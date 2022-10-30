Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Verstappen: "Very hard to nail" pole lap at low-grip Mexico F1 track Next / Alonso: Important to stop putting F1 fans against each other on social media
Formula 1 / Mexico City GP News

2022 F1 Mexico Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

The 2022 Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on October 30. Here's how you can watch the 20th round of the 2022 F1 season.

Rachit Thukral
By:
2022 F1 Mexico Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start the race from pole position, but with Mercedes duo George Russell and Lewis Hamilton right behind him.

Sergio Perez (Red Bull) will line up fourth on the grid for his home race, with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc only fifth and seventh - separated by the Alfa Romeo of Valtteri Bottas.

When is the F1 Mexico City Grand Prix?

The 2022 F1 Mexico City GP will begin at 2pm local time at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

  • Date: Sunday, October 30, 2022
  • Start time: 14:00 local time / 20:00 GMT / 21:00 CEST / 22:00 SAST / 23:00 EAT / 16:00 ET / 13:00 PT / 07:00 AEDT (Monday) / 05:00 JST (Monday) / 01:30 IST (Monday)

2022 Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST/CET

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

18:00

19:00

20:00

14:00

11:00

05:00¹

03:00¹

23:30

FP2

 21:00 22:00

23:00

 17:00

14:00

 08:00¹

06:00¹

 02:30¹

FP3

17:00

18:00

19:00

13:00

 10:00

04:00¹

 02:00¹

22:30

Q

20:00

21:00

22:00

16:00

13:00

 07:00¹

05:00¹

01:30¹

Race 

20:00

-

21:00

16:00

13:00

07:00¹

05:00¹

 01:30¹

Please note clocks will move back one hour at 2am local time in UK, Ireland and Portugal and 3am local time in Central Europe on Sunday.

How can I watch the Mexico City Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telent / Play Sport Open
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky / RTL
  • Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1 

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Malaysia - Astro Sports
  • Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio
  • Singapore - Singtel / Starhub
  • Thailand - True Visions
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Mexico City Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Mexico City Grand Prix - Starting grid:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'17.775
2 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 1'18.079 0.304
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'18.084 0.309
4 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'18.128 0.353
5 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 1'18.351 0.576
6 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 1'18.401 0.626
7 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'18.555 0.780
8 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'18.721 0.946
9 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'18.939 1.164
10 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'19.010 1.235
11 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'19.325 1.550
12 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 1'19.476 1.701
13 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'19.589 1.814
14 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'19.672 1.897
15 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'20.419 2.644
16 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 1'20.419 2.644
17 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 1'20.859 3.084
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'21.167 3.392
19 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 1'19.833 2.058
20 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'20.520 2.745
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Verstappen: "Very hard to nail" pole lap at low-grip Mexico F1 track
Previous article

Verstappen: "Very hard to nail" pole lap at low-grip Mexico F1 track
Next article

Alonso: Important to stop putting F1 fans against each other on social media

Alonso: Important to stop putting F1 fans against each other on social media
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
DJR Ford disqualified for Gold Coast tech breach Surfers Paradise
Supercars

DJR Ford disqualified for Gold Coast tech breach

Who will race in WEC and IMSA with LMDh/LMH cars in 2023?
WEC

Who will race in WEC and IMSA with LMDh/LMH cars in 2023?

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Latest news

“Difficult to drive” Ferrari losing F1 performance in Mexico altitude – Sainz
Formula 1 Formula 1

“Difficult to drive” Ferrari losing F1 performance in Mexico altitude – Sainz

The nature of the Mexico City Grand Prix's circuit and altitude has made Ferrari's Formula 1 car very “difficult to drive”, according to Carlos Sainz.

Motorsport Games: Mercedes F1 junior Antonelli dominates in F4 for Italy
General General

Motorsport Games: Mercedes F1 junior Antonelli dominates in F4 for Italy

Italy’s Andrea Kimi Antonelli took a dominant victory in the FIA Motorsport Games F4 Cup race at Paul Ricard.

Mercedes: F1 engine issue "definitely affected" Hamilton’s Mexico Q3 lap
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: F1 engine issue "definitely affected" Hamilton’s Mexico Q3 lap

Mercedes believes the engine issued faced by Lewis Hamilton in the final stage of Formula 1 qualifying in Mexico “definitely affected his lap” as he took third on the grid.

DJR Ford disqualified for Gold Coast tech breach
Supercars Supercars

DJR Ford disqualified for Gold Coast tech breach

Anton de Pasquale has been disqualified from the final race of the Gold Coast Supercars round for failing to meet the minimum tyre pressure requirement.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Can home hero Perez provide Mexico's latest magic F1 moment? Prime

Can home hero Perez provide Mexico's latest magic F1 moment?

In the long history of Mexican involvement in F1 there has yet to be a Mexican winner of the Mexican GP. Is that about to change, asks BEN EDWARDS?

Formula 1
Oct 28, 2022
The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality Prime

The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality

Ride quality as a concept is often misunderstood. PAT SYMONDS clarifies exactly what it means and explains its importance in racing cars - especially in a Formula 1 context

Formula 1
Oct 27, 2022
How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team Prime

How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team

The 2022 Mexican Grand Prix will celebrate the 60th anniversary of Formula 1’s first visit to the country in 1962, when local hero Ricardo Rodriguez was killed in a non-championship event at the circuit known today as the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. No Mexican driver since has had the potential to win their home grand prix, but Sergio Perez aims to change that - as OLEG KARPOV discovers.

Formula 1
Oct 26, 2022
Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023? Prime

Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023?

OPINION: In the latter stages of 2022's Formula 1 season, Max Verstappen has proved irrepressible as he collected another inspired win at the US Grand Prix. With Red Bull at the top, Ferrari losing its edge, and Mercedes still in recovery, hopes of a two- or three-way battle for 2023 look increasingly slim

Formula 1
Oct 26, 2022
Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over Prime

Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over

OPIONION: Max Verstappen hunted down and defeated Lewis Hamilton in last weekend’s US Grand Prix at Austin – in scenes that were very 2021 after Red Bull botched his second stop. That led to Hamilton effectively declaring Mercedes’ chances of winning a Formula 1 race in 2022 to be over. But might there actually be hope yet for the Silver Arrows?

Formula 1
Oct 25, 2022
The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge Prime

The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge

Max Verstappen’s recovery from a bodged pitstop to win the United States Grand Prix demonstrated Red Bull’s dominance in 2022, but in truth key pre-race decisions helped swing the advantage back to the newly-crowned Formula 1 world constructors’ champions after its pitlane blunder. Regardless, the Dutch driver’s performance was a fitting tribute to Dietrich Mateschitz whose death during the Austin race weekend rocked the paddock

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2022
United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

In a frantic and breathless Formula 1 United States Grand Prix there are zero maximum scores in the latest Autosport driver ratings, but many starring roles alongside some unwanted villain tags during the Circuit of the Americas' headline act

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2022
The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan Prime

The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan

OPINION: Formula 1 seems determined to grow and grow and has announced a planned 24-race calendar for next season that will be its biggest ever. But is there a risk, asks MATT KEW, that too much of a good thing could end up being detrimental to the championship?

Formula 1
Oct 22, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.