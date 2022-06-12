2022 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Charles Leclerc starts the race from pole position in the Ferrari ahead of Red Bull duo Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen, with Leclerc's teammate Carlos Sainz lining up fourth.

When is the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

The 2022 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will begin at 3pm local time (+4 GMT) at the Baku Street Circuit.

Date : Sunday, June, 2022

: Sunday, June, 2022 Start time: 15:00 local time / 11:00 GMT / 12:00 BST / 13:00 CEST / 13:00 SAST / 14:00 EAT / 07:00 ET / 04:00 PT / 21:00 AEST / 20:00 JST / 16:30 IST

2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 11:00 12:00 13:00 07:00 04:00 21:00 20:00 16:30 FP2 14:00 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 00:00¹ 23:00 19:30 FP3 11:00 12:00 13:00 07:00 04:00 21:00 20:00 16:30 Q 14:00 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 00:00¹ 23:00 19:30 Race 11:00 12:00 13:00 07:00 04:00 21:00 20:00 16:30

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telent / Play Sport Open

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky / RTL

Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia:

China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV

India - Star Sports

Japan - Fuji Television

Malaysia - Astro Sports

Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio

Singapore - Singtel / Starhub

Thailand - True Visions

Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10

New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Starting grid: