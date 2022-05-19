Tickets Subscribe
Previous / How Vegas went from byword for F1 indifference to grand Liberty coup Next / FIA could train rally co-drivers to become F1 race directors
Formula 1 / Spanish GP News

2022 F1 Spanish Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1 travels to Barcelona this weekend for the 2022 Spanish Grand Prix. Here's the full schedule for the sixth round of the 2022 F1 season.

Rachit Thukral
By:

With Barcelona having already held a pre-season test earlier this year, teams will have plenty of data to compare with. This is particularly important in 2022, with F1 having introduced new generation of cars this year that require heavily on ground effect.

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes have won the Spanish GP for the last five years in a row, but judging by the pecking order in recent races there is a good chance their streak might come to an end in 2022.

2022 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

05:00

22:00

21:00

17:30

FP2

 15:00 16:00

17:00

 11:00

09:00

 01:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

FP3

11:00

12:00

13:00

07:00

 04:00

21:00

 20:00

16:30

Q

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:00

19:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

2022 Formula 1 Spanish GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Friday 20th May 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 13:00 - 14:00 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:30 BST

Saturday 21st May 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 12:00 - 13:00 BST
  • Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 BST

Sunday 22nd May 2022

  • Race: 14:00 BST

2022 Formula 1 Spanish GP session timings in Europe

Friday 20th May 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 14:00 - 15:00 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 17:00 -18:00 CEST

Saturday 21st May 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 13:00 - 14:00 CEST
  • Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 CEST

Sunday 22nd May 2022

  • Race: 15:00 CEST

2022 Formula 1 Spanish GP session timings in the US

Friday 20th May 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 08:00 - 09:00 ET / 05:00 - 06:00 PT
  • Free Practice 2: 11:00 - 12:00 ET / 08:00 - 09:00 PT

Saturday 21st May 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 07:00 - 08:00 ET / 04:00 - 05:00 PT
  • Qualifying: 10:00 - 11:00 ET / 07:00 - 08:00 PT 

Sunday 22nd May 2022

  • Race: 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT

2022 Formula 1 Spanish GP session timings in Australia

Friday 20th May 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 22:00 - 23:00 AEST

Saturday 21st May 2022

  • Free Practice 2: 01:00 - 02:00 AEST
  • Free Practice 3: 21:00 - 22:00 AEST

Sunday 22nd May 2022

  • Qualifying: 00:00 - 01:00 AEST
  • Race: 23:00 AEST

2022 Formula 1 Spanish GP session timings in Japan

Friday 20th May 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 21:00 - 22:00 JST

Saturday 21st May 2022

  • Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 JST
  • Free Practice 3: 20:00 - 21:00 JST
  • Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 JST

Sunday 22nd May 2022

  • Race: 22:00 JST

2022 Formula 1 Spanish GP session timings in Africa

Friday 20th May 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 14:00 - 15:00 SAST / 15:00 - 16:00 EAT
  • Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 SAST / 18:00 - 19:00 EAT 

Saturday 21st May 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 13:00 - 14:00 SAST / 14:00 - 15:00 EAT
  • Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 SAST / 17:00 - 18:00 EAT

Sunday 22nd May 2022

  • Race: 15:00 SAST / 16:00 EAT

2022 Formula 1 Spanish GP session timings in India

Friday 20th May 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 17:30 - 18:30 IST
  • Free Practice 2: 20:30 - 21:30 IST

Saturday 21st May 2022

  • Free Practice 3:16:30 - 17:30 IST
  • Qualifying: 19:30 - 20:30 IST

Sunday 22nd May 2022

  • Race: 18:30 

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Spanish Grand Prix

For the high demands of the Barcelona circuit, Pirelli will bring the three hardest tyres from its range - C1, C2 and C3.

