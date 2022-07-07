Tickets Subscribe
All
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

2022 F1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1 travels to the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg this weekend for the 11th round of the 2022 season. Here's the full schedule for the Austrian Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
By:
The sprint format returns this weekend for only the second time this season, having previously been employed at Imola. That means qualifying will take place on Friday and determine the starting order for the 100km Sprint on Saturday, the results of which will in turn set the grid for the grand prix.

Due to long straight and limited number of corners, the Austrian GP will play to the strengths of Red Bull, giving the home team an advantage over its chief rival Ferrari.

2022 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

11:30

12:30

13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

17:00

Q

 15:00 16:00

17:00

 11:00

08:00

 01:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

FP2

10:30

11:30

12:30

06:30

 03:30

20:30

 19:30

16:00

Sprint

14:30

15:30

16:30

10:30

07:30

 00:30¹

23:30

20:00

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

2022 Formula 1 Austrian GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Friday 8th July 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 BST
  • Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 BST

Saturday 9th July 2022

  • Free Practice 2: 11:30 - 12:30 BST
  • Sprint: 15:30 - 16:30 BST

Sunday 10th July 2022

  • Race: 14:00 BST

2022 Formula 1 Austrian GP session timings in Europe

Friday 8th July 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 CEST
  • Qualifying: 17:00 -18:00 CEST

Saturday 9th July 2022

  • Free Practice 2: 12:30 - 13:30 CEST
  • Sprint: 16:30 - 17:30 CEST

Sunday 10th July 2022

  • Race: 15:00 CEST

2022 Formula 1 Austrian GP session timings in the US

Friday 8th July 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 07:30 - 08:30 ET / 04:30 - 05:30 PT
  • Qualifying: 11:00 - 12:00 ET / 08:00 - 09:00 PT

Saturday 9th July 2022

  • Free Practice 2: 06:30 - 07:30 ET / 03:30 - 04:30 PT
  • Sprint: 10:30 - 11:30 ET / 07:30 - 08:30 PT 

Sunday 10th July 2022

  • Race: 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT

2022 Formula 1 Austrian GP session timings in Australia

Friday 8th July 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 21:30 - 22:30 AEST

Saturday 9th July 2022

  • Qualifying: 01:00 - 02:00 AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 20:30 - 21:30 AEST

Sunday 10th July 2022

  • Sprint: 00:30 - 01:30 AEST
  • Race: 23:00 AEST

2022 Formula 1 Austrian GP session timings in Japan

Friday 8th July 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:30 JST

Saturday 9th July 2022

  • Qualifying: 00:00 - 01:00 JST
  • Free Practice 2: 19:30 - 20:30 JST
  • Sprint: 23:30 - 00:30 JST

Sunday 10th July 2022

  • Race: 22:00 JST

2022 Formula 1 Austrian GP session timings in Africa

Friday 8th July 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 SAST / 14:30 - 15:30 EAT
  • Qualifying - 18:00 SAST / 18:00 - 19:00 EAT 

Saturday 9th July 2022

  • Free Practice 2: 12:30 - 13:30 SAST / 13:30 - 14:30 EAT
  • Sprint: 16:30 - 17:30 SAST / 17:30 - 18:30 EAT

Sunday 10th July 2022

  • Race: 15:00 SAST / 16:00 EAT

2022 Formula 1 Austrian GP session timings in India

Friday 8th July 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 17:00 - 18:00 IST
  • Qualifying: 20:30 - 21:30 IST

Saturday 9th July 2022

  • Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 IST
  • Sprint: 20:00 - 21:00 IST

Sunday 10th July 2022

  • Race: 18:30 

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Austrian Grand Prix

Pirelli is bringing the three softest tyres from its range to Spielberg, namely the C3 hard, C4 medium and C5 soft.

