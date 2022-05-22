Tickets Subscribe
Spanish GP: Leclerc grabs pole as Verstappen hits trouble
Formula 1 / Spanish GP News

2022 F1 Spanish Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Formula 1 is in Barcelona this weekend for the sixth round of the 2022 season. Here's how you can watch the Spanish Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
By:
2022 F1 Spanish Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Charles Leclerc will start the race from pole position in his Ferrari, with title rival and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen joining him on the front row.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz will line up third on the grid ahead of an impressive George Russell in the Mercedes.

The next row on the grid will be shared by Sergio Perez (Red Bull) and Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes).

When is the F1 Spanish Grand Prix?

The 2022 F1 Spanish Grand Prix will begin at 3pm local time (+2 GMT) at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

  • Date: Sunday, May 22, 2022
  • Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 15:00 SAST / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST

2022 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

05:00

22:00

21:00

17:30

FP2

 15:00 16:00

17:00

 11:00

09:00

 01:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

FP3

11:00

12:00

13:00

07:00

 04:00

21:00

 20:00

16:30

Q

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:00

19:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch the Spanish Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telent / Play Sport Open
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky / RTL
  • Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN2
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Malaysia - Astro Sports
  • Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio
  • Singapore - Singtel / Starhub
  • Thailand - True Visions
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Spanish Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Starting grid:

Pos  Nº   Driver   Car / Engine   Time   Gap  
1 16  Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'18.750 -
2 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'19.073 0.323
3 55  Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'19.166 0.416
4 63  George Russell Mercedes 1'19.393 0.643
5 11  Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1'19.420 0.670
6 44  Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'19.512 0.762
7 77  Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'19.608 0.858
8 20  Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'19.682 0.932
9 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren/Mercedes 1'20.297 1.547
10 47  Mick Schumacher Haas/Ferrari 1'20.368 1.618
11 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'20.471 1.721
12 31  Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'20.638 1.888
13 22  Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Red Bull 1'20.639 1.889
14 10  Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri/Red Bull 1'20.861 2.111
15 24  Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'21.094 2.344
16 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'20.954 2.204
17 14  Fernando Alonso Alpine/Renault 1'21.043 2.293
18 18  Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'21.418 2.668
19 23  Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'21.645 2.895
20 Nicholas Latifi Williams/Mercedes 1'21.915 3.165
