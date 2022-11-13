Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / São Paulo GP News

2022 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

The 2022 Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on November 13. Here's how you can watch the 21st round of the 2022 F1 season.

Rachit Thukral
By:
2022 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

George Russell will start the race from pole position after winning Saturday's Sprint event ahead of Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton.

When is the F1 Brazilian Grand Prix?

The 2022 F1 Brazilian will begin at 3pm local time (-3 GMT) at  Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace in Sao Paulo.

  • Date: Sunday, November 13, 2022
  • Start time: 15:00 local time / 18:00 GMT / 19:00 CET / 20:00 SAST / 21:00 EAT / 13:00 ET / 10:00 PT / 05:00 AEDT (Monday) / 03:00 JST (Monday) / 23:30 IST 

How can I watch the Brazilian Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telent / Play Sport Open
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky / RTL
  • Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1 

Americas

  • USA - ABC
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Malaysia - Astro Sports
  • Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio
  • Singapore - Singtel / Starhub
  • Thailand - True Visions
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Brazilian Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Brazilian Grand Prix - Starting grid:

Cla Driver Chassis
1 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull
4 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull
5 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
6 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren
7 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari
8 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas
9 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin
10 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri
11 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren
12 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas
13 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo
14 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo
15 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri
16 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
17 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine
18 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams
20 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams
View full results
