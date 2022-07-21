Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / French GP News

2022 F1 French Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1 travels to Paul Ricard this weekend for the French Grand Prix. Here's the full schedule for the 12th round of the 2022 F1 season.

Rachit Thukral
By:
2022 F1 French Grand Prix session timings and preview

After a short break, F1 returns to action in Le Castellet on July 23-25 for the French GP. While not the most popular venue among among fans since it rejoined the calendar in 2018, it did provide a thrilling showdown between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton last year, and could be the scene of another exciting race this time.

High temperatures expected in France this weekend would put more strain on components, increasing the possibility of mechanical failures. 

This may well end up deciding the winner of the race come Sunday, with Ferrari in particular having been hit by a series of reliability issues in recent races. 

2022 Formula 1 French Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

05:00

22:00

21:00

17:30

FP2

 15:00 16:00

17:00

 11:00

09:00

 01:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

FP3

11:00

12:00

13:00

07:00

 04:00

21:00

 20:00

16:30

Q

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:00

19:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

2022 Formula 1 French GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Friday 22nd July 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 13:00 - 14:00 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:30 BST

Saturday 23rd July 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 12:00 - 13:00 BST
  • Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 BST

Sunday 24th July 2022

  • Race: 14:00 BST

2022 Formula 1 French GP session timings in Europe

Friday 22nd July 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 14:00 - 15:00 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 17:00 -18:00 CEST

Saturday 23rd July 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 13:00 - 14:00 CEST
  • Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 CEST

Sunday 24th July 2022

  • Race: 15:00 CEST

2022 Formula 1 French GP session timings in the US

Friday 22nd July 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 08:00 - 09:00 ET / 05:00 - 06:00 PT
  • Free Practice 2: 11:00 - 12:00 ET / 08:00 - 09:00 PT

Saturday 23rd July 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 07:00 - 08:00 ET / 04:00 - 05:00 PT
  • Qualifying: 10:00 - 11:00 ET / 07:00 - 08:00 PT 

Sunday 24th July 2022

  • Race: 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT

2022 Formula 1 French GP session timings in Australia

Friday 22nd July 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 22:00 - 23:00 AEST

Saturday 23rd July 2022

  • Free Practice 2: 01:00 - 02:00 AEST
  • Free Practice 3: 21:00 - 22:00 AEST

Sunday 24th July 2022

  • Qualifying: 00:00 - 01:00 AEST
  • Race: 23:00 AEST

2022 Formula 1 French GP session timings in Japan

Friday 22nd July 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 21:00 - 22:00 JST

Saturday 23rd July 2022

  • Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 JST
  • Free Practice 3: 20:00 - 21:00 JST
  • Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 JST

Sunday 24th July 2022

  • Race: 22:00 JST

2022 Formula 1 French GP session timings in Africa

Friday 22nd July 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 14:00 - 15:00 SAST / 15:00 - 16:00 EAT
  • Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 SAST / 18:00 - 19:00 EAT 

Saturday 23rd July 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 13:00 - 14:00 SAST / 14:00 - 15:00 EAT
  • Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 SAST / 17:00 - 18:00 EAT

Sunday 24th July 2022

  • Race: 15:00 SAST / 16:00 EAT

2022 Formula 1 French GP session timings in India

Friday 22nd July 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 17:30 - 18:30 IST
  • Free Practice 2: 20:30 - 21:30 IST

Saturday 23rd July 2022

  • Free Practice 3:16:30 - 17:30 IST
  • Qualifying: 19:30 - 20:30 IST

Sunday 24th July 2022

  • Race: 18:30 

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the French Grand Prix

Pirelli is bringing the C2 hard, C3 medium and C4 soft tyre from its range to France.

Latest news

Exposed: The F1 flexi floor tricks that teams were playing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Exposed: The F1 flexi floor tricks that teams were playing

Formula 1’s biggest tech controversy so far this season has involved the FIA’s intervention on porpoising, and a knock-on clampdown on flexi floor tricks.

Verstappen: Red Bull still chasing "more dominant" Ferrari in F1 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Red Bull still chasing "more dominant" Ferrari in F1 2022

Max Verstappen believes Red Bull is still chasing Ferrari for outright performance in Formula 1 this year as the Italian team has enjoyed “more dominant weekends” in 2022.

F1 stands firm on track limits as Paul Ricard run-off conduct laid out
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 stands firm on track limits as Paul Ricard run-off conduct laid out

Formula 1’s track limits policy will remain unchanged for the French Grand Prix, despite concerns the issue could be a major problem at the Paul Ricard circuit.

Ferrari brings new F1 floor to French Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari brings new F1 floor to French Grand Prix

Ferrari will evaluate a new floor design at Formula 1's French Grand Prix as the Italian outfit bids to up the ante in its fight with Red Bull.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Perez ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat Prime

How Perez ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat

Being Max Verstappen’s teammate has been the undoing of several drivers, but Sergio Perez has finally made the job his own. Here’s how the Mexican has succeeded where Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon before him stumbled

Formula 1
15 h
Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits Prime

Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits

One of the biggest gripes over track limits in Formula 1 has been consistency, and thus new race director Niels Wittich has chosen to enforce track limits at every corner - with the white line the outer permissible extremity. The drivers aren't exactly happy with that in practice, but it does afford the uniformity that they desired...

Formula 1
16 h
Why a title-less 2022 F1 season won't stop Hamilton's legacy from growing Prime

Why a title-less 2022 F1 season won't stop Hamilton's legacy from growing

OPINION: Lewis Hamilton appears unlikely to extend his tally of seven Formula 1 world championships in 2022, as Mercedes tries to recover the ground it has lost with its new car. Regardless, his legacy only looks set to be further cemented thanks to his tireless work off-track to help boost a rising star and also make motorsport a better place.

Formula 1
Jul 20, 2022
How F1's new rules really rate halfway through their first season Prime

How F1's new rules really rate halfway through their first season

OPINION: Formula 1 is now exactly halfway through its first season running the new cars championship owner Liberty Media set about introducing after its 2017 purchase. So, how exactly are those major rule changes really working now the evidence has mounted up?

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2022
How Red Bull's gateway F1 car overcame a baked-in disadvantage Prime

How Red Bull's gateway F1 car overcame a baked-in disadvantage

The RB5 was the first Red Bull to win a GP but, as Stuart Codling explains, the early success of the car in 2009 was somewhat against the run of form.

Formula 1
Jul 17, 2022
The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset Prime

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset

They were unnoticed by many, and eventually rendered futile due to a car problem that prevented him from starting the sprint race. But Fernando Alonso's tactics in second practice at the Austrian Grand Prix revealed that the Alpine driver is as sharp as he ever has been and wasting no opportunity to gain an advantage, which will play to his favour when his recent run of poor luck turns

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2022
The elements of Leclerc’s Austria win that bode well for his F1 future Prime

The elements of Leclerc’s Austria win that bode well for his F1 future

OPINION: By winning at the Red Bull Ring last weekend, Charles Leclerc ended a 19-year victory drought for Ferrari in Austria. But it was the manner of his triumph over Max Verstappen that Formula 1 fans should savour now and recall later. Here’s why.

Formula 1
Jul 12, 2022
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The return of Formula 1's sprint race format at the Austrian Grand Prix provided drivers with two bites at the cherry to make progress after qualifying. And while some grasped the opportunity with both hands, several drivers were hamstrung by ill-timed errors

Formula 1
Jul 11, 2022
