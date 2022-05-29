2022 F1 Monaco Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Charles Leclerc will start his home race from pole position ahead of Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz, with Red Bull duo Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen sharing the second row of the grid.

Perez lost the rear of his RB13 on the entry to Portier, with Sainz unable to avoid the Mexican and damaging his Ferrari in the process. The incident brought an early end to qualify and ensured Leclerc remained on pole, although the Monegasque driver would have liked topped qualifying anyway as he was on an even quicker lap on his final attempt.

Lando Norris will line up an excellent fifth for McLaren, ahead of the top Mercedes of George Russell and Alpine's Fernando Alonso.

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton will start the race from eighth in his Mercedes.

When is the F1 Monaco Grand Prix?

The 2022 F1 Monaco Grand Prix will begin at 3pm local time (+2 GMT) at the Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo.

Date : Sunday, May 29, 2022

: Sunday, May 29, 2022 Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 15:00 SAST / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST

2022 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30 FP2 15:00 16:00 17:00 11:00 09:00 01:00¹ 00:00¹ 20:30 FP3 11:00 12:00 13:00 07:00 04:00 21:00 20:00 16:30 Q 14:00 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 00:00¹ 23:00 19:30 Race 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telent / Play Sport Open

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky / RTL

Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia:

China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV

India - Star Sports

Japan - Fuji Television

Malaysia - Astro Sports

Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio

Singapore - Singtel / Starhub

Thailand - True Visions

Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10

New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Monaco Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Starting grid: