Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP News

2022 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1 travels to the United Arab Emirates this weekend for the final round of the season. Here's the full schedule for 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
By:
2022 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix session timings and preview

Abu Dhabi will be a special race for four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel as he prepares to bow out of the sport.

Both titles are already decided, which means drivers will be free to go out and battle for individual race glory.

2022 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

CET

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

10:00

11:00

05:00

02:00

21:00

19:00

15:30

FP2

 13:00

14:00

 08:00

05:00

 00:00¹

22:00

 18:30

FP3

10:30

11:30

05:30

 02:30

21:30¹

 19:30

16:00

Q

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

 01:00¹

23:00

19:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

08:00

05:00

00:00¹

22:00

 18:30

2022 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP session timings in the UAE

Friday 18th November 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 14:00 - 15:00 local time
  • Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 local time

Saturday 19th November 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 14:30 - 15:30 local time
  • Qualifying: 18:00 - 19:00 local time

Sunday 20th November 2022

  • Race: 17:00 local time

2022 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Friday 18th November 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 10:00 - 11:00 GMT
  • Free Practice 2: 13:00 - 14:00 GMT

Saturday 19th November 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 10:30 - 11:30 GMT
  • Qualifying: 14:00 - 15:00 GMT

Sunday 20th November 2022

  • Race: 13:00 GMT 

2022 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP session timings in Europe

Friday 18th November 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 11:00 - 12:00 CET
  • Free Practice 2: 14:00 - 15:00 CET 

Saturday 19th November 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 11:30 - 12:30 CET
  • Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 CET

Sunday 20th November 2022

  • Race: 14:00 CET 

2022 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP session timings in the US

Friday 18th November 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 05:00 - 06:00 ET / 02:00 - 03:00 PT
  • Free Practice 2: 08:00 - 09:00 ET / 05:00 - 06:00 PT 

Saturday 19th November 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 05:30 - 06:30 ET / 02:30 - 03:30 PT
  • Qualifying: 09:00 - 10:00 ET / 06:00 - 07:00 PT

Sunday 20th November 2022

  • Race: 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT

2022 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP session timings in Australia

Friday 18th November 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 21:00 - 22:00 AEDT

Saturday 19th November 2022

  • Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 AEDT 
  • Free Practice 3: 21:30 - 22:30 AEDT

Sunday 20th November 2022

  • Qualifying: 01:00 - 08:00 AEDT

Monday 21st November 2022

  • Race: 00:00 AEDT

2022 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP session timings in Japan

Friday 18th November 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 19:00 - 20:00 JST
  • Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 23:00 JST 

Saturday 19th November 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 19:30 - 20:30 JST
  • Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 JST

Sunday 20th November 2022

  • Race: 22:00 JST

2022 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP session timings in Africa

Friday 18th November 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 12:00 - 13:00 SAT / 13:00 - 14:00 EAT
  • Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 SAT / 16:00 - 17:00 EAT 

Saturday 19th November 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 SAT / 13:30 - 14:30 EAT
  • Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 SAT / 17:00 - 18:00 EAT

Sunday 20th November 2022

  • Race: 15:00  SAT / 16:00 EAT

2022 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP session timings in India

Friday 18th November 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 15:30 - 16:30 IST
  • Free Practice 2: 18:30 - 19:30 IST 

Saturday 19th November 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 16:00 - 17:00 IST
  • Qualifying: 19:30 - 20:30

Sunday 20th November 2022

  • Race: 18:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Most Abu Dhabi GP wins

Lewis Hamilton: 5 wins (2011, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2019)
Sebastian Vettel: 3 wins (2009, 2010, 2013)
Max Verstappen: 2 wins (2020, 2021)

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Pirelli has nominated the three softest tyres from its range for Abu Dhabi, namely C3 (hard), C4 (medium) and C5 (soft).

