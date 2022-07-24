Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / French GP News

2022 F1 French Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

The 2022 Formula 1 French Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on July 24. Here's how you can watch the 12th round of the 2022 F1 season.

Rachit Thukral
By:
2022 F1 French Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Charles Leclerc will start the race from pole position after receiving a tow from Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz in qualifying. However, Leclerc will not be able to receive help from Sainz in the race itself with the Spaniard due to start at the back of the grid due to a power unit change penalty.

This means Leclerc will have to contend with the two Red Bulls alone, as Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez line up right behind him in second and third respectively.

When is the F1 French Grand Prix?

The 2022 F1 French Grand Prix will begin at 3pm local time (+2 GMT) at the Circuit Paul Ricard.

  • Date: Sunday, July 24, 2022
  • Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 15:00 SAST / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST

2022 Formula 1 French Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

05:00

22:00

21:00

17:30

FP2

 15:00 16:00

17:00

 11:00

09:00

 01:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

FP3

11:00

12:00

13:00

07:00

 04:00

21:00

 20:00

16:30

Q

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:00

19:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch the French Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telent / Play Sport Open
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky / RTL
  • Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1 

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Malaysia - Astro Sports
  • Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio
  • Singapore - Singtel / Starhub
  • Thailand - True Visions
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 French Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 French Grand Prix - Starting grid:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'30.872
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'31.176 0.304
3 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'31.335 0.463
4 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'31.765 0.893
5 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'32.032 1.160
6 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 1'32.131 1.259
7 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'32.552 1.680
8 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'32.780 1.908
9 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'32.922 2.050
10 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'33.048 2.176
11 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 1'33.052 2.180
12 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 1'33.276 2.404
13 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 1'33.307 2.435
14 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'33.439 2.567
15 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'33.439 2.567
16 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 1'33.674 2.802
17 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'33.701 2.829
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'33.794 2.922
19 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari
20 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas
View full results
