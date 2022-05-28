F1 Monaco Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Ferrari set the pace in Friday practice ahead of the Monaco GP qualifying, with Charles Leclerc topping the times in both FP1 and FP2.

Red Bull was again Ferrari's top rival through practice, while McLaren emerged as the third-quickest team courtesy of Lando Norris.

With the streets of Monaco offering limited opportunities for overtaking, qualifying could well end up deciding who will win the most prestigious race on the 2022 F1 calendar.

What time does qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix will begin at 4pm local time (+2 GMT) at the Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo. The three-part session will last approximately one hour, although red flags could lead to delays.

Date : Saturday, May 28, 2022

: Saturday, May 28, 2022 Start time: 14:00 GMT / 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST / 16:00 SAST / 17:00 EAT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT / 00:00 AEST (Sunday) / 23:00 JST / 19:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30 FP2 15:00 16:00 17:00 11:00 09:00 01:00¹ 00:00¹ 20:30 FP3 11:00 12:00 13:00 07:00 04:00 21:00 20:00 16:30 Q 14:00 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 00:00¹ 23:00 19:30 Race 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telent / Play Sport Open

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky / RTL

Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN2

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia:

China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV

India - Star Sports

Japan - Fuji Television

Malaysia - Astro Sports

Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio

Singapore - Singtel / Starhub

Thailand - True Visions

Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10

New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Monaco throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

Monaco Grand Prix - FP2 results:

Monaco Grand Prix - FP1 results: