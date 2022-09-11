2022 F1 World Championship standings after the Italian GP

Verstappen can wrap up his second successive world title next time out in Singapore, following his fifth consecutive race victory on Sunday.

Who is leading the 2022 F1 World Championship Drivers' points?

Red Bull’s reigning champion Verstappen scored 25 points at Monza and his lead in the World Championship is up to 116 points over Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who maintains second in the standings. Leclerc is now nine ahead of Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez.

Perez is only seven points ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell, who scored his seventh podium finish of the year.

Carlos Sainz’s comeback drive to fourth, from 18th on the grid, drops him to 16 points behind Russell. Lewis Hamilton, in the other Mercedes, is now 35 points behind Russell.

2022 F1 World Championship standings for Drivers

Who is leading the 2022 F1 World Championship Constructors' points?

In the constructors’ standings, Red Bull’s 34-point haul in Italy moves it 139 clear of Ferrari. Mercedes lost five points on Ferrari, and the gap is out to 35.

McLaren gained six points on Alpine, despite the loss of Daniel Ricciardo in the closing laps, so the French marque is now 18 ahead in fourth position.

AlphaTauri jumped four points clear of Aston Martin in the battle for eighth, the gap now eight after Aston’s point-scoring streak came to an end with a double DNF.

Williams scored its fourth points finish of the year thanks to debutant Nyck de Vries. Alfa Romeo scored its first points in seven races.

2022 F1 World Championship standings for Constructors