Previous / Verstappen: F1 rivals should keep "mouths shut" over cost cap claims Next / Alonso “dreams big” and eyes Singapore GP F1 podium from fifth
Formula 1 / Singapore GP News

2022 F1 Singapore Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

The 2022 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on October 2. Here's how you can watch the 17th round of the 2022 F1 season.

Rachit Thukral
By:

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will start a race from pole position for the ninth time this season after topping the qualifying session on Saturday.

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez will join Leclerc on the front row of the grid, while his teammate Max Verstappen will line up eighth after he was forced to abort his final qualifying lap due to a lack of fuel.

Lewis Hamilton underlined the pace of the improving Mercedes by qualifying third, just 0.054s off Leclerc's best lap, although George Russell could only manage the 11th-quickest time in the other W13.

When is the F1 Singapore Grand Prix?

The 2022 F1 Singapore Grand Prix will begin at 9:05pm local time (+8 GMT) at the Marina Bay Street Circuit following a long delay caused by rain.

  • Date: Sunday, October 2, 2022
  • Updated Start time: 13:05 GMT / 14:05 BST / 15:05 CEST / 15:05 SAST / 16:05 EAT / 09:05 ET / 06:05 PT / 23:05 AEST / 22:05 JST / 18:35 IST

How can I watch the Singapore Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telent / Play Sport Open
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky / RTL
  • Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1 

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Malaysia - Astro Sports
  • Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio
  • Singapore - Singtel / Starhub
  • Thailand - True Visions
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Singapore Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Starting grid:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'49.412
2 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'49.434 0.022
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'49.466 0.054
4 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 1'49.583 0.171
5 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'49.966 0.554
6 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'50.584 1.172
7 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'51.211 1.799
8 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'51.395 1.983
9 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 1'51.573 2.161
10 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'51.983 2.571
11 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'54.211 4.799
12 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'54.370 4.958
13 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 1'54.380 4.968
14 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 1'55.518 6.106
15 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 1'56.083 6.671
16 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'56.226 6.814
17 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'56.337 6.925
18 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 1'56.985 7.573
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'57.532 8.120
20 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 1'54.012 4.600
View full results
