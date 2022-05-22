2022 F1 Spanish Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Charles Leclerc will start the race from pole position in his Ferrari, with title rival and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen joining him on the front row.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz will line up third on the grid ahead of an impressive George Russell in the Mercedes.

The next row on the grid will be shared by Sergio Perez (Red Bull) and Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes).

When is the F1 Spanish Grand Prix?

The 2022 F1 Spanish Grand Prix will begin at 3pm local time (+2 GMT) at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Date : Sunday, May 22, 2022

: Sunday, May 22, 2022 Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 15:00 SAST / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST

2022 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30 FP2 15:00 16:00 17:00 11:00 09:00 01:00¹ 00:00¹ 20:30 FP3 11:00 12:00 13:00 07:00 04:00 21:00 20:00 16:30 Q 14:00 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 00:00¹ 23:00 19:30 Race 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30

How can I watch the Spanish Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telent / Play Sport Open

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky / RTL

Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN2

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia:

China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV

India - Star Sports

Japan - Fuji Television

Malaysia - Astro Sports

Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio

Singapore - Singtel / Starhub

Thailand - True Visions

Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10

New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Spanish Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Starting grid:

Pos Nº Driver Car / Engine Time Gap 1 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'18.750 - 2 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'19.073 0.323 3 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'19.166 0.416 4 63 George Russell Mercedes 1'19.393 0.643 5 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1'19.420 0.670 6 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'19.512 0.762 7 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'19.608 0.858 8 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'19.682 0.932 9 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren/Mercedes 1'20.297 1.547 10 47 Mick Schumacher Haas/Ferrari 1'20.368 1.618 11 4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'20.471 1.721 12 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'20.638 1.888 13 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Red Bull 1'20.639 1.889 14 10 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri/Red Bull 1'20.861 2.111 15 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'21.094 2.344 16 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'20.954 2.204 17 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine/Renault 1'21.043 2.293 18 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'21.418 2.668 19 23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'21.645 2.895 20 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams/Mercedes 1'21.915 3.165