Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Hamilton won’t set limit on F1 career as he plans multi-year Mercedes deal Next / Sainz: FIA “a bit easy” on Russell with US GP collision penalty
Formula 1 / Mexico City GP News

2022 F1 Mexico Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1 travels to Mexico this weekend for the 20th round of the season. Here's the full schedule for 2022 Mexico City Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
By:
2022 F1 Mexico Grand Prix session timings and preview

Mercedes and Red Bull are the only two teams to have won at Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez since the circuit's return to the F1 calendar in 2015.

It will be a special race for Red Bull's Sergio Perez, who has a strong chance of winning his home event after finishing third to teammate Max Verstappen and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton last year.

Red Bull is yet to be beaten in the second half of the 2022 season, having scored eight wins on trot since the French GP just prior to the summer break in July.

2022 Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST/CET

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

18:00

19:00

20:00

14:00

11:00

05:00¹

03:00¹

23:30

FP2

 21:00 22:00

23:00

 17:00

14:00

 08:00¹

06:00¹

 02:30¹

FP3

17:00

18:00

19:00

13:00

 10:00

04:00¹

 02:00¹

22:30

Q

20:00

21:00

22:00

16:00

13:00

 07:00¹

05:00¹

01:30¹

Race 

20:00

-

21:00

16:00

13:00

07:00¹

05:00¹

 01:30¹

Please note clocks will move back one hour at 2am local time in UK, Ireland and Portugal and 3am local time in Central Europe on Sunday.

2022 Formula 1 Mexico GP session timings in Mexico

Friday 28th October 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 13:00 - 14:00 local time
  • Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:30 local time¹ (extended session)

Saturday 29th October 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 12:00 - 13:00 local time
  • Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 local time

Sunday 30th October 2022

  • Race: 14:00 local time (daylight saving ends on Sunday morning)

2022 Formula 1 Mexico GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Friday 28th October 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 19:00 - 20:00 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 23:30 BST (extended session)

Saturday 29th October 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 18:00 - 19:00 BST
  • Qualifying: 21:00 - 22:00 BST

Sunday 30th October 2022

  • Race: 20:00 GMT (daylight saving ends on Sunday morning)

2022 Formula 1 Mexico GP session timings in Europe

Friday 28th October 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 20:00 - 21:00 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:30¹ CEST (extended session)

Saturday 29th October 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 19:00 - 20:00 CEST
  • Qualifying: 22:00 - 23:00 CEST

Sunday 30th October 2022

  • Race: 21:00 CET (daylight saving ends on Sunday morning)

2022 Formula 1 Mexico GP session timings in the US

Friday 28th October 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 14:00 - 15:00 ET / 11:00 - 12:00 PT
  • Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:30 ET / 14:00 - 15:30 PT (extended session)

Saturday 29th October 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 13:00 - 14:00 ET / 10:00 - 11:00 PT
  • Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 ET / 13:00 - 14:00 PT

Sunday 30th October 2022

  • Race: 16:00 ET / 13:00 PT

2022 Formula 1 Mexico GP session timings in Australia

Saturday 29th October 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 05:00 - 06:00 AEDT
  • Free Practice 2: 08:00 - 09:30 AEDT (extended session)

Sunday 30th October 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 04:00 - 05:00 AEDT
  • Qualifying: 07:00 - 08:00 AEDT

Monday 31st October 2022

  • Race: 07:00 AEDT

2022 Formula 1 Mexico GP session timings in Japan

Saturday 29th October 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 03:00 - 04:00 JST
  • Free Practice 2: 06:00 - 07:30 JST (extended session)

Sunday 30th October 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 02:00 - 03:00 JST
  • Qualifying: 05:00 - 06:00 JST

Monday 24th October 2022

  • Race: 05:00 JST

2022 Formula 1 Mexico GP session timings in Africa

Friday 28th October 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 20:00 - 21:00 SAT / 21:00 - 22:00 EAT
  • Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:30 SAT / 00:00 - 01:30 EAT (extended session)

Saturday 29th October 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 19:00 - 20:00 SAT / 20:00 - 21:00 EAT
  • Qualifying: 22:00 - 23:00 SAT / 23:00 - 00:00 EAT

Sunday 30th October 2022

  • Race: 22:00  SAT / 23:00 EAT

2022 Formula 1 Mexico GP session timings in India

Friday 28th October 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 23:30 - 00:30 IST

Saturday 29th October 2022

  • Free Practice 2: 02:30 - 04:00 IST (extended session)
  • Free Practice 3: 22:30 - 23:30 IST

Sunday 30th October 2022

  • Qualifying: 01:30 - 02:30 IST

Monday 24th October 2022

  • Race: 01:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Mexico Grand Prix

Pirelli is bringing the C2, C3 and C4 tyres from its range to Mexico City. These are the same tyres that were used in Austin last weekend.

shares
comments

Related video

Hamilton won’t set limit on F1 career as he plans multi-year Mercedes deal
Previous article

Hamilton won’t set limit on F1 career as he plans multi-year Mercedes deal
Next article

Sainz: FIA “a bit easy” on Russell with US GP collision penalty

Sainz: FIA “a bit easy” on Russell with US GP collision penalty
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Fraga aiming to add IMSA LMDh drive to Red Bull DTM programme in 2023
IMSA

Fraga aiming to add IMSA LMDh drive to Red Bull DTM programme in 2023

Maxime Martin returns to BMW in 2023 after Aston Martin stint
GT

Maxime Martin returns to BMW in 2023 after Aston Martin stint

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Latest news

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard Quartararo's future Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard Quartararo's future

Yamaha's decision to dispense pre-season with the 2022 engine it had intended to use due to lack of reliability, the promises of improvement to Fabio Quartararo and the advance with which the rider market moves leaves the Japanese brand with less than six months to prevent the Frenchman from starting to look for a way out

Doubts surface over 2023 Super Formula car introduction
Super Formula Super Formula

Doubts surface over 2023 Super Formula car introduction

Doubts have surfaced over whether Super Formula will be able to implement its planned 2023 car upgrade as hoped next year after the series declined to confirm its plans for next season on Friday.

Sainz: FIA “a bit easy” on Russell with US GP collision penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: FIA “a bit easy” on Russell with US GP collision penalty

Carlos Sainz has suggested the FIA stewards were “a bit easy” on George Russell after their contact at the start of the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix.

2022 F1 Mexico Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 F1 Mexico Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1 travels to Mexico this weekend for the 20th round of the season. Here's the full schedule for 2022 Mexico City Grand Prix.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality Prime

The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality

Ride quality as a concept is often misunderstood. PAT SYMONDS clarifies exactly what it means and explains its importance in racing cars - especially in a Formula 1 context

Formula 1
22 h
How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team Prime

How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team

The 2022 Mexican Grand Prix will celebrate the 60th anniversary of Formula 1’s first visit to the country in 1962, when local hero Ricardo Rodriguez was killed in a non-championship event at the circuit known today as the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. No Mexican driver since has had the potential to win their home grand prix, but Sergio Perez aims to change that - as OLEG KARPOV discovers.

Formula 1
Oct 26, 2022
Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023? Prime

Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023?

OPINION: In the latter stages of 2022's Formula 1 season, Max Verstappen has proved irrepressible as he collected another inspired win at the US Grand Prix. With Red Bull at the top, Ferrari losing its edge, and Mercedes still in recovery, hopes of a two- or three-way battle for 2023 look increasingly slim

Formula 1
Oct 26, 2022
Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over Prime

Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over

OPIONION: Max Verstappen hunted down and defeated Lewis Hamilton in last weekend’s US Grand Prix at Austin – in scenes that were very 2021 after Red Bull botched his second stop. That led to Hamilton effectively declaring Mercedes’ chances of winning a Formula 1 race in 2022 to be over. But might there actually be hope yet for the Silver Arrows?

Formula 1
Oct 25, 2022
The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge Prime

The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge

Max Verstappen’s recovery from a bodged pitstop to win the United States Grand Prix demonstrated Red Bull’s dominance in 2022, but in truth key pre-race decisions helped swing the advantage back to the newly-crowned Formula 1 world constructors’ champions after its pitlane blunder. Regardless, the Dutch driver’s performance was a fitting tribute to Dietrich Mateschitz whose death during the Austin race weekend rocked the paddock

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2022
United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

In a frantic and breathless Formula 1 United States Grand Prix there are zero maximum scores in the latest Autosport driver ratings, but many starring roles alongside some unwanted villain tags during the Circuit of the Americas' headline act

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2022
The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan Prime

The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan

OPINION: Formula 1 seems determined to grow and grow and has announced a planned 24-race calendar for next season that will be its biggest ever. But is there a risk, asks MATT KEW, that too much of a good thing could end up being detrimental to the championship?

Formula 1
Oct 22, 2022
The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above Prime

The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above

Formula 1's biggest talents can lean heavily on their ability but, without a slice of luck, results won't go in their favour. And Lady Luck has played her role this season in helping one driver start an F1 career - but, equally, put an early end to several drivers' title aspirations

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.