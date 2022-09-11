Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Drugovich: F2 title win 'not how I expected it' after early Monza exit Next / Why Alpine still feels burned by Piastri despite its own mistakes
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

2022 F1 Italian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

The 2022 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on September 1. Here's how you can watch the 16th round of the 2022 F1 season.

Rachit Thukral
By:
2022 F1 Italian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will start the race from pole position after topping qualifying on Saturday. Runaway championship leader Max Verstappen qualified his Red Bull in second but will take the start in seventh after taking on an additional engine behind his allocation.

Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz have also been penalised for new power unit elements and will line up 13th and 18th on the grid respectively.

All of this means Mercedes' George Russell will start alongside Leclerc in second, while McLaren duo Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo will make up the second row.

When is the F1 Italian Grand Prix?

The 2022 F1 Italian Grand Prix will begin at 3pm local time (+2 GMT) at Autodromo Nazionale Monza.

  • Date: Sunday, September 11, 2022
  • Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 15:00 SAST / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST

2022 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

05:00

22:00

21:00

17:30

FP2

 15:00 16:00

17:00

 11:00

08:00

 01:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

FP3

11:00

12:00

13:00

07:00

 04:00

21:00

 20:00

16:30

Q

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:00

19:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch the Italian Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telent / Play Sport Open
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky / RTL
  • Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1 

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Malaysia - Astro Sports
  • Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio
  • Singapore - Singtel / Starhub
  • Thailand - True Visions
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Italian Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Italian Grand Prix - Starting grid:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'20.161
2 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 1'21.542 1.381
3 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'21.584 1.423
4 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'21.925 1.764
5 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'22.648 2.487
6 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine
7 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'20.306 0.145
8 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
Williams 1'22.471 2.310
9 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 1'22.577 2.416
10 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'22.587 2.426
11 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 1'22.636 2.475
12 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'22.748 2.587
13 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'21.206 1.045
14 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'22.130 1.969
15 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 1'22.235 2.074
16 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 1'22.908 2.747
17 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'23.005 2.844
18 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 1'20.429 0.268
19 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'21.524 1.363
20 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Drugovich: F2 title win 'not how I expected it' after early Monza exit
Previous article

Drugovich: F2 title win 'not how I expected it' after early Monza exit
Next article

Why Alpine still feels burned by Piastri despite its own mistakes

Why Alpine still feels burned by Piastri despite its own mistakes
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Magny-Cours WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins finale, Rea takes out Bautista Magny-Cours
World Superbike

Magny-Cours WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins finale, Rea takes out Bautista

Spa DTM: Red Bull's Cassidy beats van der Linde for maiden win Spa
Video Inside
DTM

Spa DTM: Red Bull's Cassidy beats van der Linde for maiden win

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Latest news

Ferrari says FIA should've done a "better job" with F1 Italian GP safety car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari says FIA should've done a "better job" with F1 Italian GP safety car

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto says the FIA should have done a better job with the safety car at the end of Formula 1’s Italian Grand Prix.

Verstappen: Boos at F1 Italian GP "won't spoil my day"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Boos at F1 Italian GP "won't spoil my day"

Max Verstappen says being booed after his Italian Grand Prix win “not going to spoil my day” after the Monza crowd voiced its frustration at how the Formula 1 race ended.

F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Italian GP under safety car
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Italian GP under safety car

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the Italian Grand Prix at Monza on Sunday, his 11th victory of the season, seeing off the Ferrari challenge of Charles Leclerc despite a grid penalty and a late safety car.

De Vries "spent whole night awake" prior to "dream" Monza F1 debut
Formula 1 Formula 1

De Vries "spent whole night awake" prior to "dream" Monza F1 debut

Williams stand-in Nyck de Vries admits he "spent the whole night awake" ahead of his "dream" Formula 1 debut at the Italian Grand Prix, in which he finished ninth.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success Prime

Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success

With the pressure very much on at its home grand prix at Monza, Ferrari showed strong form and headed both practice sessions on Friday. But with Red Bull yet to show its full hand, the pace of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz could merely flatter Ferrari as the Italian Grand Prix enters its more critical stages...

Formula 1
Sep 9, 2022
The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos Prime

The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos

OPINION: The Alpine Formula 1 team has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons of late following its contract dispute with Oscar Piastri. On track though, the Enstone-based squad is improving its A522 in a methodical and impressive fashion which is yielding results

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2022
Can Verstappen break the record for most wins in an F1 season? Prime

Can Verstappen break the record for most wins in an F1 season?

OPINION: With a 109-point lead leaving Zandvoort, Max Verstappen’s second Formula 1 title triumph feels ever-more inevitable and that comes with the likelihood he’ll break a famous and long-standing record too. But, as Verstappen himself suggests, that doesn’t paint the true picture of the 2022 campaign.

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2022
The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership Prime

The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership

OPINION: From the moment talk of Red Bull teaming up with Porsche in Formula 1 started it sounded like a match made in heaven. But as the situation became clearer the devil in the detail put the partnership into doubt, with the two sides wanting different things

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2022
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The rollercoaster Zandvoort track is a stern test of Formula 1 cars in high-downforce configuration, and for drivers is one of the year's most challenging venues. A thrilling Dutch Grand Prix produced a popular home winner, but there were several excellent performances up and down the field

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers Prime

How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers

Just 0.021 seconds had split Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc in qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday. But come the race, the Monegasque's Ferrari was always playing catchup, while a strategic gamble from Mercedes meant Lewis Hamilton came closest to denying Verstappen's marauding Red Bull a fourth win on the trot

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks  Prime

Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks 

The proposed F1 movie may have Lewis Hamilton as a co-producer but, as MATT KEW points out, the problems it faces have been around for years

Formula 1
Sep 4, 2022
The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture Prime

The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture

After a flawless Belgian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen and Red Bull were given a tougher time on the opening day at Zandvoort due to a gearbox problem and set-up worries. But as a data dropout partially hides the full story, the world championship leaders remain an ever-present threat able to strike at the Dutch GP...

Formula 1
Sep 2, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.