F1 Dutch Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Ferrari led the way in practice on Friday, with Charles Leclerc topping the times in FP2 ahead of teammate Carlos Sainz. Mercedes emerged as the second-fastest team as Lewis Hamilton finished third, just 0.072s down on Leclerc, while Lando Norris was an excellent fourth for McLaren.

Max Verstappen was the top Red Bull driver in eighth, nearly seventh tenths off the best time of the day.

What time does qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Dutch GP will begin at 3pm local time (+2 GMT) at Circuit Zandvoort.

Date : Saturday, September 3, 2022

: Saturday, September 3, 2022 Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 15:00 SAST / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 10:30 11:30 12:30 06:30 03:30 20:30 19:30 16:00 FP2 14:00 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 00:00¹ 23:00 19:30 FP3 10:00 11:00 12:00 06:00 03:00 20:00 19:00 15:30 Q 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 Race 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sport Open

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky / RTL

Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN2

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia:

China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV

India - Star Sports

Japan - Fuji Television

Malaysia - Astro Sports

Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio

Singapore - Singtel / Starhub

Thailand - True Visions

Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10

New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Zandvoort throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

Dutch GP - FP1 results:

Dutch GP - FP2 results: