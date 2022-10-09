Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Japanese GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization Next / FIA: “Too much talk” and “wild speculation” on F1 cost cap
Formula 1 / Japanese GP Statistics

F1 World Championship points after the 2022 Japanese GP

Max Verstappen claimed the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship crown after winning his 12th race of the season in Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix.

Charles Bradley
By:

Verstappen’s title was confirmed when Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was penalized five seconds soon after the race concluded, which dropped him from second place to third.

Who is leading the 2022 F1 World Championship Drivers' points?

Red Bull Racing’s two-time champion Verstappen scored 25 points at Suzuka, compared to Leclerc’s 15 rather than 18. That meant Verstappen’s lead in the World Championship is 113 points and cannot be overhauled in the remaining four races.

The penalty also meant that Verstappen’s Red Bull Racing teammate Sergio Perez moves ahead of Leclerc into second in the championship.

MercedesGeorge Russell could only finish eighth but that increased his gap to Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, who crashed out soon after the initial start in Japan, to five points in fourth.

Lewis Hamilton finished fifth and is now 22 points behind Sainz.

Nicholas Latifi’s first points of the season for ninth place in his Williams means that Nico Hulkenberg is the only driver to have started a race this year to be on zero points.

2022 F1 World Championship standings for Drivers

Cla   Driver   Points  Grands Prix
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18
1 Max Verstappen 366   - 25 - 34 26 25 15 25 25 6 27 25 25 26 26 25 6 25
2 Sergio Pérez 253   - 12 18 24 12 19 25 19 - 18 4 12 10 18 10 9 25 18
3 Charles Leclerc 252   26 19 26 15 18 - 12 - 10 12 32 - 8 8 15 18 18 15
4 George Russell 207   12 10 15 12 10 15 10 15 12 - 17 15 15 12 18 15 - 4
5 Carlos Sainz Jr. 202   18 15 - 5 15 12 18 - 19 25 6 11 12 15 4 12 15 -
6 Lewis Hamilton 180   15 1 12 - 8 10 4 12 15 16 16 18 19 - 12 10 2 10
7 Lando Norris 101   - 6 10 19 - 4 9 2 - 8 6 6 6 - 6 6 12 1
8 Esteban Ocon 78   6 8 6 - 4 6 - 1 8 - 13 4 2 6 2 - - 12
9 Fernando Alonso 65   2 - - - - 2 6 6 2 10 1 8 4 10 8 - - 6
10 Valtteri Bottas 46   8 - 4 12 6 8 2 - 6 - - - - - - - - -
11 Sebastian Vettel 32       - 4 - - 1 8 - 2 - - 1 4 - - 4 8
12 Daniel Ricciardo 29   - - 8 3 - - - 4 - - 2 2 - - - - 10 -
13 Pierre Gasly 23   - 4 2 - - - - 10 - - - - - 2 - 4 1 -
14 Kevin Magnussen 22   10 2 - 3 - - - - - 1 6 - - - - - - -
15 Lance Stroll 13   - - - 1 1 - - - 1 - - 1 - - 1 - 8 -
16 Mick Schumacher 12   - - - - - - - - - 4 8 - - - - - - -
17 Yuki Tsunoda 11   4 - - 6 - 1 - - - - - - - - - - - -
18 Zhou Guanyu 6   1 - - - - - - - 4 - - - - - - 1 - -
19 Alexander Albon 4   - - 1 - 2 - - - - - - - - 1 - - - -
20 Nicholas Latifi 2   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 2
21 Nyck de Vries 2                                 2    
22 Nico Hülkenberg 0   - -                                

Who is leading the 2022 F1 World Championship Constructors' points?

In the constructors’ standings, Red Bull’s 43-point haul extended its lead over Ferrari to 165.

In the battle for second, Ferrari again outscored Mercedes, this time by one point, and the gap is out to 67.

Alpine scored the second-best points haul at Suzuka, grabbing back fourth place in the standings from McLaren after its Singapore disaster. Alpine is now 13 ahead of McLaren, which could only salvage one point in Japan.

Sebastian Vettel’s sixth place finish, thanks to an early change to intermediate tyres, puts Aston Martin Racing 11 points clear of Haas in seventh.

Williams registered for the fifth time this season, but remains firmly anchored to the bottom of the standings, 26 points behind AlphaTauri.

2022 F1 World Championship standings for Constructors

Cla   Constructor   Points  Grands Prix
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18
1 Red Bull 619   - 37 18 58 38 44 40 44 25 24 31 37 35 44 36 34 31 43
2 Ferrari 454   44 34 26 20 33 12 30 - 29 37 38 11 20 23 19 30 33 15
3 Mercedes 387   27 11 27 12 18 25 14 27 27 16 33 33 34 12 30 25 2 14
4 Alpine/Renault 143   8 8 6 - 4 8 6 7 10 10 14 12 6 16 10 - - 18
5 McLaren/Mercedes 130   - 6 18 22 - 4 9 6 - 8 8 8 6 - 6 6 22 1
6 Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 52   9 - 4 12 6 8 2 - 10 - - - - - - 1 - -
7 Aston Martin/Mercedes 45   - - - 5 1 - 1 8 1 2 - 1 1 4 1 - 12 8
8 Haas/Ferrari 34   10 2 - 3 - - - - - 5 14 - - - - - - -
9 AlphaTauri/Red Bull 34   4 4 2 6 - 1 - 10 - - - - - 2 - 4 1 -
10 Williams/Mercedes 8   - - 1 - 2 - - - - - - - - 1 - 2 - 2
shares
comments

Related video

Japanese GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization
Previous article

Japanese GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization
Next article

FIA: “Too much talk” and “wild speculation” on F1 cost cap

FIA: “Too much talk” and “wild speculation” on F1 cost cap
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Japanese GP to take title Japanese GP
Formula 1

F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Japanese GP to take title

F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Japanese GP pole Japanese GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Japanese GP pole

The inside story of F1's newest race track Miami GP Prime
Formula 1

The inside story of F1's newest race track

Latest news

Whincup didn't want to undermine Feeney
Supercars Supercars

Whincup didn't want to undermine Feeney

Jamie Whincup was concious of the potential to undermine Broc Feeney by qualifying their car at the Bathurst 1000.

How did Verstappen win the title? F1’s points confusion explained
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

How did Verstappen win the title? F1’s points confusion explained

Max Verstappen clinched his second Formula 1 world championship by winning Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix, but just like his first crown in Abu Dhabi last year, this was not without controversy and confusion.

Suarez: Roval was "the most difficult race I’ve driven in my life"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Suarez: Roval was "the most difficult race I’ve driven in my life"

Daniel Suarez was sitting in a favorable position after scoring 13 stage points at the Roval.

Gibbs: Cup teams looking for "better way forward financially"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Gibbs: Cup teams looking for "better way forward financially"

NASCAR team owner Joe Gibbs remains upbeat Cup Series teams and the sanctioning body will resolve an impasse over a new revenue-sharing proposal.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Japanese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Japanese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Two drivers earn maximum scores in Motorsport.com's driver ratings as Formula 1 made its long-awaited return to Japan. In the tricky conditions that greeted the grid at one of grand prix racing's grandee circuits, here's who impressed and who flattered to deceive

Formula 1
15 h
The controversy that should never overshadow Verstappen’s Suzuka magic Prime

The controversy that should never overshadow Verstappen’s Suzuka magic

The Japanese Grand Prix had a little bit of everything – for the right and the wrong reasons. From a recovery vehicle on-track controversy to both points and penalty confusion, Formula 1 went through a difficult afternoon at a soaking Suzuka, but none of which can discredit Max Verstappen’s latest masterclass to make him a worthy 2022 world champion

Formula 1
16 h
Ten moments that won Verstappen the 2022 Formula 1 title Prime

Ten moments that won Verstappen the 2022 Formula 1 title

While Max Verstappen’s second Formula 1 world championship triumph didn’t match the drama and controversy of his maiden success last year, it demonstrated how both driver and team have become an unstoppable force at the start of a new ground-effect era. Here’s a play-by-play account of the 10 key moments which decided how the season turned out

Formula 1
Oct 9, 2022
Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career Prime

Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career

After seemingly being stuck in limbo at AlphaTauri - too good to let go, but not a realistic prospect for a Red Bull return - Pierre Gasly has finally shaken off the shackles to join Alpine. A fresh start at the French team should do Gasly the world of good, but he must adapt quickly. Oh, and work with a team-mate with whom he's had a fractious relationship...

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2022
The relaxed home life that helps F1’s Kevin Magnussen to deliver Prime

The relaxed home life that helps F1’s Kevin Magnussen to deliver

The unrelenting grasp of the tax man prompts most racing drivers to move to the likes of Monaco, Switzerland or Dubai. But, as Oleg Karpov found out, Kevin Magnussen is quite happy where he is, thank you very much – at home, with his family, in Denmark

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2022
How Perez has shown what many F1 drivers need from the 2022 season run-in Prime

How Perez has shown what many F1 drivers need from the 2022 season run-in

OPINION: Sergio Perez’s Singapore triumph arrested a big decline in his Formula 1 performances against Max Verstappen at Red Bull since his Monaco win. He now needs to maintain his form to the season’s end, while others are also seeking a change in fortunes.

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2022
How the FIA should punish any breaches of the F1 cost cap Prime

How the FIA should punish any breaches of the F1 cost cap

OPINION: On Wednesday, the FIA will issue F1 teams with compliance certificates if they stuck to the 2021 budget cap. But amid rumours of overspending, the governing body must set a critical precedent. It needs to carefully pick between revisiting the bitterness of Abu Dhabi, a contradictory punishment and ensuring parity for the rest of the ground-effect era

Formula 1
Oct 4, 2022
Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

A testing return to the Singapore Grand Prix in tricky conditions created plenty of hazards and mistakes for the Formula 1 drivers to fall into. That partly explains a number of low scores, including from a handful of high profile runners, allowing others to take a starring role under the floodlights

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.