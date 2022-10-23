Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Ricciardo denies signing F1 reserve deal for ’23, rules out IndyCar move Next / Verstappen: Mateschitz news made for "tough entry" to US F1 qualifying
Formula 1 / United States GP News

2022 F1 United States Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

The 2022 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on October 23. Here's how you can watch the 19th round of the 2022 F1 season.

Rachit Thukral
By:
2022 F1 United States Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz will start the race from pole position ahead of newly-crowned champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull, with Lewis Hamilton and George Russell making it an all-Mercedes second row.

Mercedes is the most successful team in Austin with five wins from nine races, but the German manufacturer hasn't finished on the top step of the podium since F1 adopted new rules at the start of the current season.

Charles Leclerc qualified right behind his teammate Sainz in second, just 0.065s off pole, but a 10-place grid drop for taking on additional power unit elements means he will take the start from 12th.

A record crowd is expected to go through the gates at the Circuit of the Americas for the 10th running of the Austin race since its debut in 2012.

When is the F1 United States Grand Prix?

The 2022 F1 US Grand Prix will begin at 2pm local time at the Circuit of the Americas.

  • Date: Sunday, October 23, 2022
  • Start time: 19:00 GMT / 20:00 BST / 21:00 CEST / 21:00 SAST / 22:00 EAT / 15:00 ET / 14:00 CT / 12:00 PT / 06:00 AEDT (Monday) / 04:00 JST (Monday) / 00:30 IST (Monday)

2022 Formula 1 United Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

19:00

20:00

21:00

15:00

12:00

06:00¹

04:00¹

00:30¹

FP2

 22:00 23:00

00:00¹

 18:00

15:00

 09:00¹

07:00¹

 03:30¹

FP3

19:00

20:00

21:00

15:00

 12:00

06:00¹

 04:00¹

00:30¹

Q

22:00

23:00

00:00¹

18:00

15:00

 09:00¹

07:00¹

03:30¹

Race 

19:00

20:00

21:00

15:00

12:00

06:00¹

04:00¹

 00:30¹

How can I watch the United States Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telent / Play Sport Open
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky / RTL
  • Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1 

Americas

  • USA - ABC
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Malaysia - Astro Sports
  • Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio
  • Singapore - Singtel / Starhub
  • Thailand - True Visions
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 United States Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 United States Grand Prix - Starting grid:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 1'34.356
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'34.448 0.092
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'34.947 0.591
4 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 1'34.988 0.632
5 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'35.598 1.242
6 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'35.690 1.334
7 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 1'36.319 1.963
8 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'34.645 0.289
9 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 1'36.368 2.012
10 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 1'36.398 2.042
11 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'36.740 2.384
12 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'34.421 0.065
13 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'37.147 2.791
14 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'35.876 1.520
15 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 1'36.949 2.593
16 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'37.046 2.690
17 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'37.068 2.712
18 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'37.111 2.755
19 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 1'36.970 2.614
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'37.244 2.888
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Ricciardo denies signing F1 reserve deal for ’23, rules out IndyCar move
Previous article

Ricciardo denies signing F1 reserve deal for ’23, rules out IndyCar move
Next article

Verstappen: Mateschitz news made for "tough entry" to US F1 qualifying

Verstappen: Mateschitz news made for "tough entry" to US F1 qualifying
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Argentina WSBK: Bautista defeats Razgatlioglu to win Race 2 Villicum
World Superbike

Argentina WSBK: Bautista defeats Razgatlioglu to win Race 2

Argentina WSBK: Razgatlioglu outduels Bautista in Superpole race Villicum
World Superbike

Argentina WSBK: Razgatlioglu outduels Bautista in Superpole race

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Latest news

Alonso: United States GP crash with Stroll was racing incident
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: United States GP crash with Stroll was racing incident

Fernando Alonso believes the dramatic crash with Lance Stroll that sent his Alpine Formula 1 car airborne in the United States Grand Prix was a “very unfortunate” racing incident.

Hamilton thought "for a second" he could beat Verstappen to US GP win
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton thought "for a second" he could beat Verstappen to US GP win

Lewis Hamilton thought “for a second” he might be able to hold off Max Verstappen and end his Formula 1 win drought in Austin before being overtaken late on.

Tasman Series field taking shape
Other open wheel Other open wheel

Tasman Series field taking shape

The field for the 2022 S5000 Tasman Series is taking shape ahead of the opening round on the Gold Coast this weekend.

The Bend appoints new CEO
General General

The Bend appoints new CEO

Former Adelaide 500 GM Alistair McDonald has been appointed CEO of The Bend Motorsport Park.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan Prime

The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan

OPINION: Formula 1 seems determined to grow and grow and has announced a planned 24-race calendar for next season that will be its biggest ever. But is there a risk, asks MATT KEW, that too much of a good thing could end up being detrimental to the championship?

Formula 1
Oct 22, 2022
The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above Prime

The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above

Formula 1's biggest talents can lean heavily on their ability but, without a slice of luck, results won't go in their favour. And Lady Luck has played her role this season in helping one driver start an F1 career - but, equally, put an early end to several drivers' title aspirations

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2022
The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take to be a real F1 challenger Prime

The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take to be a real F1 challenger

Max Verstappen most likely would have won the 2022 Formula 1 world championship even without Ferrari’s blunders and miscues. The team has much to work on if it’s to mount a challenge in the years ahead

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2022
The “borderline” team compromise that staved off an F1 crisis Prime

The “borderline” team compromise that staved off an F1 crisis

Formula 1’s budget cap was heralded as a radical advance, the saviour of smaller teams, and the pathway to a brighter commercial future for all. So why were so many teams so keen to either break it or negotiate a raise? As MARK GALLAGHER reveals, it’s not just about the cost of crash repairs.

Formula 1
Oct 16, 2022
Mika Hakkinen: An F1 life in pictures Prime

Mika Hakkinen: An F1 life in pictures

At the turn of the century Formula 1 became the Mika and Michael show as Mika Hakkinen claimed two world championships by going wheel-to-wheel with Michael Schumacher. Over a collection of images from his F1 career, the Flying Finn shares some cherished memories with MAURICE HAMILTON about his route to the top, annoying Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost, and that overtake in Spa…

Formula 1
Oct 13, 2022
The one thing that can't be sacrificed amid Red Bull’s F1 overspend controversy Prime

The one thing that can't be sacrificed amid Red Bull’s F1 overspend controversy

OPINION: The FIA revealed this week that Red Bull breached Formula 1's cost cap, throwing the team into controversy. But why did its calculation put it several million dollars below the cost cap limit when the FIA deemed it to be over? And what will the governing body do as a sanction? What happens next could have vital implications for the very future of the world championship

Formula 1
Oct 12, 2022
The steps the FIA must take to restore its authority inside and outside F1 Prime

The steps the FIA must take to restore its authority inside and outside F1

OPINION: After Spa and Abu Dhabi in 2021, Formula 1 has another saga to address after the 2022 Japanese Grand Prix. And it’s one that centres on the decisions of motorsport’s governing body, which is having what good it does do damaged in the court of public opinion. Here are some steps that would address this and hopefully satisfy all parties

Formula 1
Oct 12, 2022
How to relieve Formula 1's extreme wet-weather caution Prime

How to relieve Formula 1's extreme wet-weather caution

With three Formula 1 races having been disrupted by rain so far this season, the series has been made to look excessively cautious in the way it dealt with wet conditions. But what can be done to alleviate disruption like that which was seen in Suzuka?

Formula 1
Oct 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.