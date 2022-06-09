Tickets Subscribe
All
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

2022 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1 travels to Baku this weekend on June 10 -12 for the eighth round of the 2022 schedule. Here's all you need to know about the 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
By:
2022 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings and preview

Max Verstappen leads the drivers' championship heading to Baku with a margin of nine points over Charles Leclerc, while Red Bull is 36 points clear of Ferrari in the constructors' standings.

Sergio Perez won last year's Azerbaijan GP following a spectacular tyre failure for his Red Bull teammate Verstappen while leading the race.

Ahead of the weekend, Red Bull said Baku will be the ultimate test for its DRS fixes, with the street circuit featuring several long straights including a 2.2km blast to the braking zone at Turn 1.

2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

11:00

12:00

13:00

07:00

04:00

21:00

20:00

16:30

FP2

 14:00 15:00

16:00

 10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:00

 19:30

FP3

11:00

12:00

13:00

07:00

 04:00

21:00

 20:00

16:30

Q

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:00

19:30

Race 

11:00

12:00

13:00

07:00

04:00

21:00

20:00

 16:30

2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in local time

Friday 10th June 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 15:00 - 16:00 local time
  • Free Practice 2: 18:00 - 19:00 local time

Saturday 11th June 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 15:00 - 16:00 local time
  • Qualifying: 18:00 - 19:00 local time

Sunday 12th June 2022

  • Race: 15:00 local time

2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Friday 10th June 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 12:00 - 13:00 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 BST

Saturday 11th June 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 12:00 - 13:00 BST
  • Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 BST

Sunday 12th June 2022

  • Race: 12:00 BST

2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in Europe

Friday 10th June 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 13:00 - 14:00 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 16:00 -17:00 CEST

Saturday 11th June 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 13:00 - 14:00 CEST
  • Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 CEST

Sunday 12th June 2022

  • Race: 13:00 CEST

2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in the US

Friday 10th June 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 07:00 - 08:00 ET / 04:00 - 05:00 PT
  • Free Practice 2: 10:00 - 11:00 ET / 07:00 - 08:00 PT

Saturday 11th June 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 07:00 - 08:00 ET / 04:00 - 05:00 PT
  • Qualifying: 10:00 - 11:00 ET / 07:00 - 08:00 PT 

Sunday 12th June 2022

  • Race: 07:00 ET / 04:00 PT

2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in Australia

Friday 10th June 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 21:00 - 22:00 AEST

Saturday 11th June 2022

  • Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 AEST
  • Free Practice 3: 21:00 - 22:00 AEST

Sunday 12th June 2022

  • Qualifying: 00:00 - 01:00 AEST
  • Race: 21:00 AEST

2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in Japan

Friday 10th June 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 20:00 - 21:00 JST
  • Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 JST

Saturday 11th June 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 20:00 - 21:00 JST
  • Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 JST

Sunday 12th June 2022

  • Race: 20:00 JST

2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in Africa

Friday 10th June 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 13:00 - 14:00 SAST / 14:00 - 15:00 EAT
  • Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 SAST / 17:00 - 18:00 EAT 

Saturday 11th June 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 13:00 - 14:00 SAST / 14:00 - 15:00 EAT
  • Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 SAST / 17:00 - 18:00 EAT

Sunday 12th June 2022

  • Race: 13:00 SAST / 14:00 EAT

2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in India

Friday 10th June 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 16:30 - 17:30 IST
  • Free Practice 2: 19:30 - 20:30 IST

Saturday 11th June 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 16:30 - 17:30 IST
  • Qualifying: 19:30 - 20:30 IST

Sunday 12th June 2022

  • Race: 16:30 

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Like Monaco, Pirelli is bringing the three softest tyres from its range to Azerbaijan - C3 hard, C4 medium and C5 soft.

