2022 F1 British Grand Prix session timings and preview

Max Verstappen leads the championship by 46 points over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez, with the top Ferrari of Charles Leclerc a further three points behind.

In the constructors' standings, Red Bull has built a sizeable 76 point lead over Ferrari.

Silverstone has been a Mercedes territory in the hybrid era, with Lewis Hamilton winning eight of the 10 races there since 2014.

While it is unlikely Mercedes will be able to challenge for victory again this year, the track will show how much progress it has made in fixing the issues with its 2022 F1 car.

2022 Formula 1 British Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30 FP2 15:00 16:00 17:00 11:00 08:00 01:00¹ 00:00¹ 20:30 FP3 11:00 12:00 13:00 07:00 04:00 21:00 20:00 16:30 Q 14:00 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 00:00¹ 23:00 19:30 Race 14:00 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 00:00¹ 23:00 19:30

Pirelli tyre allocation for the British Grand Prix

Pirelli is bringing the three hardest tyres from its range to Silverstone, namely the C1 hard, C2 medium and C3 soft.