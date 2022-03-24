Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP Special feature

2022 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1 travels to the Jeddah Corniche Circuit this weekend for the second-ever Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Here's the full schedule for the race.

Rachit Thukral
By:
2022 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Just over three months following its first visit, F1 is back in Saudi Arabia for the second round of the 2022 season.

The organiser has made several changes to the street circuit in Jeddah in the intervening period with the main focus on improving visibility for drivers - and hence making the track safer.

The tweaks would actually make the circuit even faster than last year, when the average speed for pole position in qualifying last year already 157mph (252km/h).

Ferrari heads to the Gulf nation on the back of its first victory in over two seasons, but would be wary of the threat from Red Bull after the RB18s topped the speed traps in Bahrain last week.

Mercedes shouldn't be discounted either, but it's unlikely that the German manufacturer will have fixed all its problem in the short break since the last round.

2022 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

CET/CEST

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

14:00

15:00

10:00

07:00

01:00¹

23:00

19:30

FP2

 17:00

18:00

 13:00

10:00

 04:00¹

02:00¹

 22:30

FP3

14:00

15:00

10:00

 07:00

01:00¹

 23:00

19:30

Qualifying

17:00

18:00

13:00

10:00

 04:00¹

02:00¹

22:30

Race 

17:00

19:00

13:00

10:00

04:00¹

02:00¹

 22:30

2022 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP session timings in local timezone

Friday 25th March 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 17:00 - 18:00 local time
  • Free Practice 2: 20:00 - 21:00 local time

Saturday 26th March 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 17:00 - 18:00 local time
  • Qualifying: 20:00 - 21:00 local time

Sunday 27th March 2022

  • Race: 20:00 local time

2022 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Friday 25th March 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 14:00 - 15:00 GMT
  • Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 GMT

Saturday 26th March 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 14:00 - 15:00 GMT
  • Qualifying: 17:00 - 18:00 GMT

Sunday 27th March 2022

  • Race: 18:00 BST*

* Please note that daylight saving begins in the UK and Portugal at 1am on Sunday 27th March

2022 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP session timings in Europe

Friday 25th March 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 15:00 - 16:00 CET
  • Free Practice 2: 18:00 - 19:00 CET

Saturday 26th March 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 15:00 - 16:00 CET
  • Qualifying: 18:00 - 19:00 CET

Sunday 27th March 2022

  • Race: 19:00 CEST*

* Please note that daylight saving begins in Europe at 1am on Sunday 27th March

2022 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP session timings in the US

Friday 25th March 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 10:00 - 11:00 ET / 07:00 - 08:00 PT
  • Free Practice 2: 13:00 - 14:00 ET / 10:00 - 1:00 PT

Saturday 26th March 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 10:00 - 11:00 ET / 07:00 - 08:00 PT
  • Qualifying: 13:00 - 14:00 ET / 10:00 - 11:00 PT

Sunday 27th March 2022

  • Race: 13:00 ET / 10:00 PT

2022 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP session timings in Australia

Saturday 26th March 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 01:00 - 02:00 AEDT
  • Free Practice 2: 04:00 - 05:00 AEDT

Sunday 27th March 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 01:00 - 02:00 AEDT
  • Qualifying: 04:00 - 05:00 AEDT

Monday 28th March 2022

  • Race: 04:00 AEDT

2022 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP session timings in Japan

Friday 25th March 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 23:00 - 00:00¹ JST

Saturday 26th March 2022

  • Free Practice 2: 02:00 - 03:00 JST
  • Free Practice 3: 23:00 - 00:00¹ JST

Sunday 27th March 2022

  • Qualifying: 02:00 - 03:00 JST

Monday 28th March 2022

  • Race: 02:00 JST

2022 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP session timings in Africa

Friday 25th March 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 16:00 - 17:00 SAST / 17:00 - 18:00 EAT
  • Free Practice 2: 19:00 - 20:00 SAST / 20:00 - 21:00 EAT

Saturday 26th March 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 16:00 - 17:00 SAST / 17:00 - 18:00 EAT
  • Qualifying: 19:00 - 20:00 SAST / 20:00 - 21:00 EAT

Sunday 27th March 2022

  • Race: 19:00 SAST / 20:00 EAT

2022 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP session timings in India

Friday 25th March 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 19:30 - 20:30 IST
  • Free Practice 2: 22:30 - 23:30 IST

Saturday 26th March 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 19:30 - 20:30 IST
  • Qualifying: 22:30 - 23:30 IST

Sunday 27th March 2022

  • Race: 22:30 

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

For Formula 1's second-ever visit to Saudi Arabia, Pirelli is bringing C2, C3 and C4 tyres from its range. These are a step softer than Pirelli's allocation for the Bahrain Grand Prix.

