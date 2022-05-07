Tickets Subscribe
Previous / F1 Grand Prix practice results: George Russell fastest in Miami GP on Friday Next / Hamilton: Miami F1 chicane like racing around B&Q car park in kart
Formula 1 / Miami GP News

F1 Miami Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Formula 1 makes its first visit to the United States this year for the Miami Grand Prix. Here's how you can watch the qualifying session for the 2022 Miami GP on Saturday.

Rachit Thukral
By:
F1 Miami Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Mercedes driver George Russell set the pace in Friday practice for the Miami Grand Prix, leading the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc by just over a tenth of a second.

Sergio Perez was Red Bull's best representative in third, while Lewis Hamilton ended up fourth-quickest in the Mercedes.

Reigning champion Max Verstappen couldn't even log a single flying lap in second practice due to reliability issues, having also completed limited running in FP1.

What time does qualifying for the Miami Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Miami Grand Prix will begin at 16:00 local time (-4 GMT) at the Miami International Autodrome. The three-part session will last approximately one hour.

  • Date: Saturday, May 7, 2022 
  • Start time: 20:00 GMT / 21:00 BST / 22:00 CEST / 22:00 SAST / 23:00 EAT / 16:00 ET / 13:00 PT / 06:00 AEST (Sunday) / 05:00 JST (Sunday) / 01:30 IST (Sunday) 

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

18:30

19:30

20:30

14:30

11:30

04:30¹

03:30¹

00:00¹

FP2

 21:30 22:30

23:30

 17:30

14:30

 07:30¹

06:30¹

 03:00¹

FP3

17:00

18:00

19:00

13:00

 10:00

03:00¹

 02:00¹

22:30

Q

20:00

21:00

22:00

16:00

13:00

 06:00¹

05:00¹

01:30¹

Race 

19:30

20:30

21:30

15:30

12:30

05:30¹

04:30¹

 01:00¹

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telent / Play Sport Open
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky / RTL
  • Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Malaysia - Astro Sports
  • Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio
  • Singapore - Singtel / Starhub
  • Thailand - True Visions
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Miami throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

Miami Grand Prix - FP1 results: 

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'31.098
2 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 1'31.169 0.071
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'31.277 0.179
4 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'31.301 0.203
5 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'31.498 0.400
6 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 1'31.528 0.430
7 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 1'31.854 0.756
8 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'31.956 0.858
9 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 1'32.559 1.461
10 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'32.592 1.494
11 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'32.615 1.517
12 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'32.884 1.786
13 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 1'33.020 1.922
14 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 1'33.024 1.926
15 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'33.417 2.319
16 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'33.576 2.478
17 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 1'33.773 2.675
18 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'34.043 2.945
19 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'34.945 3.847
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'35.637 4.539
View full results

Miami GP - FP2 results:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 1'29.938
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'30.044 0.106
3 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'30.150 0.212
4 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'30.179 0.241
5 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'30.372 0.434
6 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'30.535 0.597
7 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'30.547 0.609
8 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 1'30.860 0.922
9 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'30.861 0.923
10 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 1'30.921 0.983
11 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 1'30.964 1.026
12 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'31.208 1.270
13 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'31.260 1.322
14 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 1'31.393 1.455
15 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'31.587 1.649
16 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'31.631 1.693
17 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 1'31.710 1.772
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'32.913 2.975
19 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull
20 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo
View full results
Load comments
Rachit Thukral
