 SAST / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST 

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

10:30

11:30

12:30

06:30

03:30

20:30

19:30

16:00

FP2

 14:00 15:00

16:00

 10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:00

 19:30

FP3

10:00

11:00

12:00

06:00

 03:00

20:00

 19:00

15:30

Q

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

 23:00

22:00

18:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sport Open
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky / RTL
  • Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN2
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Malaysia - Astro Sports
  • Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio
  • Singapore - Singtel / Starhub
  • Thailand - True Visions
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Zandvoort throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

Dutch GP - FP1 results:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 1'12.455
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'12.695 0.240
3 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 1'12.845 0.390
4 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'12.929 0.474
5 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'13.077 0.622
6 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'13.127 0.672
7 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'13.416 0.961
8 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'13.633 1.178
9 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'13.963 1.508
10 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 1'14.063 1.608
11 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'14.163 1.708
12 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'14.257 1.802
13 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 1'14.405 1.950
14 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'14.474 2.019
15 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 1'14.500 2.045
16 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 1'14.534 2.079
17 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'14.630 2.175
18 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 1'14.695 2.240
19 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'14.714 2.259
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'15.122 2.667
View full results

Dutch GP - FP2 results:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'12.345
2 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 1'12.349 0.004
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'12.417 0.072
4 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'12.448 0.103
5 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 1'12.655 0.310
6 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'12.746 0.401
7 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'12.848 0.503
8 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'13.042 0.697
9 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'13.305 0.960
10 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'13.362 1.017
11 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'13.419 1.074
12 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'13.493 1.148
13 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'13.604 1.259
14 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 1'13.611 1.266
15 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 1'13.624 1.279
16 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'13.666 1.321
17 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 1'13.837 1.492
18 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 1'14.167 1.822
19 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 1'14.282 1.937
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'14.797 2.452
View full results
