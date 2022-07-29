2022 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings and preview

The tight and twisty nature of the circuit means the Hungarian GP will be a litmus test of 2022 F1 cars, which are designed to improve overtaking.

It also means that there will be extra emphasis on qualifying, where Ferrari has had the edge over Red Bull so far.

But following Charles Leclerc's crash in the French GP and a fifth place result for Carlos Sainz after a back-of-the-grid start, the Scuderia has a mountain to climb to close the gap to Red Bull in both championships.

In the drivers' standings, Verstappen sits 63 points clear of Leclerc, while Red Bull is 82 points ahead of Ferrari in the constructors' table.

2022 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30 FP2 15:00 16:00 17:00 11:00 09:00 01:00¹ 00:00¹ 20:30 FP3 11:00 12:00 13:00 07:00 04:00 21:00 20:00 16:30 Q 14:00 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 00:00¹ 23:00 19:30 Race 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30

2022 Formula 1 Hungarian GP session timings in the UK/Portugal

Friday 29th July 2022

Free Practice 1: 13:00 - 14:00 BST

Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:30 BST

Saturday 30th July 2022

Free Practice 3: 12:00 - 13:00 BST

Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 BST

Sunday 31st July 2022

Race: 14:00 BST

2022 Formula 1 Hungarian GP session timings in Europe

Friday 29th July 2022

Free Practice 1: 14:00 - 15:00 CEST

Free Practice 2: 17:00 -18:00 CEST

Saturday 30th July 2022

Free Practice 3: 13:00 - 14:00 CEST

Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 CEST

Sunday 31st July 2022

Race: 15:00 CEST

2022 Formula 1 Hungarian GP session timings in the US

Friday 29th July 2022

Free Practice 1: 08:00 - 09:00 ET / 05:00 - 06:00 PT

Free Practice 2: 11:00 - 12:00 ET / 08:00 - 09:00 PT

Saturday 30th July 2022

Free Practice 3: 07:00 - 08:00 ET / 04:00 - 05:00 PT

Qualifying: 10:00 - 11:00 ET / 07:00 - 08:00 PT

Sunday 31st July 2022

Race: 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT

2022 Formula 1 Hungarian GP session timings in Australia

Friday 29th July 2022

Free Practice 1: 22:00 - 23:00 AEST

Saturday 30th July 2022

Free Practice 2: 01:00 - 02:00 AEST

Free Practice 3: 21:00 - 22:00 AEST

Sunday 31st July 2022

Qualifying: 00:00 - 01:00 AEST

Race: 23:00 AEST

2022 Formula 1 Hungarian GP session timings in Japan

Friday 29th July 2022

Free Practice 1: 21:00 - 22:00 JST

Saturday 30th July 2022

Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 JST

Free Practice 3: 20:00 - 21:00 JST

Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 JST

Sunday 31st July 2022

Race: 22:00 JST

2022 Formula 1 Hungarian GP session timings in Africa

Friday 29th July 2022

Free Practice 1: 14:00 - 15:00 SAST / 15:00 - 16:00 EAT

Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 SAST / 18:00 - 19:00 EAT

Saturday 30th July 2022

Free Practice 3: 13:00 - 14:00 SAST / 14:00 - 15:00 EAT

Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 SAST / 17:00 - 18:00 EAT

Sunday 31st July 2022

Race: 15:00 SAST / 16:00 EAT

2022 Formula 1 Hungarian GP session timings in India

Friday 29th July 2022

Free Practice 1: 17:30 - 18:30 IST

Free Practice 2: 20:30 - 21:30 IST

Saturday 30th July 2022

Free Practice 3:16:30 - 17:30 IST

Qualifying: 19:30 - 20:30 IST

Sunday 31st July 2022

Race: 18:30

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Hungarian Grand Prix

Pirelli is bringing the C2 hard, C3 medium and C4 soft tyre from its range to Hungary, the same allocation as used in France a week ago.