2022 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

George Russell will start the race from pole position after winning Saturday's Sprint event ahead of Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton.

When is the F1 Brazilian Grand Prix?

The 2022 F1 Brazilian will begin at 3pm local time (-3 GMT) at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace in Sao Paulo.

Date : Sunday, November 13, 2022

: Sunday, November 13, 2022 Start time: 15:00 local time / 18:00 GMT / 19:00 CET / 20:00 SAST / 21:00 EAT / 13:00 ET / 10:00 PT / 05:00 AEDT (Monday) / 03:00 JST (Monday) / 23:30 IST

How can I watch the Brazilian Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telent / Play Sport Open

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky / RTL

Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ABC

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia:

China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV

India - Star Sports

Japan - Fuji Television

Malaysia - Astro Sports

Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio

Singapore - Singtel / Starhub

Thailand - True Visions

Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10

New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Brazilian Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Brazilian Grand Prix - Starting grid: