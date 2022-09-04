2022 F1 World Championship standings after the Dutch GP

Who is leading the 2022 F1 World Championship Drivers' points?

Red Bull’s reigning champion Verstappen scored a maximum 26 points at Zandvoort and his lead in the World Championship is up to 109 points over Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who moves back to second in points ahead of Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez.

Perez is level with Leclerc on 201 points, with Mercedes’ George Russell 13 points behind them after his runner-up spot in Holland.

Carlos Sainz’s troubled race, which included a 5s penalty for an unsafe release in the pitlane, drops him 13 points behind Russell. Lewis Hamilton is now 30 points in arrears of Russell in sixth.

2022 F1 World Championship standings for Drivers

Pos Driver Points Grands Prix 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 1 Max Verstappen 310 - 25 - 34 26 25 15 25 25 6 27 25 25 26 26 2 Charles Leclerc 201 26 19 26 15 18 - 12 - 10 12 32 - 8 8 15 3 Sergio Pérez 201 - 12 18 24 12 19 25 19 - 18 4 12 10 18 10 4 George Russell 188 12 10 15 12 10 15 10 15 12 - 17 15 15 12 18 5 Carlos Sainz Jr. 175 18 15 - 5 15 12 18 - 19 25 6 11 12 15 4 6 Lewis Hamilton 158 15 1 12 - 8 10 4 12 15 16 16 18 19 - 12 7 Lando Norris 82 - 6 10 19 - 4 9 2 - 8 6 6 6 - 6 8 Esteban Ocon 66 6 8 6 - 4 6 - 1 8 - 13 4 2 6 2 9 Fernando Alonso 59 2 - - - - 2 6 6 2 10 1 8 4 10 8 10 Valtteri Bottas 46 8 - 4 12 6 8 2 - 6 - - - - - - 11 Kevin Magnussen 22 10 2 - 3 - - - - - 1 6 - - - - 12 Sebastian Vettel 20 - 4 - - 1 8 - 2 - - 1 4 - 13 Daniel Ricciardo 19 - - 8 3 - - - 4 - - 2 2 - - - 14 Pierre Gasly 18 - 4 2 - - - - 10 - - - - - 2 - 15 Mick Schumacher 12 - - - - - - - - - 4 8 - - - - 16 Yuki Tsunoda 11 4 - - 6 - 1 - - - - - - - - - 17 Zhou Guanyu 5 1 - - - - - - - 4 - - - - - - 18 Lance Stroll 5 - - - 1 1 - - - 1 - - 1 - - 1 19 Alexander Albon 4 - - 1 - 2 - - - - - - - - 1 - 20 Nicholas Latifi 0 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Who is leading the 2022 F1 World Championship Constructors' points?

In the constructors’ standings, Red Bull’s 36-point haul in Holland moves it 135 clear of Ferrari.

Mercedes gained the 11 points on Ferrari that it lost at Spa, the gap now back to 30. Alpine extended its advantage over McLaren by four points, so the French marque is now 24 ahead in fourth position.

Aston Martin scored again, closing the gap to four in the battle for eighth with AlphaTauri for eighth.

2022 F1 World Championship standings for Constructors

1 Red Bull 511 - 37 18 58 38 44 40 44 25 24 31 37 35 44 36 2 Ferrari 376 44 34 26 20 33 12 30 - 29 37 38 11 20 23 19 3 Mercedes 346 27 11 27 12 18 25 14 27 27 16 33 33 34 12 30 4 Alpine/Renault 125 8 8 6 - 4 8 6 7 10 10 14 12 6 16 10 5 McLaren/Mercedes 101 - 6 18 22 - 4 9 6 - 8 8 8 6 - 6 6 Alfa Romeo /Ferrari 51 9 - 4 12 6 8 2 - 10 - - - - - - 7 Haas/Ferrari 34 10 2 - 3 - - - - - 5 14 - - - - 8 AlphaTauri/Red Bull 29 4 4 2 6 - 1 - 10 - - - - - 2 - 9 Aston Martin/Mercedes 25 - - - 5 1 - 1 8 1 2 - 1 1 4 1 10 Williams /Mercedes 4 - - 1 - 2 - - - - - - - - 1 -