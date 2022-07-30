Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Vettel: New Aston Martin F1 rear wing not only reason for Hungary pace Next / F1's 2023 floor changes could leave smaller teams unable to carry over chassis
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP News

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

The Hungaroring hosts the 13th round of the 2022 Formula 1 season this weekend on July 29-31. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
By:
F1 Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Ferrari led the way in Friday practice ahead of Saturday's qualifying, with Charles Leclerc topping the more representative FP2 session by over two tenths of a second.

Lando Norris was a surprise second for McLaren, while Daniel Ricciardo showed Norris' pace wasn't a fluke by setting the fifth-fastest lap behind Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) and the top Red Bull of championship leader Max Verstappen.

What time does qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Hungarian GP will begin at 4pm local time (+2 GMT) at the Hungaroring near Budapest.

  • Date: Saturday, July 30, 2022 
  • Start time: 14:00 GMT / 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST / 16:00 SAST / 17:00 EAT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT / 00:00 AEST (Sunday) / 23:00 JST / 19:30 IST 

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

05:00

22:00

21:00

17:30

FP2

 15:00 16:00

17:00

 11:00

09:00

 01:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

FP3

11:00

12:00

13:00

07:00

 04:00

21:00

 20:00

16:30

Q

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:00

19:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sport Open
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky / RTL
  • Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN2
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Malaysia - Astro Sports
  • Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio
  • Singapore - Singtel / Starhub
  • Thailand - True Visions
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from the Hungaroring throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

Hungarian GP - FP1 results:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 1'18.750
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'18.880 0.130
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'19.039 0.289
4 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'19.299 0.549
5 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 1'19.606 0.856
6 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'19.622 0.872
7 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'19.710 0.960
8 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'19.841 1.091
9 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'20.348 1.598
10 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'20.377 1.627
11 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 1'20.383 1.633
12 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'20.414 1.664
13 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'20.456 1.706
14 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'20.695 1.945
15 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 1'20.810 2.060
16 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 1'20.834 2.084
17 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 1'20.921 2.171
18 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'21.027 2.277
19 Poland Robert Kubica
Alfa Romeo 1'21.179 2.429
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'21.413 2.663
View full results

Hungarian GP - FP2 results:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'18.445
2 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'18.662 0.217
3 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 1'18.676 0.231
4 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'18.728 0.283
5 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'18.872 0.427
6 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'19.049 0.604
7 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 1'19.253 0.808
8 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 1'19.355 0.910
9 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'19.397 0.952
10 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 1'19.411 0.966
11 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'19.547 1.102
12 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 1'19.605 1.160
13 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'19.614 1.169
14 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'19.702 1.257
15 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'19.730 1.285
16 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 1'19.818 1.373
17 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'19.985 1.540
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'20.488 2.043
19 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'20.521 2.076
20 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 1'20.615 2.170
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Vettel: New Aston Martin F1 rear wing not only reason for Hungary pace
Previous article

Vettel: New Aston Martin F1 rear wing not only reason for Hungary pace
Next article

F1's 2023 floor changes could leave smaller teams unable to carry over chassis

F1's 2023 floor changes could leave smaller teams unable to carry over chassis
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
2022 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings and preview Hungarian GP
Formula 1

2022 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Haslam to miss Most WSBK round due to Kawasaki Suzuka duties Autodrom Most
World Superbike

Haslam to miss Most WSBK round due to Kawasaki Suzuka duties

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Latest news

Leclerc: Ferrari struggled "massively" with F1 tyres in Hungary qualifying
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc: Ferrari struggled "massively" with F1 tyres in Hungary qualifying

Charles Leclerc blamed Ferrari struggling "massively" on its tyres in qualifying for Formula 1’s Hungarian Grand Prix for failing to secure a front row spot.

Hamilton: Mercedes F1 1-2 in Hungary qualifying was on before DRS failure
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes F1 1-2 in Hungary qualifying was on before DRS failure

Lewis Hamilton was confident of a Mercedes 1-2 in Formula 1's Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying after the transformation in the team's pace until his hopes were hit by a DRS failure.

F1 qualifying results: George Russell on Hungarian GP pole
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 qualifying results: George Russell on Hungarian GP pole

? took pole position for the Hungarian Grand Prix, the 13th round of the 2022 F1 World Championship.

Russell: "Very shocked" if Mercedes F1 is faster in race trim
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: "Very shocked" if Mercedes F1 is faster in race trim

First-time Formula 1 polesitter George Russell will be “very shocked” if Mercedes turns up with a car that is faster in the Hungarian Grand Prix than it was for qualifying.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Austrian GP fan behaviour debates overlooked a key point Prime

How Austrian GP fan behaviour debates overlooked a key point

OPINION: Having witnessed scenes redolent of a 1980s football match – and then boggled at how online discussion of the issue descended into denial and name-calling – STUART CODLING thinks it’s high time for F1 fans, pundits and so-called legends to mind their language

Formula 1
12 h
The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourite Ferrari Prime

The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourite Ferrari

In scorching hot conditions at the Hungaroring, Ferrari has a clear edge on the competition. But as witnessed already this season, the Scuderia hasn’t had things go its way and there are still plenty of factors which could open up opportunities for its Formula 1 rivals to strike at the Hungarian GP...

Formula 1
Jul 29, 2022
The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of Prime

The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of

Ferrari's biggest adversary in the 2022 Formula 1 title battle has largely been itself more than Max Verstappen, and team errors and mechanical issues have contrived to put Charles Leclerc a whopping 63 points behind his rival. Doing the maths, had Ferrari had not suffered those problems, Leclerc would actually be some way ahead of the order...

Formula 1
Jul 28, 2022
The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address Prime

The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address

OPINION: After his French Grand Prix victory and Charles Leclerc’s catastrophic crash, Max Verstappen’s points lead now sits at 63 – the largest it’s been so far in Formula 1 2022. But there’s still one area where he isn’t satisfied, which he needs Red Bull to fix.

Formula 1
Jul 27, 2022
The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight Prime

The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight

OPINION: With a French Grand Prix crash that hampers Ferrari's Formula 1 title credentials even further, Charles Leclerc revived uncomfortable memories for the Scuderia of Sebastian Vettel's 2018 Hockenheim blunder. Leclerc's immediate reaction was markedly different to the German's, and that must continue to be the case going forward if he is to have any chance of toppling Max Verstappen in 2022.

Formula 1
Jul 26, 2022
French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Despite the French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard often considered a low-key affair, there was action aplenty this weekend which has strongly shaped the ratings. Two maximums are given out and another driver just misses out on a perfect score

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2022
The Verstappen fight factors that led to Leclerc's costly crash Prime

The Verstappen fight factors that led to Leclerc's costly crash

The tussle for French Grand Prix victory was bubbling up nicely between Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen, right up until the Ferrari driver made a critical error which handed his Formula 1 world title rival a straightforward path to win and cement his championship advantage. But even though Leclerc owned up to his mistake, how the race unfolded at the front set his costly crash in motion

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2022
Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt Prime

Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt

“Chess is a war over the board - the object is to crush the opponent’s mind,” said chess world champion Bobby Fischer. GP Racing’s OLEG KARPOV recently challenged keen player Mick Schumacher to a more light-hearted match, and along the way got Mick to talk about pictures, his famous surname and how he’s coping in his second season in F1

Formula 1
Jul 24, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.