2022 F1 Canadian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start the race from pole position ahead of Alpine star Fernando Alonso, who secured his front-row start in a decade in a wet, incident-packed qualifying on Saturday.

Carlos Sainz will line up third in the lead Ferrari, with his teammate Charles Leclerc sent to the back of the grid after switching to a new power unit this weekend.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton will take fourth on the grid, with Haas duo Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher sharing the third row.

When is the F1 Canadian Grand Prix?

The 2022 F1 Canadian Grand Prix will begin at 2pm local time (-4 GMT) at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Date : Sunday, June 19, 2022

: Sunday, June 19, 2022 Start time: 14:00 local time / 18:00 GMT / 19:00 BST / 20:00 CEST / 20:00 SAST / 21:00 EAT / 14:00 ET / 11:00 PT / 04:00 AEST (Monday) / 03:00 JST (Monday) / 23:30 IST

2022 Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 18:00 19:00 20:00 14:00 11:00 04:00¹ 03:00¹ 23:30 FP2 21:00 22:00 23:00 17:00 14:00 07:00¹ 06:00¹ 02:30¹ FP3 17:00 18:00 19:00 13:00 10:00 03:00¹ 02:00¹ 22:30 Q 20:00 21:00 22:00 16:00 13:00 06:00¹ 05:00¹ 01:30¹ Race 18:00 19:00 20:00 14:00 11:00 04:00¹ 03:00¹ 23:30

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telent / Play Sport Open

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky / RTL

Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ABC

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia:

China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV

India - Star Sports

Japan - Fuji Television

Malaysia - Astro Sports

Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio

Singapore - Singtel / Starhub

Thailand - True Visions

Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10

New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Canadian Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Starting grid: