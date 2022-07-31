Tickets Subscribe
Leclerc says he can't understand Ferrari strategy in Hungarian GP
F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins wild Hungarian GP
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP Statistics

2022 F1 World Championship standings after the Hungarian GP

Max Verstappen extended his lead in the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship after scoring his eighth win of the season in the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Charles Bradley
By:
Who is leading the 2022 F1 World Championship Drivers' points?

Red Bull’s reigning champion Verstappen pulled out another 17 points over Ferrari drivers’ title rival Charles Leclerc, who led in Hungary before a poor strategy decision dropped him back to finish sixth.

Verstappen’s lead is now 80 points over Leclerc as he bids for a second successive drivers’ title. His Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez’s fifth position in Hungary means he's within five points of Leclerc’s second spot in the points.

George Russell’s podium finish moves him two points ahead of Carlos Sainz in the second Ferrari into fourth in points.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton’s runner-up finish puts him with 10 of Sainz in sixth.

2022 F1 World Championship standings for Drivers

 Cla   Driver   Points  Grands Prix
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13
1 Max Verstappen 258   - 25 - 34 26 25 15 25 25 6 27 25 25
2 Charles Leclerc 178   26 19 26 15 18 - 12 - 10 12 32 - 8
3 Sergio Pérez 173   - 12 18 24 12 19 25 19 - 18 4 12 10
4 George Russell 158   12 10 15 12 10 15 10 15 12 - 17 15 15
5 Carlos Sainz Jr. 156   18 15 - 5 15 12 18 - 19 25 6 11 12
6 Lewis Hamilton 146   15 1 12 - 8 10 4 12 15 16 16 18 19
7 Lando Norris 76   - 6 10 19 - 4 9 2 - 8 6 6 6
8 Esteban Ocon 58   6 8 6 - 4 6 - 1 8 - 13 4 2
9 Valtteri Bottas 46   8 - 4 12 6 8 2 - 6 - - - -
10 Fernando Alonso 41   2 - - - - 2 6 6 2 10 1 8 4
11 Kevin Magnussen 22   10 2 - 3 - - - - - 1 6 - -
12 Daniel Ricciardo 19   - - 8 3 - - - 4 - - 2 2 -
13 Pierre Gasly 16   - 4 2 - - - - 10 - - - - -
14 Sebastian Vettel 16       - 4 - - 1 8 - 2 - - 1
15 Mick Schumacher 12   - - - - - - - - - 4 8 - -
16 Yuki Tsunoda 11   4 - - 6 - 1 - - - - - - -
17 Zhou Guanyu 5   1 - - - - - - - 4 - - - -
18 Lance Stroll 4   - - - 1 1 - - - 1 - - 1 -
19 Alexander Albon 3   - - 1 - 2 - - - - - - - -
20 Nicholas Latifi 0   - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Who is leading the 2022 F1 World Championship Constructors' points?

In the constructors’ points, Red Bull’s 35-point haul in Hungary moves it 97 clear of Ferrari after the Scuderia’s troubled day.

Mercedes outscored Ferrari by 14 points, closing the gap to 30. Alpine and McLaren tied on six points in Budapest, so the French marque four clear in fourth position.

The only other point scorer again was Aston Martin, which remains in ninth – now seven points behind AlphaTauri.

2022 F1 World Championship standings for Constructors

Cla   Constructor   Points  Grands Prix
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13
1 Red Bull 431   - 37 18 58 38 44 40 44 25 24 31 37 35
2 Ferrari 334   44 34 26 20 33 12 30 - 29 37 38 11 20
3 Mercedes 304   27 11 27 12 18 25 14 27 27 16 33 33 34
4 Alpine/Renault 99   8 8 6 - 4 8 6 7 10 10 14 12 6
5 McLaren/Mercedes 95   - 6 18 22 - 4 9 6 - 8 8 8 6
6 Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 51   9 - 4 12 6 8 2 - 10 - - - -
7 Haas/Ferrari 34   10 2 - 3 - - - - - 5 14 - -
8 AlphaTauri/Red Bull 27   4 4 2 6 - 1 - 10 - - - - -
9 Aston Martin/Mercedes 20   - - - 5 1 - 1 8 1 2 - 1 1
10 Williams/Mercedes 3   - - 1 - 2 - - - - - - - -
Leclerc says he can't understand Ferrari strategy in Hungarian GP
F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins wild Hungarian GP

Charles Bradley
F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins wild Hungarian GP Hungarian GP
Formula 1

F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins wild Hungarian GP

F1 qualifying results: George Russell on Hungarian GP pole Hungarian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

F1 qualifying results: George Russell on Hungarian GP pole

The inside story of F1's newest race track Miami GP Prime
Formula 1

The inside story of F1's newest race track

Latest news

Horner: "Not one ounce" of me wishes Ferrari was putting up better F1 fight
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: "Not one ounce" of me wishes Ferrari was putting up better F1 fight

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner says that there is "not one ounce" of him that wishes Ferrari was putting up a closer fight in the Formula 1 championship battle.

Russell "rubbing hands together" with rain forecast in Hungarian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell "rubbing hands together" with rain forecast in Hungarian GP

George Russell felt the Hungarian Grand Prix would've come towards his strategy had the threat of rain arrived as forecasted for the start of the Formula 1 race.

Ferrari explains reasons behind Leclerc’s doomed F1 hard tyre switch
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari explains reasons behind Leclerc’s doomed F1 hard tyre switch

Ferrari has explained why it opted to put Charles Leclerc on hard tyres during Sunday's Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix, sparking his fall from fighting for victory to finishing sixth.

What is F1's summer break, why does it happen and how long is it?
Formula 1 Formula 1

What is F1's summer break, why does it happen and how long is it?

Formula 1 takes a summer break after the Hungarian Grand Prix but what is the summer break, why do they happen and what do teams do during them? Click here to find out.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Austrian GP fan behaviour debates overlooked a key point Prime

How Austrian GP fan behaviour debates overlooked a key point

OPINION: Having witnessed scenes redolent of a 1980s football match – and then boggled at how online discussion of the issue descended into denial and name-calling – STUART CODLING thinks it’s high time for F1 fans, pundits and so-called legends to mind their language

Formula 1
Jul 30, 2022
The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourite Ferrari Prime

The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourite Ferrari

In scorching hot conditions at the Hungaroring, Ferrari has a clear edge on the competition. But as witnessed already this season, the Scuderia hasn’t had things go its way and there are still plenty of factors which could open up opportunities for its Formula 1 rivals to strike at the Hungarian GP...

Formula 1
Jul 29, 2022
The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of Prime

The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of

Ferrari's biggest adversary in the 2022 Formula 1 title battle has largely been itself more than Max Verstappen, and team errors and mechanical issues have contrived to put Charles Leclerc a whopping 63 points behind his rival. Doing the maths, had Ferrari had not suffered those problems, Leclerc would actually be some way ahead of the order...

Formula 1
Jul 28, 2022
The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address Prime

The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address

OPINION: After his French Grand Prix victory and Charles Leclerc’s catastrophic crash, Max Verstappen’s points lead now sits at 63 – the largest it’s been so far in Formula 1 2022. But there’s still one area where he isn’t satisfied, which he needs Red Bull to fix.

Formula 1
Jul 27, 2022
The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight Prime

The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight

OPINION: With a French Grand Prix crash that hampers Ferrari's Formula 1 title credentials even further, Charles Leclerc revived uncomfortable memories for the Scuderia of Sebastian Vettel's 2018 Hockenheim blunder. Leclerc's immediate reaction was markedly different to the German's, and that must continue to be the case going forward if he is to have any chance of toppling Max Verstappen in 2022.

Formula 1
Jul 26, 2022
French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Despite the French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard often considered a low-key affair, there was action aplenty this weekend which has strongly shaped the ratings. Two maximums are given out and another driver just misses out on a perfect score

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2022
The Verstappen fight factors that led to Leclerc's costly crash Prime

The Verstappen fight factors that led to Leclerc's costly crash

The tussle for French Grand Prix victory was bubbling up nicely between Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen, right up until the Ferrari driver made a critical error which handed his Formula 1 world title rival a straightforward path to win and cement his championship advantage. But even though Leclerc owned up to his mistake, how the race unfolded at the front set his costly crash in motion

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2022
Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt Prime

Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt

“Chess is a war over the board - the object is to crush the opponent’s mind,” said chess world champion Bobby Fischer. GP Racing’s OLEG KARPOV recently challenged keen player Mick Schumacher to a more light-hearted match, and along the way got Mick to talk about pictures, his famous surname and how he’s coping in his second season in F1

Formula 1
Jul 24, 2022
The Motorsport.com app
