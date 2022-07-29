Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Tyler Epp named Miami GP president in F1 management reshuffle Next / Vettel: No say in Schumacher as Aston F1 replacement
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP News

2022 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1 travels to the Hungaroring this weekend for the 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix. Here's the full schedule for the last round of the season before the summer break.

Rachit Thukral
By:
2022 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings and preview

The tight and twisty nature of the circuit means the Hungarian GP will be a litmus test of 2022 F1 cars, which are designed to improve overtaking.

It also means that there will be extra emphasis on qualifying, where Ferrari has had the edge over Red Bull so far.

But following Charles Leclerc's crash in the French GP and a fifth place result for Carlos Sainz after a back-of-the-grid start, the Scuderia has a mountain to climb to close the gap to Red Bull in both championships.

In the drivers' standings, Verstappen sits 63 points clear of Leclerc, while Red Bull is 82 points ahead of Ferrari in the constructors' table.

2022 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

05:00

22:00

21:00

17:30

FP2

 15:00 16:00

17:00

 11:00

09:00

 01:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

FP3

11:00

12:00

13:00

07:00

 04:00

21:00

 20:00

16:30

Q

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:00

19:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

2022 Formula 1 Hungarian GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Friday 29th July 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 13:00 - 14:00 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:30 BST

Saturday 30th July 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 12:00 - 13:00 BST
  • Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 BST

Sunday 31st July 2022

  • Race: 14:00 BST

2022 Formula 1 Hungarian GP session timings in Europe

Friday 29th July 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 14:00 - 15:00 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 17:00 -18:00 CEST

Saturday 30th July 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 13:00 - 14:00 CEST
  • Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 CEST

Sunday 31st July 2022

  • Race: 15:00 CEST

2022 Formula 1 Hungarian GP session timings in the US

Friday 29th July 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 08:00 - 09:00 ET / 05:00 - 06:00 PT
  • Free Practice 2: 11:00 - 12:00 ET / 08:00 - 09:00 PT

Saturday 30th July 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 07:00 - 08:00 ET / 04:00 - 05:00 PT
  • Qualifying: 10:00 - 11:00 ET / 07:00 - 08:00 PT 

Sunday 31st July 2022

  • Race: 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT

2022 Formula 1 Hungarian GP session timings in Australia

Friday 29th July 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 22:00 - 23:00 AEST

Saturday 30th July 2022

  • Free Practice 2: 01:00 - 02:00 AEST
  • Free Practice 3: 21:00 - 22:00 AEST

Sunday 31st July 2022

  • Qualifying: 00:00 - 01:00 AEST
  • Race: 23:00 AEST

2022 Formula 1 Hungarian GP session timings in Japan

Friday 29th July 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 21:00 - 22:00 JST

Saturday 30th July 2022

  • Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 JST
  • Free Practice 3: 20:00 - 21:00 JST
  • Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 JST

Sunday 31st July 2022

  • Race: 22:00 JST

2022 Formula 1 Hungarian GP session timings in Africa

Friday 29th July 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 14:00 - 15:00 SAST / 15:00 - 16:00 EAT
  • Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 SAST / 18:00 - 19:00 EAT 

Saturday 30th July 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 13:00 - 14:00 SAST / 14:00 - 15:00 EAT
  • Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 SAST / 17:00 - 18:00 EAT

Sunday 31st July 2022

  • Race: 15:00 SAST / 16:00 EAT

2022 Formula 1 Hungarian GP session timings in India

Friday 29th July 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 17:30 - 18:30 IST
  • Free Practice 2: 20:30 - 21:30 IST

Saturday 30th July 2022

  • Free Practice 3:16:30 - 17:30 IST
  • Qualifying: 19:30 - 20:30 IST

Sunday 31st July 2022

  • Race: 18:30 

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Hungarian Grand Prix

Pirelli is bringing the C2 hard, C3 medium and C4 soft tyre from its range to Hungary, the same allocation as used in France a week ago.

shares
comments

Related video

Tyler Epp named Miami GP president in F1 management reshuffle
Previous article

Tyler Epp named Miami GP president in F1 management reshuffle
Next article

Vettel: No say in Schumacher as Aston F1 replacement

Vettel: No say in Schumacher as Aston F1 replacement
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Haslam to miss Most WSBK round due to Kawasaki Suzuka duties Autodrom Most
World Superbike

Haslam to miss Most WSBK round due to Kawasaki Suzuka duties

BMW announces 2024 WEC programme, begins LMDh testing
WEC

BMW announces 2024 WEC programme, begins LMDh testing

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Latest news

F1 results: Leclerc fastest in Hungarian GP practice on Friday
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 results: Leclerc fastest in Hungarian GP practice on Friday

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was fastest during Hungarian Grand Prix practice on Friday, the 13th round of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship, ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris.

Hungarian GP: Leclerc leads second F1 practice from Norris
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hungarian GP: Leclerc leads second F1 practice from Norris

Charles Leclerc guided his Ferrari to the top of the times in second practice ahead of Formula 1's 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix to lead Lando Norris and teammate Carlos Sainz.

The old and new F1 ideas that Mercedes has brought to the Hungarian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

The old and new F1 ideas that Mercedes has brought to the Hungarian GP

Mercedes continues its quest to join Red Bull and Ferrari in the fight at the front of Formula 1, as it revealed further design tweaks at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Hungarian GP practice as it happened
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hungarian GP practice as it happened

Live commentary and updates for the 2022 edition of the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix, taking place at the Hungaroring this weekend.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of Prime

The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of

Ferrari's biggest adversary in the 2022 Formula 1 title battle has largely been itself more than Max Verstappen, and team errors and mechanical issues have contrived to put Charles Leclerc a whopping 63 points behind his rival. Doing the maths, had Ferrari had not suffered those problems, Leclerc would actually be some way ahead of the order...

Formula 1
Jul 28, 2022
The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address Prime

The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address

OPINION: After his French Grand Prix victory and Charles Leclerc’s catastrophic crash, Max Verstappen’s points lead now sits at 63 – the largest it’s been so far in Formula 1 2022. But there’s still one area where he isn’t satisfied, which he needs Red Bull to fix.

Formula 1
Jul 27, 2022
The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight Prime

The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight

OPINION: With a French Grand Prix crash that hampers Ferrari's Formula 1 title credentials even further, Charles Leclerc revived uncomfortable memories for the Scuderia of Sebastian Vettel's 2018 Hockenheim blunder. Leclerc's immediate reaction was markedly different to the German's, and that must continue to be the case going forward if he is to have any chance of toppling Max Verstappen in 2022.

Formula 1
Jul 26, 2022
French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Despite the French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard often considered a low-key affair, there was action aplenty this weekend which has strongly shaped the ratings. Two maximums are given out and another driver just misses out on a perfect score

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2022
The Verstappen fight factors that led to Leclerc's costly crash Prime

The Verstappen fight factors that led to Leclerc's costly crash

The tussle for French Grand Prix victory was bubbling up nicely between Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen, right up until the Ferrari driver made a critical error which handed his Formula 1 world title rival a straightforward path to win and cement his championship advantage. But even though Leclerc owned up to his mistake, how the race unfolded at the front set his costly crash in motion

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2022
Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt Prime

Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt

“Chess is a war over the board - the object is to crush the opponent’s mind,” said chess world champion Bobby Fischer. GP Racing’s OLEG KARPOV recently challenged keen player Mick Schumacher to a more light-hearted match, and along the way got Mick to talk about pictures, his famous surname and how he’s coping in his second season in F1

Formula 1
Jul 24, 2022
The story of Brabham's terminal F1 decline Prime

The story of Brabham's terminal F1 decline

A return to world championship glory with BMW turbo power was the prelude to a catastrophic slump from which Brabham could not escape. In the final instalment of our four-part history of Brabham, DAMIEN SMITH examines the demise of the team after one last hurrah

Formula 1
Jul 23, 2022
The familiar Paul Ricard weakness that should worry Ferrari Prime

The familiar Paul Ricard weakness that should worry Ferrari

The Red Bull and Ferrari battle for supremacy takes to Formula 1's next battleground at the Paul Ricard circuit. Although the Scuderia ended Friday's running ahead of the French Grand Prix with an advantage in the timesheets, it has a clear weakness - displayed last year - that Red Bull has a chance to exploit...

Formula 1
Jul 22, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.