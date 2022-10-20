Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Marko: De Vries should be AlphaTauri F1's team leader in 2023 Next / Aston Martin: "Aggressive development" key to recent F1 points haul
Formula 1 / United States GP News

2022 F1 United States Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1 travels to Austin this weekend for the 2022 United States Grand Prix. Here's the full schedule for the 19th round of the 2022 F1 season.

Rachit Thukral
By:
2022 F1 United States Grand Prix session timings and preview

Max Verstappen will head to Austin as the 2022 champion having wrapped up his second consecutive F1 title in Japan a fortnight ago.

However, the constructors' championship is still to be decided, with Red Bull currently sitting 165 points clear of Ferrari in the standings.

There is a strong chance that Red Bull will secure its first constructors' title since 2013 at Austin this weekend having been unbeaten in the second half of the season. Its last defeat was recorded in Austria prior to the summer break.

Lewis Hamilton is the most successful driver at the Circuit of the Americas with a total of five wins, four of which were recorded in consecutive years in the middle of last decade. The Mercedes driver would be hoping that his strong record will end his and his team's current win drought in F1 as they  aim to bounce back after a tough start to F1's new ground-effect era.

2022 Formula 1 United Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

19:00

20:00

21:00

15:00

12:00

06:00¹

04:00¹

00:30¹

FP2

 22:00 23:00

00:00¹

 18:00

15:00

 09:00¹

07:00¹

 03:30¹

FP3

19:00

20:00

21:00

15:00

 12:00

06:00¹

 04:00¹

00:30¹

Q

22:00

23:00

00:00¹

18:00

15:00

 09:00¹

07:00¹

03:30¹

Race 

19:00

20:00

21:00

15:00

12:00

06:00¹

04:00¹

 00:30¹

2022 Formula 1 United States GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Friday 21st October 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 20:00 - 21:00 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:30 BST¹ (extended session)

Saturday 22nd October 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 20:00 - 21:00 BST
  • Qualifying: 23:00 - 20:00 BST

Sunday 23rd October 2022

  • Race: 20:00 BST

2022 Formula 1 United States GP session timings in Europe

Friday 21st October 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 21:00 - 22:00 CEST

Saturday 22nd October 2022

  • Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:30 CEST (extended session)
  • Free Practice 3: 21:00 - 22:00 CEST

Sunday 23rd October 2022

  • Qualifying: 00:00 - 01:00 CEST
  • Race: 21:00 CEST

2022 Formula 1 United States GP session timings in the US

Friday 21st October 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 14:00 - 15:00 CT / 15:00 - 16:00 ET / 12:00 - 13:00 PT
  • Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:30 CT / 18:00 - 19:30 ET / 15:00 - 16:30 PT (extended session)

Saturday 22nd October 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 14:00 - 15:00 CT / 15:00 - 16:00 ET / 12:00 - 13:00 PT
  • Qualifying: 17:00 - 18:00 CT / 18:00 - 19:00 ET / 15:00 - 16:00 PT

Sunday 23rd October 2022

  • Race: 14:00 CT / 15:00 ET / 12:00 PT

2022 Formula 1 United States GP session timings in Australia

Saturday 22nd October 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 06:00 - 07:00 AEDT
  • Free Practice 2: 09:00 - 10:30 AEDT (extended session)

Sunday 23rd October 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 06:00 - 07:00 AEDT
  • Qualifying: 09:00 - 10:00 AEDT

Monday 24th October 2022

  • Race: 06:00 AEDT

2022 Formula 1 United States GP session timings in Japan

Saturday 22nd October 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 04:00 - 05:00 JST
  • Free Practice 2: 07:00 - 08:30 JST (extended session)

Sunday 23rd October 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 04:00 - 05:00 JST
  • Qualifying: 07:00 - 08:00 JST

Monday 24th October 2022

  • Race: 04:00 JST

2022 Formula 1 United States GP session timings in Africa

Friday 21st October 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 21:00 - 22:00 SAT / 22:00 - 23:00 EAT

Saturday 22nd October 2022

  • Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:30 SAT / 01:00 - 02:30 EAT (extended session)
  • Free Practice 3: 21:00 - 22:00 SAT / 22:00 - 23:00 EAT

Sunday 23rd October 2022

  • Qualifying: 00:00 - 01:00 SAT / 01:00 - 02:00 EAT
  • Race: 21:00 / 22:00 EAT

2022 Formula 1 United States GP session timings in India

Saturday 22nd October 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 00:30 - 01:30 IST
  • Free Practice 2: 03:30 - 05:00 IST (extended session)

Sunday 23rd October 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 00:30 - 01:30 IST
  • Qualifying: 03:30 - 04:30 IST

Monday 24th October 2022

  • Race: 00:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the United States Grand Prix

Pirelli is bringing the C2, C3 and C4 tyres from its range to Austin for the US GP.

Most United States GP wins

Lewis Hamilton: 6 wins (2007, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017)
Michael Schumacher: 5 wins (2000, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006)
Graham Hill: 3 wins (1963, 1964, 1965)
Jim Clark: 3 wins (1962, 1966, 1967)

