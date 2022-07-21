2022 F1 French Grand Prix session timings and preview

After a short break, F1 returns to action in Le Castellet on July 23-25 for the French GP. While not the most popular venue among among fans since it rejoined the calendar in 2018, it did provide a thrilling showdown between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton last year, and could be the scene of another exciting race this time.

High temperatures expected in France this weekend would put more strain on components, increasing the possibility of mechanical failures.

This may well end up deciding the winner of the race come Sunday, with Ferrari in particular having been hit by a series of reliability issues in recent races.

2022 Formula 1 French Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30 FP2 15:00 16:00 17:00 11:00 09:00 01:00¹ 00:00¹ 20:30 FP3 11:00 12:00 13:00 07:00 04:00 21:00 20:00 16:30 Q 14:00 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 00:00¹ 23:00 19:30 Race 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the French Grand Prix

Pirelli is bringing the C2 hard, C3 medium and C4 soft tyre from its range to France.